High school basketball: Dave Cantrall’s top 25 boys teams in Kentucky (Feb. 4)
Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State
BOYS TOP 25
Rating
Last week
1. Great Crossing (23-1)
87.0
1
2. Lexington Catholic (22-2)
85.6
2
3. Trinity (18-5)
83.6
t3
4. North Oldham (20-3)
82.7
5
5. Covington Catholic (19-5)
82.4
9
6. Lyon County (21-3)
81.7
t3
7. Newport (22-3)
81.6
8
7. Bowling Green (20-4)
81.6
6
9. Frederick Douglass (16-6)
81.2
17
10. Boyd County (20-4)
80.8
20
11. Male (15-7)
80.5
13
12. Ashland Blazer (15-7)
80.2
15
13. St. Xavier (20-3)
80.1
11
14. DeSales (18-7)
80.0
16
15. South Oldham (12-8)
79.9
14
16. Evangel Christian (19-5)
79.8
12
17. Harlan County (21-4)
79.7
7
18. North Hardin (16-5)
78.8
t24
19. Manual (18-3)
78.4
10
20. Cooper (16-7)
78.0
t21
21. Christian Academy-Louisville (13-9)
77.5
t24
22. Bryan Station (19-3)
77.1
19
23. Oldham County (19-6)
76.5
18
24. George Rogers Clark (22-1)
76.2
t21
24. Walton-Verona (18-7)
76.2
NR
Ratings by region
1ST REGION
Rating
1. Marshall County
68.8
2. McCracken County
68.2
3. Calloway County
66.0
4. Graves County
65.4
5. Murray
64.7
6. Paducah Tilghman
60.0
7. Mayfield
57.7
8. St. Mary
57.5
9. Carlisle County
56.2
10. Ballard Memorial
48.2
11. Christian Fellowship
26.7
12. Fulton County
25.4
13. Community Christian
22.7
14. Hickman County
19.9
15. Fulton City
13.9
2ND REGION
1. Lyon County
81.7
2. Henderson County
74.5
3. University Heights
72.0
4. Hopkinsville
68.5
5. Christian County
63.4
6. Madisonville
58.4
7. Webster County
57.5
8. Union County
52.5
9. Caldwell County
47.9
10. Hopkins Central
41.5
11. Trigg County
41.3
12. Dawson Springs
41.1
13. Livingston Central
34.9
14. Heritage Christian
30.9
15. Crittenden County
29.0
16. Fort Campbell
20.1
3RD REGION
1. Butler County
73.7
2. Daviess County
71.4
3. Owensboro
69.1
4. Owensboro Catholic
68.8
5. Ohio County
67.0
6. Grayson County
56.0
7. Breckinridge County
52.1
8. Meade County
51.5
9. McLean County
50.3
10. Apollo
49.1
11. Edmonson County
47.7
12. Muhlenberg County
46.0
13. Hancock County
39.5
14. Whitesville Trinity
23.9
15. Cloverport
6.1
4TH REGION
1. Bowling Green
81.6
2. Warren Central
72.7
3. Franklin-Simpson
62.3
4. Warren East
61.1
5. Barren County
60.2
6. Russell County
59.0
7. Clinton County
58.3
8. South Warren
57.5
9. Greenwood
55.6
10. Monroe County
54.7
11. Cumberland County
53.7
12. Glasgow
53.6
13. Todd Central
49.1
14. Logan County
48.2
15. Metcalfe County
46.6
16. Russellville
43.8
17. Allen County
35.4
18. Foundation Christian
13.2
5TH REGION
1. North Hardin
78.8
2. Central Hardin
73.1
3. Adair County
72.8
4. LaRue County
71.5
5. Elizabethtown
69.7
6. Taylor County
66.5
7. Caverna
65.1
8. Washington County
63.4
9. Green County
61.1
10. Hart County
54.1
11. Bardstown
52.9
12. Bethlehem
52.3
13. Campbellsville
50.4
14. Nelson County
39.9
15. John Hardin
37.8
16. Marion County
33.9
17. Thomas Nelson
32.9
18. Fort Knox
30.0
6TH REGION
1. DeSales
80.0
2. Evangel Christian
79.8
3. Fairdale
72.6
4. Butler
68.3
5. Louisville Holy Cross
67.5
6. Jeffersontown
67.1
7. Fern Creek
66.5
8. Moore
66.3
8. W.E.B. DuBois
66.3
10. Pleasure Ridge Park
64.2
11. Beth Haven
63.9
12. Bullitt East
63.5
13. Western
60.6
14. North Bullitt
45.1
15. Doss
43.6
16. Bullitt Central
43.3
17. Iroquois
42.4
18. Southern
42.0
19. Valley
36.2
20. Whitefield Academy
16.4
7TH REGION
1. Trinity
83.6
2. Male
80.5
3. St. Xavier
80.1
4. Manual
78.4
5. Christian Academy-Louisville
77.5
6. Ballard
72.4
7. Eastern
72.2
8. Seneca
65.7
9. Kentucky Country Day
57.1
10. Central
56.9
11. Atherton
56.0
12. Waggener
51.5
13. Highlands Latin
49.0
14. Shawnee
45.7
15. Collegiate
39.9
16. Brown
31.8
17. Francis Parker
26.7
18. Portland Christian
23.2
8TH REGION
1. North Oldham
82.7
2. South Oldham
79.9
3. Oldham County
76.5
4. Walton-Verona
76.2
5. Spencer County
75.8
6. Woodford County
72.5
7. Simon Kenton
68.3
8. Gallatin County
64.3
9. Owen County
63.4
10. Grant County
60.7
11. Collins
59.3
12. Anderson County
56.8
13. Shelby County
55.6
14. Williamstown
53.6
15. Henry County
42.3
16. Carroll County
36.5
17. Trimble County
28.5
18. Eminence
25.1
9TH REGION
1. Covington Catholic
82.4
2. Newport
81.6
3. Cooper
78.0
4. Lloyd
75.8
5. Boone County
67.4
6. Conner
66.2
7. Covington Holy Cross
65.9
8. Ryle
65.3
9. Highlands
65.0
10. Dixie Heights
64.5
11. Beechwood
58.3
12. Newport Central Catholic
54.1
13. St. Henry
50.7
14. Bellevue
43.8
15. Ludlow
41.6
16. Holmes
40.7
17. Villa Madonna
34.0
18. Heritage Academy
31.7
19. Dayton
23.6
20. Covington Latin
9.6
10TH REGION
1. George Rogers Clark
76.2
2. Campbell County
75.6
3. Mason County
69.2
4. Scott
65.5
5. Harrison County
65.1
6. Augusta
56.4
7. Montgomery County
54.2
8. Nicholas County
50.5
9. Pendleton County
49.4
10. Bourbon County
48.9
11. Paris
47.2
12. Bishop Brossart
40.1
13. Bracken County
33.5
14. Calvary Christian
24.7
15. St. Patrick
5.0
16. Robertson County
0.1
11TH REGION
1. Great Crossing
87.0
2. Lexington Catholic
85.6
3. Frederick Douglass
81.2
4. Bryan Station
77.1
5. Madison Southern
72.3
6. Henry Clay
69.7
7. Lexington Christian
68.2
8. Madison Central
68.1
9. Sayre
67.8
10. Franklin County
64.0
11. Scott County
58.9
12. Paul Laurence Dunbar
57.3
13. Lafayette
56.7
14. Tates Creek
54.5
15. Berea
47.2
16. Western Hills
47.0
17. Model
41.9
18. Frankfort
33.4
12TH REGION
1. Pulaski County
70.4
2. Danville Christian
69.8
3. Wayne County
66.6
4. Lincoln County
65.0
5. Boyle County
64.9
6. Mercer County
64.0
7. Somerset
63.7
8. Rockcastle County
63.0
9. McCreary Central
53.8
10. East Jessamine
52.2
11. West Jessamine
51.1
12. Southwestern
50.2
13. Danville
46.7
14. Trinity Christian
44.9
15. Somerset Christian
40.2
16. Garrard County
39.1
17. Casey County
33.3
18. Burgin
32.6
13TH REGION
1. Harlan County
79.7
2. Corbin
70.6
3. South Laurel
68.8
4. Clay County
67.5
5. North Laurel
66.1
6. Bell County
62.1
7. Whitley County
61.9
8. Harlan
56.4
9. Knox Central
56.2
10. Pineville
51.7
11. Jackson County
49.6
12. Middlesboro
49.0
13. Williamsburg
48.1
14. Oneida
40.0
15. Barbourville
34.3
16. Lynn Camp
32.4
17. Cornerstone Christian
16.7
18. Red Bird
8.8
14TH REGION
1. Hazard
69.8
2. Perry Central
63.6
3. Knott Central
62.1
4. Breathitt County
61.6
5. Estill County
52.8
6. Powell County
51.6
7. Wolfe County
50.3
8. Letcher Central
49.4
9. Leslie County
43.6
10. Buckhorn
38.3
11. Jackson City
32.0
12. Lee County
31.3
13. Owsley County
30.2
14. Cordia
3.8
15TH REGION
1. Pikeville
71.6
2. Martin County
65.3
3. Pike Central
64.4
4. Magoffin County
63.2
5. Lawrence County
59.5
6. Floyd Central
59.0
7. Johnson Central
56.9
8. Paintsville
56.8
9. Betsy Layne
54.7
9. Shelby Valley
54.7
11. Prestonsburg
51.7
12. Belfry
39.4
13. East Ridge
38.8
14. Phelps
33.0
15. Jenkins
32.9
16TH REGION
1. Boyd County
80.8
2. Ashland Blazer
80.2
3. Rowan County
66.9
4. Morgan County
63.3
5. Fleming County
61.4
6. Russell
55.1
7. East Carter
53.7
8. Greenup County
53.3
9. Raceland
50.2
10. Lewis County
46.0
11. Menifee County
39.5
12. Bath County
37.6
13. Fairview
36.4
14. West Carter
34.9
15. Elliott County
30.7
16. Rose Hill Christian
8.3
-------------------------
Lafayette girls basketball secures top seed in unpredictable 43rd District