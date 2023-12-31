High school basketball: Dave Cantrall’s top 25 girls teams in Kentucky (Dec. 31)
Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State
GIRLS TOP 25
Rating
1. George Rogers Clark (12-1)
87.2
2. Cooper (12-3)
86.2
3. Pikeville (9-1)
84.8
4. Sacred Heart (8-4)
83.9
5. McCracken County (11-2)
82.6
6. Anderson County (12-1)
82.4
7. Pulaski County (12-1)
81.6
8. Covington Holy Cross (8-4)
81.4
9. Franklin County (10-5)
81.2
9. North Laurel (8-3)
81.2
11. Boyd County (9-4)
81.1
12. Franklin-Simpson (12-0)
80.9
13. Notre Dame (9-1)
80.8
13. Owensboro Catholic (8-2)
80.8
15. Ryle (9-4)
80.4
16. Corbin (9-4)
80.2
17. Rockcastle County (9-3)
79.8
18. Butler (8-4)
79.3
19. Russell (8-3)
78.5
20. Frederick Douglass (6-4)
78.4
21. Simon Kenton (9-3)
78.3
22. Central (12-3)
78.2
23. Ashland Blazer (6-4)
78.1
24. Christian Academy-Louisville (8-4)
77.9
25. Assumption (9-5)
77.8
Ratings by region
1ST REGION
Rating
1. McCracken County
82.6
2. Marshall County
66.3
3. Graves County
62.1
4. Calloway County
61.9
5. Mayfield
50.0
6. Carlisle County
48.6
7. Fulton County
47.1
8. Paducah Tilghman
44.6
9. Ballard Memorial
41.0
10. Christian Fellowship
38.3
11. Murray
34.4
12. Hickman County
30.4
13. St. Mary
22.7
14. Fulton City
17.6
15. Community Christian
14.1
2ND REGION
1. Henderson County
72.7
2. Madisonville
62.7
3. Lyon County
60.9
4. Christian County
58.8
5. Hopkins Central
56.6
6. Crittenden County
54.0
7. Union County
52.6
8. Hopkinsville
50.5
9. Livingston Central
48.6
10. Webster County
44.2
11. Caldwell County
41.6
12. Trigg County
28.7
13. Dawson Springs
15.2
14. Heritage Christian
4.0
15. Fort Campbell
2.7
3RD REGION
1. Owensboro Catholic
80.8
2. Meade County
77.5
3. Owensboro
77.4
4. Daviess County
73.3
5. Breckinridge County
72.8
6. Edmonson County
57.0
7. Hancock County
53.7
8. Butler County
52.1
9. Grayson County
51.1
10. Muhlenberg County
47.8
11. Apollo
43.6
12. Ohio County
37.2
13. McLean County
35.1
14. Whitesville Trinity
25.1
15. Cloverport
6.2
4TH REGION
1. Franklin-Simpson
80.9
2. Bowling Green
75.7
3. Barren County
74.0
4. Warren East
65.9
5. Greenwood
60.9
6. Russell County
58.1
7. Cumberland County
57.9
8. Allen County
57.8
9. South Warren
57.6
10. Metcalfe County
57.4
11. Todd Central
55.4
12. Monroe County
55.2
13. Logan County
54.0
14. Glasgow
51.3
15. Clinton County
48.9
16. Warren Central
42.4
17. Russellville
19.9
5TH REGION
1. Bethlehem
73.8
2. Bardstown
73.7
3. North Hardin
70.3
3. Taylor County
70.3
5. Hart County
68.9
6. Elizabethtown
65.5
7. John Hardin
62.5
8. Green County
62.4
9. Central Hardin
54.3
10. Nelson County
53.4
11. Thomas Nelson
51.7
12. Adair County
46.8
13. Marion County
45.4
14. Campbellsville
40.0
15. LaRue County
35.4
16. Washington County
30.1
17. North Hardin Classical
11.6
18. Fort Knox
5.7
19. Caverna
3.3
6TH REGION
1. Butler
79.3
2. Bullitt East
74.4
2. Whitefield Academy
74.4
4. Mercy
73.9
5. Pleasure Ridge Park
61.3
6. North Bullitt
61.2
7. Bullitt Central
53.8
8. Louisville Holy Cross
52.0
9. Grace James
48.6
10. Valley
36.1
11. Fern Creek
27.5
12. Southern
22.8
13. Moore
21.2
14. Fairdale
12.3
15. Western
9.6
16. Jeffersontown
8.3
17. Iroquois
5.9
18. Doss
5.6
19. Beth Haven
2.4
7TH REGION
1. Sacred Heart
83.9
2. Central
78.2
3. Christian Academy-Louisville
77.9
4. Assumption
77.8
5. Manual
77.7
6. Ballard
62.9
7. Male
62.7
8. Shawnee
46.2
9. Collegiate
30.3
10. Portland Christian
27.1
11. Brown
24.5
11. Eastern
24.5
13. Seneca
23.6
14. Highlands Latin
21.2
15. Presentation
20.4
16. Waggener
13.5
17. Atherton
8.0
18. Francis Parker
1.2
19. Kentucky Country Day
0.1
8TH REGION
1. Anderson County
82.4
2. Simon Kenton
78.3
3. Grant County
72.1
4. Spencer County
70.0
5. South Oldham
66.4
6. Walton-Verona
55.5
7. North Oldham
50.7
8. Oldham County
47.0
9. Owen County
46.0
10. Gallatin County
42.3
11. Trimble County
41.8
12. Woodford County
41.4
13. Henry County
36.3
14. Collins
35.5
15. Carroll County
31.6
16. Eminence
27.5
17. Shelby County
21.7
18. Williamstown
14.1
9TH REGION
1. Cooper
86.2
2. Covington Holy Cross
81.4
3. Notre Dame
80.8
4. Ryle
80.4
5. Highlands
76.4
6. Dixie Heights
71.7
7. Conner
68.4
8. Newport Central Catholic
65.8
9. St. Henry
60.2
10. Bellevue
50.0
11. Boone County
44.6
12. Lloyd
42.7
13. Beechwood
42.0
14. Ludlow
41.0
15. Villa Madonna
25.6
16. Dayton
25.4
17. Holmes
22.7
18. Newport
21.7
19. Covington Latin
6.5
10TH REGION
1. George Rogers Clark
87.2
2. Montgomery County
75.6
3. Bishop Brossart
72.8
4. Scott
65.8
5. Campbell County
63.7
6. Mason County
58.7
7. Augusta
57.0
8. Nicholas County
56.9
9. Bracken County
53.6
10. Bourbon County
45.6
11. Paris
43.3
12. Pendleton County
43.0
13. Robertson County
34.6
14. Harrison County
31.2
15. St. Patrick
15.4
11TH REGION
1. Franklin County
81.2
2. Frederick Douglass
78.4
3. Henry Clay
75.4
4. Madison Central
73.2
5. Madison Southern
65.9
6. Lafayette
65.5
7. Bryan Station
62.2
8. Scott County
59.5
9. Great Crossing
56.0
10. Tates Creek
55.3
11. Lexington Christian
51.3
12. Lexington Catholic
50.9
12. Paul Laurence Dunbar
50.9
14. Berea
48.5
15. Western Hills
47.9
16. Frankfort
42.2
17. Sayre
21.8
18. Model
19.0
12TH REGION
1. Pulaski County
81.6
2. Rockcastle County
79.8
3. Danville Christian
75.3
4. Southwestern
71.6
5. Mercer County
66.7
6. West Jessamine
65.8
7. Danville
65.2
8. Boyle County
64.1
9. Wayne County
59.7
10. Lincoln County
52.8
11. McCreary Central
52.1
12. Casey County
46.2
13. Somerset
44.7
14. Garrard County
37.3
15. East Jessamine
35.2
16. Burgin
31.8
13TH REGION
1. North Laurel
81.2
2. Corbin
80.2
3. Jackson County
73.9
4. South Laurel
71.2
5. Knox Central
68.8
6. Pineville
67.9
7. Bell County
62.9
8. Harlan County
58.9
9. Harlan
54.9
10. Whitley County
51.7
11. Clay County
35.8
12. Barbourville
34.8
13. Williamsburg
28.8
14. Middlesboro
27.2
15. Lynn Camp
23.1
16. Oneida
9.1
14TH REGION
1. Knott Central
67.5
2. Leslie County
64.8
3. Owsley County
64.5
4. Perry Central
61.6
5. Letcher Central
61.3
6. Hazard
56.8
7. Estill County
51.6
8. Breathitt County
46.5
9. Wolfe County
43.6
10. Powell County
43.3
11. Buckhorn
22.9
12. Lee County
20.6
13. June Buchanan
11.7
14. Jackson City
6.2
15. Cordia
0.1
15TH REGION
1. Pikeville
84.8
2. Johnson Central
69.2
3. Lawrence County
68.4
4. Paintsville
63.7
5. Martin County
63.2
6. Betsy Layne
52.8
7. Pike Central
52.1
8. Prestonsburg
50.6
9. Floyd Central
48.2
10. Shelby Valley
45.1
11. Belfry
40.1
12. Phelps
35.7
13. Magoffin County
29.9
14. Jenkins
23.3
15. East Ridge
18.6
16TH REGION
1. Boyd County
81.1
2. Russell
78.5
3. Ashland Blazer
78.1
4. Rowan County
68.4
5. Bath County
64.1
6. Fleming County
61.5
7. Morgan County
56.9
8. Menifee County
53.2
9. East Carter
51.5
10. Raceland
49.2
11. Elliott County
46.5
12. Greenup County
45.1
13. Lewis County
44.0
14. West Carter
39.8
15. Fairview
3.5
-------------------------
