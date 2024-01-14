High school basketball: Dave Cantrall’s top 25 boys teams in Kentucky (Jan. 14)

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State

BOYS TOP 25

Rating

Last week

1. Lyon County (18-1)

84.5

5

2. Great Crossing (16-1)

84.0

t1

3. Lexington Catholic (17-1)

83.5

t1

4. Covington Catholic (12-4)

83.1

3

5. Bowling Green (16-4)

83.0

t9

6. St. Xavier (15-2)

82.3

7

7. Trinity (15-4)

82.2

4

8. Male (12-5)

82.1

t9

9. North Oldham (15-2)

81.9

8

10. Bryan Station (15-1)

81.6

15

11. Manual (14-2)

81.1

6

12. Harlan County (18-2)

81.0

12

13. Newport (15-3)

80.7

11

14. Corbin (10-4)

79.4

17

15. Evangel Christian (13-4)

78.4

13

15. Oldham County (13-5)

78.4

16

17. Ashland Blazer (11-5)

78.3

21

18. DeSales (15-6)

77.8

14

19. Christian Academy-Louisville (10-6)

76.2

18

20. Frederick Douglass (11-5)

76.1

22

21. Woodford County (13-3)

75.6

23

22. George Rogers Clark (17-1)

75.4

19

23. South Oldham (9-6)

75.1

NR

24. Butler (11-8)

74.8

NR

25. Campbell County (12-4)

74.5

20

Lyon County’s Jack Reddick looks to pass the ball during a game against Floyd Central at Wayland Gymnasium at the Mountain Sports Hall of Fame in Wayland on Dec. 16, 2023. Ryan C. Hermens/rhermens@herald-leader.com
Lyon County’s Jack Reddick looks to pass the ball during a game against Floyd Central at Wayland Gymnasium at the Mountain Sports Hall of Fame in Wayland on Dec. 16, 2023. Ryan C. Hermens/rhermens@herald-leader.com

Ratings by region

1ST REGION



1. McCracken County

71.9

2. Marshall County

69.3

3. Murray

65.4

4. Calloway County

64.5

5. Graves County

63.6

6. Paducah Tilghman

60.7

7. Mayfield

59.7

8. Carlisle County

57.3

9. St. Mary

53.8

10. Ballard Memorial

46.7

11. Fulton County

26.4

12. Community Christian

23.4

13. Christian Fellowship

22.8

14. Hickman County

18.5

15. Fulton City

15.1





2ND REGION



1. Lyon County

84.5

2. Henderson County

72.6

3. University Heights

67.6

4. Hopkinsville

66.8

5. Christian County

66.2

6. Webster County

59.5

7. Madisonville

58.8

8. Union County

50.0

9. Caldwell County

41.5

10. Dawson Springs

41.0

11. Trigg County

40.7

12. Hopkins Central

40.0

13. Livingston Central

35.4

14. Crittenden County

33.1

15. Heritage Christian

28.7

16. Fort Campbell

25.5





3RD REGION



1. Daviess County

71.7

2. Butler County

71.6

3. Owensboro Catholic

67.9

4. Owensboro

66.2

5. Ohio County

62.6

6. Grayson County

54.1

7. McLean County

51.7

8. Breckinridge County

51.3

9. Apollo

50.6

10. Meade County

50.5

11. Edmonson County

48.2

12. Muhlenberg County

47.1

13. Hancock County

44.6

14. Whitesville Trinity

28.7

15. Cloverport

5.5





4TH REGION



1. Bowling Green

83.0

2. Warren Central

69.7

3. Barren County

66.3

4. Warren East

63.5

5. Russell County

60.2

6. Franklin-Simpson

58.9

7. South Warren

58.3

8. Clinton County

57.9

9. Monroe County

57.3

10. Greenwood

56.8

11. Cumberland County

52.5

12. Glasgow

52.3

13. Logan County

51.1

14. Todd Central

48.0

15. Metcalfe County

45.9

16. Russellville

44.1

17. Allen County

34.4

18. Foundation Christian

13.0





5TH REGION



1. North Hardin

73.9

2. Adair County

72.6

3. LaRue County

71.8

4. Central Hardin

69.8

5. Elizabethtown

67.7

6. Washington County

66.6

7. Caverna

65.8

8. Green County

64.5

9. Taylor County

63.3

10. Bardstown

57.0

11. Hart County

52.3

12. Bethlehem

50.4

13. Campbellsville

48.8

14. Nelson County

39.1

15. John Hardin

34.1

16. Marion County

34.0

17. Fort Knox

32.8

18. Thomas Nelson

31.0





6TH REGION



1. Evangel Christian

78.4

2. DeSales

77.8

3. Butler

74.8

4. Fairdale

74.3

5. Louisville Holy Cross

68.3

6. Bullitt East

67.4

7. W.E.B. DuBois

66.2

8. Pleasure Ridge Park

65.6

9. Jeffersontown

65.4

10. Beth Haven

65.1

11. Moore

64.8

12. Fern Creek

64.2

13. Western

53.5

14. Doss

47.9

15. North Bullitt

46.9

16. Iroquois

45.0

17. Bullitt Central

44.9

18. Southern

41.9

19. Valley

32.7

20. Whitefield Academy

15.3





7TH REGION



1. St. Xavier

82.3

2. Trinity

82.2

3. Male

82.1

4. Manual

81.1

5. Christian Academy-Louisville

76.2

6. Ballard

71.6

6. Eastern

71.6

8. Seneca

63.8

9. Central

56.6

10. Atherton

55.3

11. Kentucky Country Day

53.3

12. Waggener

51.2

13. Shawnee

46.5

14. Highlands Latin

45.4

15. Collegiate

39.5

16. Portland Christian

30.8

17. Brown

30.6

18. Francis Parker

27.1





8TH REGION



1. North Oldham

81.9

2. Oldham County

78.4

3. Woodford County

75.6

4. South Oldham

75.1

5. Spencer County

72.8

6. Walton-Verona

72.7

7. Owen County

64.3

8. Grant County

63.6

9. Simon Kenton

63.4

10. Gallatin County

62.2

11. Shelby County

58.1

12. Anderson County

57.6

13. Collins

56.6

13. Williamstown

56.6

15. Henry County

43.0

16. Carroll County

35.1

17. Trimble County

32.9

18. Eminence

25.8





9TH REGION



1. Covington Catholic

83.1

2. Newport

80.7

3. Lloyd

74.2

4. Cooper

73.9

5. Covington Holy Cross

67.3

6. Ryle

67.2

7. Boone County

66.6

8. Conner

65.8

9. Highlands

63.9

10. Dixie Heights

61.0

11. Beechwood

58.8

12. St. Henry

55.7

13. Newport Central Catholic

54.7

14. Ludlow

39.9

15. Bellevue

39.7

16. Holmes

37.8

17. Heritage Academy

35.3

18. Villa Madonna

32.7

19. Dayton

26.8

20. Covington Latin

11.0





10TH REGION



1. George Rogers Clark

75.4

2. Campbell County

74.5

3. Mason County

72.9

4. Scott

65.7

5. Harrison County

63.0

6. Augusta

62.9

7. Pendleton County

53.5

8. Montgomery County

53.1

9. Nicholas County

51.0

10. Bourbon County

50.6

11. Paris

47.0

12. Bishop Brossart

43.3

13. Bracken County

32.3

14. Calvary Christian

25.4

15. Robertson County

0.1

15. St. Patrick

0.1





11TH REGION



1. Great Crossing

84.0

2. Lexington Catholic

83.5

3. Bryan Station

81.6

4. Frederick Douglass

76.1

5. Henry Clay

73.9

6. Madison Southern

72.5

7. Lexington Christian

71.7

8. Sayre

69.8

9. Madison Central

68.1

10. Franklin County

60.9

11. Tates Creek

58.8

12. Lafayette

56.3

13. Paul Laurence Dunbar

55.5

14. Scott County

55.1

15. Western Hills

52.4

16. Berea

44.9

17. Model

41.1

18. Frankfort

38.5





12TH REGION



1. Pulaski County

70.7

2. Danville Christian

69.3

3. Somerset

64.8

4. Lincoln County

64.4

5. Rockcastle County

63.9

6. Wayne County

63.4

7. Mercer County

62.6

8. Boyle County

60.7

9. East Jessamine

57.8

10. Southwestern

53.5

11. McCreary Central

53.2

12. West Jessamine

51.3

13. Danville

47.0

14. Trinity Christian

42.1

15. Garrard County

41.9

16. Somerset Christian

38.1

17. Casey County

31.0

18. Burgin

28.6





13TH REGION



1. Harlan County

81.0

2. Corbin

79.4

3. South Laurel

71.7

4. North Laurel

71.2

5. Clay County

65.8

6. Bell County

64.8

7. Whitley County

61.2

8. Harlan

57.2

9. Knox Central

56.3

10. Pineville

51.4

11. Williamsburg

48.4

12. Middlesboro

48.3

13. Jackson County

46.6

14. Oneida

39.5

15. Barbourville

33.8

16. Lynn Camp

30.6

17. Cornerstone Christian

16.2

18. Red Bird

5.2





14TH REGION



1. Hazard

69.9

2. Perry Central

65.3

3. Breathitt County

63.8

4. Knott Central

61.3

5. Estill County

54.3

6. Letcher Central

51.5

7. Wolfe County

48.1

8. Powell County

47.6

9. Leslie County

41.1

10. Lee County

35.1

11. Buckhorn

33.9

12. Jackson City

33.0

13. Owsley County

31.2

14. Cordia

1.0





15TH REGION



1. Pikeville

70.2

2. Pike Central

65.4

3. Martin County

63.6

4. Magoffin County

62.6

5. Floyd Central

58.5

6. Betsy Layne

57.4

6. Paintsville

57.4

8. Lawrence County

57.0

9. Shelby Valley

55.8

10. Johnson Central

54.9

11. Prestonsburg

53.9

12. Belfry

41.6

13. East Ridge

40.0

14. Phelps

32.1

15. Jenkins

31.7





16TH REGION



1. Ashland Blazer

78.3

2. Boyd County

73.9

3. Fleming County

69.1

4. Morgan County

68.4

5. Rowan County

67.4

6. Greenup County

54.2

7. Russell

52.8

8. East Carter

51.7

9. Raceland

48.2

10. Lewis County

47.5

11. Menifee County

43.4

12. Bath County

39.2

13. Fairview

36.9

14. West Carter

35.8

15. Elliott County

32.0

16. Rose Hill Christian

11.2

