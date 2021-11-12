High-rise that survived tornado transformed into apartments
A Texas high-rise that survived a major tornado strike is getting a big upgrade. Experts say data from the 1970 storm led to critical construction standards.
A Texas high-rise that survived a major tornado strike is getting a big upgrade. Experts say data from the 1970 storm led to critical construction standards.
Heavy, potentially flooding rain is forecast across portions of the Pacific Northwest on Thursday and into Friday.
Forecasters recommended clearing storm drains and gutters of leaves and debris to help prevent street and yard flooding.
On a sunny morning in mid-August, a couple hiked into the Sierra National Forest with their baby daughter and disappeared. The couple, Ellen Chung, 30, and Jonathan Gerrish, 45, were seasoned hikers who lived in Central California. So when the bodies of the couple and their daughter and dog were found Aug. 17, less than 2 miles from their car, and with no obvious injuries, investigators were mystified. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Maybe they drank water poisoned by
A snow crab was sold for 5 million yen (around $44,000) at the Kanazawa seaport in Japan during the season’s first auction. The auction: On Nov. 6, the large male snow crab that was sold for millions of yen passed every criterion of Ishikawa Prefecture's fisheries cooperative, reported NHK World-Japan. According to The Japan News, it is also the first snow crab certified under the “Kagayaki” brand, which is noted for its high quality.
Shipping companies and logistics officials say the logjam at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach is showing some signs of improving in response to recent measures.
High winds have tipped over multiple semi trucks on highways throughout South Dakota.
If a storm develops, it would be Adria, the first name on the supplemental list of names issued by the World Meteorological Organization.
Tim Jordan appeared in a video aired during a segment about transmission lines on the Emmy-winning show. The host called him an anatomical obscenity.
Snowfall and winter storm warnings have expanded across parts of the Prairies and northwestern Ontario, as the first major storm of the season is set to bring as much as 20-40 cm of snowfall and widespread howling winds, which will make for dangerous travel amid whiteouts and blizzard-like conditions.
All the photos show it standing on two feet.
Yu Kongjian's sponge city, based on ancient Chinese wisdom, seeks to change how we deal with floods.
Lance King/GettyA mountaineering medical doctor called in a false report of hypothermia after attempting and failing to summit Denali, the tallest peak in North America, so he could be “rescued” by helicopter instead of descending on his own, according to a criminal complaint filed in Fairbanks, Alaska federal court.The three charges now facing Dr. Jason Lance, an Ogden, Utah radiologist, stem from a May 24 incident that occurred more than 17,000 feet up Denali, formerly known as Mt. McKinley. T
It comes amid concerns about keeping homes warm in an area that was earlier hit by outages.
November has begun on a chillier note following a record or near-record warm October in much of the South and East. The last few days have offered a brief respite from the recent chill in the East, but AccuWeather forecasters are advising residents not to get used to the milder weather. "A cold front associated with a strong storm system which will track northeastward out of the Plains before heading into south-central Canada later this week is expected to reach the Eastern Seaboard Friday," sai
A strong autumn storm could bring brief moderate to heavy snow squalls Friday across Wisconsin, including the Milwaukee area.
There’s a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night in Tarrant County, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
Did you enjoy last weekend’s mix of flooding rains and high tides, followed by a cold front with a 59-degree low in Miami?
A handful of rivers and creeks could overflow onto roads and low-lying areas due to heavy rain.
Great Lakes coastal communities are bracing for close to $2 billion in damages over the next five years as a result of climate change.
Elk are found in two main herds in Wisconsin, but individual animals wander outside their home ranges, especially in the fall breeding season.