High school basketball: Dave Cantrall’s top 25 girls teams in Kentucky (Dec. 31)

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State

GIRLS TOP 25

Rating

1. George Rogers Clark (12-1)

87.2

2. Cooper (12-3)

86.2

3. Pikeville (9-1)

84.8

4. Sacred Heart (8-4)

83.9

5. McCracken County (11-2)

82.6

6. Anderson County (12-1)

82.4

7. Pulaski County (12-1)

81.6

8. Covington Holy Cross (8-4)

81.4

9. Franklin County (10-5)

81.2

9. North Laurel (8-3)

81.2

11. Boyd County (9-4)

81.1

12. Franklin-Simpson (12-0)

80.9

13. Notre Dame (9-1)

80.8

13. Owensboro Catholic (8-2)

80.8

15. Ryle (9-4)

80.4

16. Corbin (9-4)

80.2

17. Rockcastle County (9-3)

79.8

18. Butler (8-4)

79.3

19. Russell (8-3)

78.5

20. Frederick Douglass (6-4)

78.4

21. Simon Kenton (9-3)

78.3

22. Central (12-3)

78.2

23. Ashland Blazer (6-4)

78.1

24. Christian Academy-Louisville (8-4)

77.9

25. Assumption (9-5)

77.8

George Rogers Clark’s Teigh Yeast, left, and Makili Tabor fight for the ball with Frederick Douglass’ Niah Rhodes, right, during a game in Winchester on Dec. 15, 2023.
George Rogers Clark’s Teigh Yeast, left, and Makili Tabor fight for the ball with Frederick Douglass’ Niah Rhodes, right, during a game in Winchester on Dec. 15, 2023.

Ratings by region

1ST REGION

Rating

1. McCracken County

82.6

2. Marshall County

66.3

3. Graves County

62.1

4. Calloway County

61.9

5. Mayfield

50.0

6. Carlisle County

48.6

7. Fulton County

47.1

8. Paducah Tilghman

44.6

9. Ballard Memorial

41.0

10. Christian Fellowship

38.3

11. Murray

34.4

12. Hickman County

30.4

13. St. Mary

22.7

14. Fulton City

17.6

15. Community Christian

14.1





2ND REGION



1. Henderson County

72.7

2. Madisonville

62.7

3. Lyon County

60.9

4. Christian County

58.8

5. Hopkins Central

56.6

6. Crittenden County

54.0

7. Union County

52.6

8. Hopkinsville

50.5

9. Livingston Central

48.6

10. Webster County

44.2

11. Caldwell County

41.6

12. Trigg County

28.7

13. Dawson Springs

15.2

14. Heritage Christian

4.0

15. Fort Campbell

2.7





3RD REGION



1. Owensboro Catholic

80.8

2. Meade County

77.5

3. Owensboro

77.4

4. Daviess County

73.3

5. Breckinridge County

72.8

6. Edmonson County

57.0

7. Hancock County

53.7

8. Butler County

52.1

9. Grayson County

51.1

10. Muhlenberg County

47.8

11. Apollo

43.6

12. Ohio County

37.2

13. McLean County

35.1

14. Whitesville Trinity

25.1

15. Cloverport

6.2





4TH REGION



1. Franklin-Simpson

80.9

2. Bowling Green

75.7

3. Barren County

74.0

4. Warren East

65.9

5. Greenwood

60.9

6. Russell County

58.1

7. Cumberland County

57.9

8. Allen County

57.8

9. South Warren

57.6

10. Metcalfe County

57.4

11. Todd Central

55.4

12. Monroe County

55.2

13. Logan County

54.0

14. Glasgow

51.3

15. Clinton County

48.9

16. Warren Central

42.4

17. Russellville

19.9





5TH REGION



1. Bethlehem

73.8

2. Bardstown

73.7

3. North Hardin

70.3

3. Taylor County

70.3

5. Hart County

68.9

6. Elizabethtown

65.5

7. John Hardin

62.5

8. Green County

62.4

9. Central Hardin

54.3

10. Nelson County

53.4

11. Thomas Nelson

51.7

12. Adair County

46.8

13. Marion County

45.4

14. Campbellsville

40.0

15. LaRue County

35.4

16. Washington County

30.1

17. North Hardin Classical

11.6

18. Fort Knox

5.7

19. Caverna

3.3





6TH REGION



1. Butler

79.3

2. Bullitt East

74.4

2. Whitefield Academy

74.4

4. Mercy

73.9

5. Pleasure Ridge Park

61.3

6. North Bullitt

61.2

7. Bullitt Central

53.8

8. Louisville Holy Cross

52.0

9. Grace James

48.6

10. Valley

36.1

11. Fern Creek

27.5

12. Southern

22.8

13. Moore

21.2

14. Fairdale

12.3

15. Western

9.6

16. Jeffersontown

8.3

17. Iroquois

5.9

18. Doss

5.6

19. Beth Haven

2.4





7TH REGION



1. Sacred Heart

83.9

2. Central

78.2

3. Christian Academy-Louisville

77.9

4. Assumption

77.8

5. Manual

77.7

6. Ballard

62.9

7. Male

62.7

8. Shawnee

46.2

9. Collegiate

30.3

10. Portland Christian

27.1

11. Brown

24.5

11. Eastern

24.5

13. Seneca

23.6

14. Highlands Latin

21.2

15. Presentation

20.4

16. Waggener

13.5

17. Atherton

8.0

18. Francis Parker

1.2

19. Kentucky Country Day

0.1





8TH REGION



1. Anderson County

82.4

2. Simon Kenton

78.3

3. Grant County

72.1

4. Spencer County

70.0

5. South Oldham

66.4

6. Walton-Verona

55.5

7. North Oldham

50.7

8. Oldham County

47.0

9. Owen County

46.0

10. Gallatin County

42.3

11. Trimble County

41.8

12. Woodford County

41.4

13. Henry County

36.3

14. Collins

35.5

15. Carroll County

31.6

16. Eminence

27.5

17. Shelby County

21.7

18. Williamstown

14.1





9TH REGION



1. Cooper

86.2

2. Covington Holy Cross

81.4

3. Notre Dame

80.8

4. Ryle

80.4

5. Highlands

76.4

6. Dixie Heights

71.7

7. Conner

68.4

8. Newport Central Catholic

65.8

9. St. Henry

60.2

10. Bellevue

50.0

11. Boone County

44.6

12. Lloyd

42.7

13. Beechwood

42.0

14. Ludlow

41.0

15. Villa Madonna

25.6

16. Dayton

25.4

17. Holmes

22.7

18. Newport

21.7

19. Covington Latin

6.5





10TH REGION



1. George Rogers Clark

87.2

2. Montgomery County

75.6

3. Bishop Brossart

72.8

4. Scott

65.8

5. Campbell County

63.7

6. Mason County

58.7

7. Augusta

57.0

8. Nicholas County

56.9

9. Bracken County

53.6

10. Bourbon County

45.6

11. Paris

43.3

12. Pendleton County

43.0

13. Robertson County

34.6

14. Harrison County

31.2

15. St. Patrick

15.4





11TH REGION



1. Franklin County

81.2

2. Frederick Douglass

78.4

3. Henry Clay

75.4

4. Madison Central

73.2

5. Madison Southern

65.9

6. Lafayette

65.5

7. Bryan Station

62.2

8. Scott County

59.5

9. Great Crossing

56.0

10. Tates Creek

55.3

11. Lexington Christian

51.3

12. Lexington Catholic

50.9

12. Paul Laurence Dunbar

50.9

14. Berea

48.5

15. Western Hills

47.9

16. Frankfort

42.2

17. Sayre

21.8

18. Model

19.0





12TH REGION



1. Pulaski County

81.6

2. Rockcastle County

79.8

3. Danville Christian

75.3

4. Southwestern

71.6

5. Mercer County

66.7

6. West Jessamine

65.8

7. Danville

65.2

8. Boyle County

64.1

9. Wayne County

59.7

10. Lincoln County

52.8

11. McCreary Central

52.1

12. Casey County

46.2

13. Somerset

44.7

14. Garrard County

37.3

15. East Jessamine

35.2

16. Burgin

31.8





13TH REGION



1. North Laurel

81.2

2. Corbin

80.2

3. Jackson County

73.9

4. South Laurel

71.2

5. Knox Central

68.8

6. Pineville

67.9

7. Bell County

62.9

8. Harlan County

58.9

9. Harlan

54.9

10. Whitley County

51.7

11. Clay County

35.8

12. Barbourville

34.8

13. Williamsburg

28.8

14. Middlesboro

27.2

15. Lynn Camp

23.1

16. Oneida

9.1





14TH REGION



1. Knott Central

67.5

2. Leslie County

64.8

3. Owsley County

64.5

4. Perry Central

61.6

5. Letcher Central

61.3

6. Hazard

56.8

7. Estill County

51.6

8. Breathitt County

46.5

9. Wolfe County

43.6

10. Powell County

43.3

11. Buckhorn

22.9

12. Lee County

20.6

13. June Buchanan

11.7

14. Jackson City

6.2

15. Cordia

0.1





15TH REGION



1. Pikeville

84.8

2. Johnson Central

69.2

3. Lawrence County

68.4

4. Paintsville

63.7

5. Martin County

63.2

6. Betsy Layne

52.8

7. Pike Central

52.1

8. Prestonsburg

50.6

9. Floyd Central

48.2

10. Shelby Valley

45.1

11. Belfry

40.1

12. Phelps

35.7

13. Magoffin County

29.9

14. Jenkins

23.3

15. East Ridge

18.6





16TH REGION



1. Boyd County

81.1

2. Russell

78.5

3. Ashland Blazer

78.1

4. Rowan County

68.4

5. Bath County

64.1

6. Fleming County

61.5

7. Morgan County

56.9

8. Menifee County

53.2

9. East Carter

51.5

10. Raceland

49.2

11. Elliott County

46.5

12. Greenup County

45.1

13. Lewis County

44.0

14. West Carter

39.8

15. Fairview

3.5

-------------------------

