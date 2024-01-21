High School Band webpage leads to pornographic site, school alerted

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – A pornographic link was attached to the West Moore High School Band booster webpage and was on the school website before staff was alerted then removed it Friday.

A West Moore High School Band webpage came with a link that the school said had run out of time when it came to ownership.

Allegedly someone else bought it and linked to to Stripchat.com, per Moore Public Schools.

KFOR alerted the school to the issue after a tip came in that students had known about it and were posting on social media.

What the website looked like before the link. {KFOR}

Moore Public School immediately removed the link from its website but could not change the site; WestMooreBand.com.

“We immediately removed the “Westmooreband.com” link from the Westmoore High School website after being alerted to the questionable link. After researching, it appears that the “westmooreband.com” link has been on the Westmoore High School Clubs & Organizations page for some years. The paid URL likely lapsed from the WHS Boosters’ ownership, as we can see that the page was not updated regularly or active. Another individual or company recently bought the URL and chose to redirect “westmooreband.com” to that pornography URL/site. Unfortunately, it means that anywhere the “westmooreband.com” URL is posted, viewers are redirected to the pornographic content.” Anna Aguilar, spokesperson for Moore Public Schools

Aguilar added that not only was the site removed but it was removed from being accessed anywhere on the district’s grounds or by any MPS device.

