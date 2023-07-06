This high risk, high return investment trust deserves more time to come good

All investors must decide how much risk they are willing to take. Some investors may determine that they cannot afford to lose a penny. Therefore, they should stick to cash.

Others, though, may be comfortable with the prospect of losing a significant sum of money in the pursuit of high returns. For them, the smaller company segment of the stock market is an obvious starting point.

Of course, many investors sit somewhere between these two viewpoints. As a result, they must diversify their portfolio to reduce the risk of a permanent loss of capital.

Furthermore, they should not assume that any investment trust they hold will undertake the task of diversification on their behalf.

Indeed, the Odyssean Investment Trust aims to hold no more than 25 small-cap stocks at any one time. Currently, its 10 largest holdings account for 80pc of its net assets in what is a highly concentrated portfolio.

This means that investors in the fund face relatively high risks. The failure of one or more holdings could have a hugely detrimental impact on the company’s share price and the value of their investment.

And, in the meantime, the trust’s share price volatility is likely to be exceptionally high.

A smaller number of holdings, of course, allows the trust to only invest in its best ideas. This can mean returns are relatively high, with the Odyssean trust having posted an annualised return of 10pc since its inception in May 2018.

By way of comparison, the Numis Smaller Companies Index (excluding investment trusts plus Aim) has generated a 0.2pc annualised total return over the same period.

Since the trust does not pay dividends, it is not of interest to income-seeking investors.

Odyssean Investment Trust key facts

The company focuses on a relatively narrow range of sectors, which further reduces its diversity. Its holdings are overwhelmingly industrials, healthcare, TMT (technology, media and telecoms), and business services companies.

When selecting stocks, it aims to unearth high-quality companies that still have room for improvement via business model simplification, better asset utilisation and a refreshed overall strategy. Indeed, its mantra is to “buy good businesses and sell excellent businesses”.

Its holdings include companies with which many investors may be unfamiliar.

For instance, its three largest holdings by value are Elementis, Ascential and Xaar. Between them, they account for just over a third of the company’s net assets. Although it focuses squarely on UK-listed stocks, the trust’s holdings generate the vast majority of their revenue from abroad.

This means that the performance of its holdings may be less affected by domestic economic uncertainty than their British-focused peers.

It does, though, mean that the trust’s recent share price performance has been held back by investor apathy towards UK-listed stocks.

As a result, its shares have declined by 10pc since the start of the year. They are down by 3pc since being tipped as a “buy” in this column in June last year.

In Questor’s view, UK-listed stocks are set to enjoy a rebound over the coming years.

Political and economic uncertainty will ultimately give way to an improving outlook that prompts stronger corporate performance. Moreover, the UK stock market’s status as an investment “backwater” is very unlikely to persist.

This could prompt an upward re-rating of domestically-listed stocks and provide a fillip for the trust over the long run.

With the company trading at a 1pc premium to net asset value (NAV), some investors may feel that it offers relatively poor value when many UK-focused trusts offer large discounts to NAV.

And since it does not currently employ gearing at a time when many of its peers are seeking to use borrowings to maximise their returns, it will not receive a debt-fuelled boost from a rising UK stock market over the long run.

Furthermore, its highly concentrated portfolio that is focused on a small range of sectors means it is undoubtedly a relatively high-risk option.

However, the trust’s excellent track record of capital growth since its inception just over five years ago means it merits more time to deliver on its potential.

Indeed, it continues to offer long-term appeal for investors who are comfortable with a heightened risk of permanent capital loss.

Questor says: HOLD

Ticker: OIT

Share price at close: £1.57

