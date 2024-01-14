High school basketball: Dave Cantrall’s top 25 boys teams in Kentucky (Jan. 14)
Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State
BOYS TOP 25
Rating
Last week
1. Lyon County (18-1)
84.5
5
2. Great Crossing (16-1)
84.0
t1
3. Lexington Catholic (17-1)
83.5
t1
4. Covington Catholic (12-4)
83.1
3
5. Bowling Green (16-4)
83.0
t9
6. St. Xavier (15-2)
82.3
7
7. Trinity (15-4)
82.2
4
8. Male (12-5)
82.1
t9
9. North Oldham (15-2)
81.9
8
10. Bryan Station (15-1)
81.6
15
11. Manual (14-2)
81.1
6
12. Harlan County (18-2)
81.0
12
13. Newport (15-3)
80.7
11
14. Corbin (10-4)
79.4
17
15. Evangel Christian (13-4)
78.4
13
15. Oldham County (13-5)
78.4
16
17. Ashland Blazer (11-5)
78.3
21
18. DeSales (15-6)
77.8
14
19. Christian Academy-Louisville (10-6)
76.2
18
20. Frederick Douglass (11-5)
76.1
22
21. Woodford County (13-3)
75.6
23
22. George Rogers Clark (17-1)
75.4
19
23. South Oldham (9-6)
75.1
NR
24. Butler (11-8)
74.8
NR
25. Campbell County (12-4)
74.5
20
Ratings by region
1ST REGION
1. McCracken County
71.9
2. Marshall County
69.3
3. Murray
65.4
4. Calloway County
64.5
5. Graves County
63.6
6. Paducah Tilghman
60.7
7. Mayfield
59.7
8. Carlisle County
57.3
9. St. Mary
53.8
10. Ballard Memorial
46.7
11. Fulton County
26.4
12. Community Christian
23.4
13. Christian Fellowship
22.8
14. Hickman County
18.5
15. Fulton City
15.1
2ND REGION
1. Lyon County
84.5
2. Henderson County
72.6
3. University Heights
67.6
4. Hopkinsville
66.8
5. Christian County
66.2
6. Webster County
59.5
7. Madisonville
58.8
8. Union County
50.0
9. Caldwell County
41.5
10. Dawson Springs
41.0
11. Trigg County
40.7
12. Hopkins Central
40.0
13. Livingston Central
35.4
14. Crittenden County
33.1
15. Heritage Christian
28.7
16. Fort Campbell
25.5
3RD REGION
1. Daviess County
71.7
2. Butler County
71.6
3. Owensboro Catholic
67.9
4. Owensboro
66.2
5. Ohio County
62.6
6. Grayson County
54.1
7. McLean County
51.7
8. Breckinridge County
51.3
9. Apollo
50.6
10. Meade County
50.5
11. Edmonson County
48.2
12. Muhlenberg County
47.1
13. Hancock County
44.6
14. Whitesville Trinity
28.7
15. Cloverport
5.5
4TH REGION
1. Bowling Green
83.0
2. Warren Central
69.7
3. Barren County
66.3
4. Warren East
63.5
5. Russell County
60.2
6. Franklin-Simpson
58.9
7. South Warren
58.3
8. Clinton County
57.9
9. Monroe County
57.3
10. Greenwood
56.8
11. Cumberland County
52.5
12. Glasgow
52.3
13. Logan County
51.1
14. Todd Central
48.0
15. Metcalfe County
45.9
16. Russellville
44.1
17. Allen County
34.4
18. Foundation Christian
13.0
5TH REGION
1. North Hardin
73.9
2. Adair County
72.6
3. LaRue County
71.8
4. Central Hardin
69.8
5. Elizabethtown
67.7
6. Washington County
66.6
7. Caverna
65.8
8. Green County
64.5
9. Taylor County
63.3
10. Bardstown
57.0
11. Hart County
52.3
12. Bethlehem
50.4
13. Campbellsville
48.8
14. Nelson County
39.1
15. John Hardin
34.1
16. Marion County
34.0
17. Fort Knox
32.8
18. Thomas Nelson
31.0
6TH REGION
1. Evangel Christian
78.4
2. DeSales
77.8
3. Butler
74.8
4. Fairdale
74.3
5. Louisville Holy Cross
68.3
6. Bullitt East
67.4
7. W.E.B. DuBois
66.2
8. Pleasure Ridge Park
65.6
9. Jeffersontown
65.4
10. Beth Haven
65.1
11. Moore
64.8
12. Fern Creek
64.2
13. Western
53.5
14. Doss
47.9
15. North Bullitt
46.9
16. Iroquois
45.0
17. Bullitt Central
44.9
18. Southern
41.9
19. Valley
32.7
20. Whitefield Academy
15.3
7TH REGION
1. St. Xavier
82.3
2. Trinity
82.2
3. Male
82.1
4. Manual
81.1
5. Christian Academy-Louisville
76.2
6. Ballard
71.6
6. Eastern
71.6
8. Seneca
63.8
9. Central
56.6
10. Atherton
55.3
11. Kentucky Country Day
53.3
12. Waggener
51.2
13. Shawnee
46.5
14. Highlands Latin
45.4
15. Collegiate
39.5
16. Portland Christian
30.8
17. Brown
30.6
18. Francis Parker
27.1
8TH REGION
1. North Oldham
81.9
2. Oldham County
78.4
3. Woodford County
75.6
4. South Oldham
75.1
5. Spencer County
72.8
6. Walton-Verona
72.7
7. Owen County
64.3
8. Grant County
63.6
9. Simon Kenton
63.4
10. Gallatin County
62.2
11. Shelby County
58.1
12. Anderson County
57.6
13. Collins
56.6
13. Williamstown
56.6
15. Henry County
43.0
16. Carroll County
35.1
17. Trimble County
32.9
18. Eminence
25.8
9TH REGION
1. Covington Catholic
83.1
2. Newport
80.7
3. Lloyd
74.2
4. Cooper
73.9
5. Covington Holy Cross
67.3
6. Ryle
67.2
7. Boone County
66.6
8. Conner
65.8
9. Highlands
63.9
10. Dixie Heights
61.0
11. Beechwood
58.8
12. St. Henry
55.7
13. Newport Central Catholic
54.7
14. Ludlow
39.9
15. Bellevue
39.7
16. Holmes
37.8
17. Heritage Academy
35.3
18. Villa Madonna
32.7
19. Dayton
26.8
20. Covington Latin
11.0
10TH REGION
1. George Rogers Clark
75.4
2. Campbell County
74.5
3. Mason County
72.9
4. Scott
65.7
5. Harrison County
63.0
6. Augusta
62.9
7. Pendleton County
53.5
8. Montgomery County
53.1
9. Nicholas County
51.0
10. Bourbon County
50.6
11. Paris
47.0
12. Bishop Brossart
43.3
13. Bracken County
32.3
14. Calvary Christian
25.4
15. Robertson County
0.1
15. St. Patrick
0.1
11TH REGION
1. Great Crossing
84.0
2. Lexington Catholic
83.5
3. Bryan Station
81.6
4. Frederick Douglass
76.1
5. Henry Clay
73.9
6. Madison Southern
72.5
7. Lexington Christian
71.7
8. Sayre
69.8
9. Madison Central
68.1
10. Franklin County
60.9
11. Tates Creek
58.8
12. Lafayette
56.3
13. Paul Laurence Dunbar
55.5
14. Scott County
55.1
15. Western Hills
52.4
16. Berea
44.9
17. Model
41.1
18. Frankfort
38.5
12TH REGION
1. Pulaski County
70.7
2. Danville Christian
69.3
3. Somerset
64.8
4. Lincoln County
64.4
5. Rockcastle County
63.9
6. Wayne County
63.4
7. Mercer County
62.6
8. Boyle County
60.7
9. East Jessamine
57.8
10. Southwestern
53.5
11. McCreary Central
53.2
12. West Jessamine
51.3
13. Danville
47.0
14. Trinity Christian
42.1
15. Garrard County
41.9
16. Somerset Christian
38.1
17. Casey County
31.0
18. Burgin
28.6
13TH REGION
1. Harlan County
81.0
2. Corbin
79.4
3. South Laurel
71.7
4. North Laurel
71.2
5. Clay County
65.8
6. Bell County
64.8
7. Whitley County
61.2
8. Harlan
57.2
9. Knox Central
56.3
10. Pineville
51.4
11. Williamsburg
48.4
12. Middlesboro
48.3
13. Jackson County
46.6
14. Oneida
39.5
15. Barbourville
33.8
16. Lynn Camp
30.6
17. Cornerstone Christian
16.2
18. Red Bird
5.2
14TH REGION
1. Hazard
69.9
2. Perry Central
65.3
3. Breathitt County
63.8
4. Knott Central
61.3
5. Estill County
54.3
6. Letcher Central
51.5
7. Wolfe County
48.1
8. Powell County
47.6
9. Leslie County
41.1
10. Lee County
35.1
11. Buckhorn
33.9
12. Jackson City
33.0
13. Owsley County
31.2
14. Cordia
1.0
15TH REGION
1. Pikeville
70.2
2. Pike Central
65.4
3. Martin County
63.6
4. Magoffin County
62.6
5. Floyd Central
58.5
6. Betsy Layne
57.4
6. Paintsville
57.4
8. Lawrence County
57.0
9. Shelby Valley
55.8
10. Johnson Central
54.9
11. Prestonsburg
53.9
12. Belfry
41.6
13. East Ridge
40.0
14. Phelps
32.1
15. Jenkins
31.7
16TH REGION
1. Ashland Blazer
78.3
2. Boyd County
73.9
3. Fleming County
69.1
4. Morgan County
68.4
5. Rowan County
67.4
6. Greenup County
54.2
7. Russell
52.8
8. East Carter
51.7
9. Raceland
48.2
10. Lewis County
47.5
11. Menifee County
43.4
12. Bath County
39.2
13. Fairview
36.9
14. West Carter
35.8
15. Elliott County
32.0
16. Rose Hill Christian
11.2
