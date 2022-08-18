High-risk convicted sex offender living in Jamestown

Aug. 17—A high-risk convicted sex offender who is residing in Jamestown, according to the Jamestown Police Department.

Cruz Timothy Muscha, 36, resides at 1205 2nd Ave. SW. He does not own a vehicle.

Muscha is described as a white male, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Muscha was assigned a high-risk assessment by the North Dakota risk level committee, Office of the Attorney General.

Muscha was convicted of gross sexual imposition twice in 2007 in Barnes County District Court. Authorities said he inappropriately touched a 23-year-old woman, had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl and had sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old boy.

He received 10 years with five years suspended and 303 days credit for time served. He was also placed on five years supervised probation.

Muscha is not wanted by police and has served the sentence imposed by the court.

More information on registered offenders is available at

www.sexoffender.nd.gov

.