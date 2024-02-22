High salary remote jobs in Raleigh: Work from home with a big $100K+ paycheck

The State of North Carolina currently has over 1,300 job openings listed online. Some are entirely remote and offer six-figure salaries, and others have a work-from-home hybrid perk.

We combed through six-figure, remote-friendly offerings in Wake County right now.

If you’re searching for a new job, or if you’re just curious about the salaries some state employees are making these days, we’ve compiled some of the highest paying state jobs that are currently open (as of Feb. 22) and listed on the state’s job postings site.

Below, you’ll find each job’s title, a description of the position and a link to the posting, where you can find more information about the job and apply. Be sure to inquire about residency requirements, as some remote jobs require employees to reside in-state.

All of the jobs’ posted salaries and recruitment ranges go up to six figures, but not all are guaranteed to pay over $100,000.

You can find the full, searchable list of all current openings at governmentjobs.com/careers/northcarolina.

To search for fully remote or hybrid jobs, filter selections to include remote options, including remote only, remote optional and flexible/hybrid.

Salary range: $80,000 - $190,000

IT Audit Manager - Information Systems Audit Division for the Office of the State Auditor

Posted salary : $83,746 - $188,429 with the opportunity for a $20,000 sign-on bonus

Recruitment range : $83,746 - $130,000

Type : Flexible/Hybrid

Summary : This position performs managerial functions for multiple audit teams by planning, leading and executing audits of a diverse range of IT topics and projects at entities including state agencies and colleges.

Deadline: March 10

Chief Financial Examiner for the Department of Insurance

Posted salary : $83,746 - $188,429

Recruitment range : $83,746 - $115,000

Type : Flexible/Hybrid

Summary : This position interviews and hires new employees, reviews examination work and oversees a team of technical professionals on examinations of insurance companies.

Deadline: Feb. 26

Senior UNIX Systems Analyst for the Department of Revenue

Posted salary : $81,500 - $122,250

Recruitment range : $82,485 - $102,900

Type : Flexible/Hybrid

Summary : This position will analyze, build, maintain and provide ongoing operational support for Unix systems and appliances and the various vendor related products installed on them, such as AIX, Red Hat, SusE and Apache.

Deadline: March 29

Salary range: $95,000 - $175,000

ServiceNow Platform Architect for the Department of Information Technology

Posted salary : $97,986 - $171,475

Recruitment range : Up to $135,000

Type : Flexible/Hybrid

Summary : This position acts as the lead technical resource for the ServiceNow team for support and maintenance as well as upgrades and new application onboarding, and this position is a part of the on-call rotation for incident resolution.

Deadline: March 1

Salary range: $85,000 - $150,000

Applications Systems Manager I for the Department of Information Technology

Posted salary : $85,205 - $149,108

Recruitment range : Up to $131,975

Type : Flexible/Hybrid

Summary : This position provides software support to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol Motor Carrier Enforcement Section and the DMV License and Theft Bureau.

Deadline: Feb. 23

Security & Compliance Manager - Information Technology Division for the Office of the State Auditor

Posted salary : $85,205 - $149,108

Recruitment range : Not listed

Type : Flexible/Hybrid

Summary : This position will oversee the maintenance of acceptable configurations and identify deviations and manage the Active Directory and Azure tenant components.

Deadline: Feb. 23

Attorney III for the Department of the Secretary of State

Posted salary : $84,878 - $148,537

Recruitment range : $84,878 – $103,069

Type : Flexible/Hybrid

Summary : This position’s responsibilities include rulemaking and providing advice on emerging issues in the areas of digital assets, athlete agents, business identity fraud and intellectual property fraud.

Deadline: Feb. 29

Controller for the Administrative Office of the Courts

Posted salary : $85,890 - $146,700

Recruitment range : $85,890 - $146,700

Type : Flexible/Hybrid

Summary : This position manages all accounting functions for the department, including recording and reporting financial transactions and assisting management with the administration of all agency budget codes, funds and accounts.

Deadline: Feb. 22

Network Security Architect for the Administrative Office of the Courts

Posted salary : $85,890 - $146,700

Recruitment range : Not listed

Type : Flexible/Hybrid

Summary : This position develops network security technology strategies and performs complex network security planning.

Deadline: March 6

Salary range: $70,000 - $140,000

Quality Assurance Audit and Operations Manager for the Department of Health and Human Services

Posted salary : $70,967 - $138,386

Recruitment range : Not listed

Type : Flexible/Hybrid

Summary : This position implements and oversees an Internal Audit Quality Assurance program to ensure OIA engagements and practices conform to the Institute of Internal Auditor’s Global internal audit standards.

Deadline: Feb. 22

Salary range: $65,000 - $130,000

Home Base Section Chief for the Department of Public Instruction

Posted salary : $66,016 - $128,731

Recruitment range : $66,016 - $105,000

Type : Flexible/Hybrid

Summary : This position is responsible for serving as a the NCDPI’s Home Base Business and Technology Section Chief with specific responsibilities for the oversight and management of the entire suite of Home Base technology applications.

Deadline: Feb. 27

Special Programs and Data Section Chief for the Department of Public Instruction

Posted salary : $66,016 - $128,731

Recruitment range : $66,016 - $100,880

Type : Flexible/Hybrid

Summary : This position manages and supervises the Office of Exceptional Children’s efforts in special education funding, data collection and reporting, grant management and fiscal monitoring.

Deadline: Feb. 26

Employee Relations Manager for the Department of Adult Correction

Posted salary : $66,016.00 - $128,731

Recruitment range : Not listed

Type : Flexible/Hybrid

Summary : This position independently manages and administers human resources policies and procedures related to employee relations, including workplace conflict and problem resolution, employee disciplinary action and workplace investigations.

Deadline: Feb. 23

State Budget Management Analyst II for the Office of State Budget and Management

Posted salary : $66,016.00 - $128,731

Recruitment range : $80,000- $105,000

Type : Flexible/Hybrid

Summary : This position is expected to work independently with considerable knowledge and experiences with the budget process, program evaluation, policy analysis, cost-benefit analysis and more.

Deadline: Continuous

