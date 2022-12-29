High-risk sex offender residing in Jamestown

Dec. 28—The Jamestown Police Department has announced that a convicted high-risk sex offender has moved to Jamestown.

Dean Allen Benter, 54, lives at 1610 Business Loop E, room 3, the Riverside Motel, room 3. He drives a dark green 1993 Ford pickup with South Carolina license 29733V.

Benter was assigned a high-risk assessment by the North Dakota risk level committee, Office of the Attorney General.

Benter is on GPS monitoring and on parole with North Dakota Parole and Probation.

Benter was convicted on six counts of possession of prohibited materials in 2021 in Barnes County District court. He received 18 months with 64 days credit for time served.

Benter is not wanted by law enforcement. For more information on sex offenders, go to

www.sexoffender.nd.gov/.