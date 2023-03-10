High-Risk Stocks’ Revival Faces Reckoning From Policy Hawks

Sagarika Jaisinghani and Michael Msika
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Investors chasing attractive returns by piling into riskier equities this year face a reckoning if the Federal Reserve follows through on warnings of higher-for-longer interest rates.

Most Read from Bloomberg

After lagging behind the market in 2022, stocks that are generally more volatile have outperformed this year as corporate earnings held up better than feared and worries of a recession abated. Bloomberg’s factor analysis, calculated on a net long-short return basis, shows low volatility is the worst-performing strategy so far this year for the MSCI World Index.

“Investors are prepared to embrace slightly poorer quality stocks right now as they see a lower probability of a hard landing and that’s encouraged them to take on more speculative value options,” Ed Rackham, co-chief investment officer at Los Angeles Capital Management, said in an interview.

But that trend could see a stark reversal if the Fed elects to keep raising interest rates to quell stubbornly elevated inflation against the backdrop of strong economic growth. In a sign of persistent investor nervousness, global stocks were roiled Friday by liquidity concerns in the US banking sector as portfolio losses prompted SVB Financial Group to attempt a hasty fund raising. Unexpectedly hawkish comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell this week have also dented risk demand.

Wells Fargo Securities LLC strategist Christopher Harvey said he expects higher-risk stocks to see volatility in the near term as the market faces a “unique, idiosyncratic risk” from fears of a run on SVB Financial.

Over at Abrdn, Investment Director James Athey said that with the US yield curve inverted to an extent not encountered since the early 1980s, “the improvement in data we’ve seen recently is more a reason to sell equities than it is to buy given the pressure it puts on the Fed to be even more aggressive in hiking rates.”

The latest figures painted a mixed picture of the US labor market as payrolls rose by more than expected, while a broad measure of monthly wage growth slowed. Still, the hotter-than-expected increase in jobs is likely to pressure the more cyclical parts of the market, because they house the bulk of the lower-quality, higher-volatility stocks.

And while prospects of a recession have been receding, strategists including those at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bank of America Corp. say the economy tends to show the impact of rising rates with a lag. That potential downturn could revive the S&P 500 Low Volatility Index, which has underperformed the benchmark gauge by nearly eight percentage points in 2023. The rally in nonprofitable technology stocks, on the other hand, would be at risk of fizzling out.

“Picking up high-caliber companies at a depressed valuation is never a bad thing, but there are risks involved,” said Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. “Broadly speaking, markets have priced in a moderate recession, but anything beyond that will be met with further falls. We’re not yet at a point where high-risk-high-reward investing is the best step to take.”

(Updates with context on SVB Financial and comments from Wells Fargo strategists, starting in the fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Foreign Stocks Are Finally Poised to Shine. 5 Picks to Take Advantage.

    After years of lagging behind their U.S. counterparts, international stocks are showing signs of life. Our best bets in Europe and Asia.

  • S&P Sinks to Seven-Week Low as Financials Hammered: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Sentiment soured on Wall Street Thursday after a rout in the banking sector drove concerns pockets of trouble in the sector could portend broader dangers. Investors are now steeling for Friday’s payrolls report. Most Read from BloombergCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVBOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisIn Biden’s Tax-the-Rich Budget, Capital

  • Oil Pares Weekly Decline as Dollar Slumps After Payrolls Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pared its weekly decline as traders scaled back expectations for Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes after a mixed US jobs report. Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisSVB Races to Prevent Bank Run as Funds Advise Pulling CashPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVBCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Here's Everything We Kn

  • Fed’s Jerome Powell Says Data Will Determine Size of Next Rate Increase

    WASHINGTON—Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday officials were keeping their options open over how much to raise interest rates this month after investors interpreted his comments Tuesday to suggest a half-percentage-point increase was likely. Mr. Powell said government reports on hiring and inflation in February, due for release over the coming week, would shape the outcome of the March 21-22 meeting. “I stress that no decision has been made on this,” Mr. Powell told the House Financial Services Committee.

  • Banks feel sting of Fed fight against inflation

    The banking sector is in retreat, as it has been all week, as the effects of the Federal Reserve's fight against inflation begins to weigh heavily on a small number of banks that cater to the tech sector. Late Thursday, SVB Financial Group, the parent of Silicon Valley Bank, lost 60% of its value after announcing plans to raise up to $1.75 billion in order to strengthen its capital position amid concerns about higher interest rates and the economy. Major financial institutions like Bank of America, Citigroup and JPMorgan were not immune, falling between 4% and 6%.

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla Again

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG High-profile fund manager Cathie Wood is buying the dip in Tesla stock. Wood’s ARK Invest has purchased 51,960 shares of Tesla (ticker: TSLA) for its (ARKK) and 17,369 shares of Tesla stock for its (ARKW), according to a Wednesday email containing recent share trades.

  • Hungary Spat Imperils EU’s Answer to China’s ‘Belt and Road’

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s global flagship infrastructure program is at risk of being undermined by Hungary’s moves to block a separate, but key, legal agreement.Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVBCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesSVB Races to Prevent Bank Run as Funds Advise Pulling CashIn Biden’s Tax-the-Rich Budget, Capit

  • Headlam Group Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations

    Headlam Group ( LON:HEAD ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: UK£663.6m (flat on FY 2021). Net...

  • Biden, EU leader to discuss proposal on electric vehicles

    President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are set to unveil on Friday a plan that the White House hopes will help turn the page on the ongoing spat between the U.S. and European Union over electric vehicle tax credits. Biden and von der Leyen are expected to agree to open negotiations between the U.S. and the EU on a deal that could boost the use of European minerals critical in the production of electric vehicle batteries that are eligible for U.S. tax credits through Biden's roughly $375 billion clean energy law that passed last year, according to administration officials.

  • Bob Odenkirk To Star In ‘The Room’ Remake For Charity: “I Tried My Best To SELL Every Line”

    Oh, hi Bob. Better Call Saul‘s Bob Odenkirk will star in a video re-creation of The Room, one of cinema’s strangest films – some say the worst, others know the naysayers just don’t get it. Performed against a green screen that displays locations used in the original movie, The Room remake is the latest endeavor […]

  • Cheerleader, 15, Killed by Fallen Tree While Cleaning Up After Tenn. Storm Saves 3 Lives with Donated Organs

    "I absolutely know that she would want to do anything to save more lives," Aleya Brooks' mother Darla said after three people received four of her late daughter's organs

  • Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 28, 2023 Operator: Good day, and welcome to the Daqo New Energy Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only-mode. Please also note today’s event is being recorded. And at this time, I would like to […]

  • Magistrates’ sentencing powers cut back down to 6 months

    Magistrates are to lose their power to jail offenders for up to a year and will be pushed back to maximum sentences of only six months after the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) ended a scheme designed to speed up justice.

  • Johnson & Johnson, Kellogg, and 2 Other Spinoffs to Watch in 2023

    Kellogg, Johnson & Johnson, Crane, and BorgWarner are planning to hive off a chunk of their businesses in 2023. What investors need to know.

  • Silicon Valley Bank’s shares are tanking as a mess unfolds

    Shares of Silicon Valley Bank are down sharply Thursday in the wake of the company’s announcement that it is raising additional capital by selling stock, taking a charge to roll over an asset portfolio to higher-yielding assets and extending its term-borrowing capacity. Given recent banking-related carnage in the tech and tech-adjacent worlds, there’s concern in the market that not all is well at SVB. Becker said the bank has “ample liquidity” to support its clients “with one exception: If everybody is telling each other that SVB is in trouble, that will be a challenge.”

  • Breedon Group Full Year 2022 Earnings: Beats Expectations

    Breedon Group ( LON:BREE ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: UK£1.40b (up 13% from FY 2021). Net...

  • Andrew Harrison Is The Independent Non-Executive Chair of the Board of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) And They Just Picked Up 99% More Shares

    SEGRO Plc ( LON:SGRO ) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Independent Non-Executive...

  • CLS Holdings Full Year 2022 Earnings: UK£0.21 loss per share (vs UK£0.29 profit in FY 2021)

    CLS Holdings ( LON:CLI ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: UK£139.7m (flat on FY 2021). Net loss...

  • Hotel Chocolat Group First Quarter 2023 Earnings: EPS: UK£0.023 (vs UK£0.071 in 1Q 2022)

    Hotel Chocolat Group ( LON:HOTC ) First Quarter 2023 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: UK£64.9m (down 9.2% from 1Q...

  • Australian court fines ANZ Group $6.6 million for breaching consumer protection laws

    The Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) said the fine related to the lender's home loan introducer program – that allowed third parties to refer customers for home loans – between March 2017 and March 2018. "The program received considerable criticism in the Financial Services Royal Commission for exposing consumers to an additional layer of risk by insulating the lender from what the intermediary does with the borrower," the ASIC said in a statement. The court case stems from a 2017 Royal Commission inquiry into Australia's financial services industry, which ended up exposing widespread misconduct in the sector.