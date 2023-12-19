High school basketball update: Guide to this week’s Charlotte-area games

High school basketball holiday tournaments get under way this week. Below find previews, schedules, picks and Monday’s box scores.

Prep basketball preview, schedule

(won-loss records are as of Monday)

Non-tournament

(girls) Charlotte Catholic (8-0) at Charlotte Country Day (9-3), 6 p.m. Tuesday – The host Buccaneers are off to a great start, behind the play of sophomore guard Sam Vanderhave (13.5 points, 5.1 rebounds a game). But this will be the Bucs’ toughest test so far. The visiting Cougars are led by North Carolina commit Blanca Thomas (18.3 ppg, 10.9 rpg). You’ll want to hang around for the boys’ game, as Charlotte Country Day is 11-2 and Charlotte Catholic is 6-2.

City of Palms Classic

(boys) North Mecklenburg, Cannon School playing – This tournament stretches over five days in Fort Myers, Florida. North Mecklenburg opened Monday evening against Missouri’s Link Academy (10-3). Link Academy is led by 6-6 forward Tre Johnson, the No. 4-ranked prospect in this year’s senior class. Also in the lineup is UNC commit James Brown (center) and four other D1 commits.

Cannon School (11-3) was scheduled for a rugged opening test, facing Montverde (FL) Academy (10-2) at 8:45 p.m. Monday. Montverde’s loaded roster is led by Duke commit Cooper Flagg (14.0 ppg and 7.3 rpg).

Virginia’s Paul VI, ranked No. 1 nationally this week by Maxpreps, and fifth-ranked Archbishop Stepinac (NY) also are in the field.

Cherokee Invitational

(girls) Harrah’s Cherokee Resort and Cherokee High School – Several area teams are playing in this event, which runs from Wednesday through Friday and has six brackets. The Adalyquodi Bracket includes Lake Norman (8-0) and South Pointe (5-2). Lake Norman opens at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday against Campbell (GA), led by Brooke Suttle, who is averaging 17.4 points a game and is among the top-ranked forwards in Georgia.

Independence (9-1) is playing in the Ulitsvyasdi Bracket and opens at 11 a.m. Wednesday against 5-0 South Shore (NY). Also in that loaded bracket at Panther Creek (6-1), Grayson-GA (7-0) and McDonough-MD (7-1).

Hickory Tavern/Chick-fil-A Classic

(boys and girls) at Ardrey Kell High and Charlotte Latin School – This is a Wednesday-Friday event, with eight teams in both the boys’ and girls’ fielders. The girls’ field is tough, including Ardrey Kell (9-2), Hough (7-2), Garinger (8-2) and Charlotte Latin (7-2). In the boys’ field, Ardrey Kell (8-3) is the favorite.

On Wednesday, girls’ first-round play will be at Charlotte Latin, with boys’ first-round games at Ardrey Kell. Remaining games will be at Ardrey Kell.

Border Classic

(boys) Independence High – This event is Thursday and Friday in a showcase (non-bracketed) format. On opening day, the event begins with Hickory Ridge (6-1) facing Dreher (5-4) at 10 a.m. South Mecklenburg (7-0), featuring senior Peter Moye (20.1 ppg), faces Clover at 4 p.m. The opening-day finale pits Panther Creek (5-2) against Fort Mill (5-3).

Phenom Holiday Hoops

(boys) at Cox Mill High – This event stretches Thursday through Saturday and has an eight-team tournament, along with several showcase (non-bracketed) games each day.

Leading the tournament field are Weddington (9-0), Lake Norman (9-0), Cox Mill (5-2), Northside Christian (8-4) and Davidson Day (7-3). A Weddington-Lake Norman semifinal is possible at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The best of the showcase games looks to be Central Cabarrus (7-0) against Chambers (5-2), at 6 p.m. Thursday. Chambers is led by 6-7 senior Maurio Hanson (17.3 ppg, 9.7 rpg). Central Cabarrus counters with Desmond Kent (20.6 ppg, 10.7 rpg).

Monday

Catawba Shores 1A-2A

Bradford Prep at Pine Lake Prep

Nonconference

Central Pageland (SC) at Monroe

Elevation Prep at Charlotte Elite Academy (boys)

Liberty Prep at Community School of Davidson (boys)

North Stanly at Forest Hills

Piedmont at Harding

S.C. nonconference

Buford at Great Falls

City of Palms Classic (boys)

(at Fort Myers, FL)

Paul VI (VA) vs. Millennium (AZ), 3:30

North Mecklenburg vs. Link Academy (MO), 5:15

Mariner (FL) vs. Westminster Academy (FL), 7

Cannon School vs. Montverde Academy (FL), 8:45

Tuesday

Big South 3A

Ashbrook at Kings Mountain

Hunter Huss at Crest

South Point at Forestview

Stuart Cramer at North Gaston

South Piedmont 3A

Jesse Carson at Lake Norman Charter

Northwest Cabarrus at Jay M. Robinson

South Rowan at East Rowan

West Rowan at Concord

Metro 8 1A

Carolina International at Bradford Prep

Sugar Creek Charter at Piedmont Community Charter

Queen’s Grant Charter at Valor Prep

Nonconference

Bessemer City at East Rutherford

Buford (SC) at Parkwood

Charlotte Catholic at Charlotte Country Day

Charlotte Christian at Westminster Catawba (boys)

Charlotte Elite Academy at Greater Cabarrus Stallions (boys)

Corvian Community at Greater Cabarrus Stallions (girls)

Gaston Day at Trinity Academy (boys), 11:30 a.m.

Hopewell at West Cabarrus (girls)

Marvin Ridge at East Mecklenburg (boys)

Metrolina Christian at High Point Wesleyan

South Charlotte Thunder at Comenius School (SC) (boys)

South Mecklenburg at Mooresville

Union Academy at Covenant Day

S.C. nonconference

Andrew Jackson at Lakewood

Buford at Parkwood

Charlotte Christian at Westminster Catawba (boys)

Nation Ford at Lancaster

Northwestern at Fort Mill

South Charlotte Thunder at Comenius School (boys)

Cayce Roundball Classic (boys)

(at Brookland-Cayce High, SC)

(American Bracket)

(first round)

Cross Creek (GA) vs. Sumter (SC), 7

North Augusta (GA) vs. Marion (SC), 8:30

City of Palms Classic (boys)

(at Fort Myers, FL)

Paul VI-Millennium loser vs. Mariner-Westminster loser, noon

Mariner-Westminster winner vs. Long Island (NY) Lutheran, 5:15

Don Bosco Prep (GA) vs. McEachern (GA), 7

Columbus (FL) vs. Archbishop Ryan (PA), 8:45

Jasper Christmas Classic (boys)

(at Jasper, AL)

McAdory-AL vs. Itawamba-MS, 10 a.m.

Bob Jones-AL vs. South Pontotac-MS, 11:30 a.m.

Huffman-AL vs. Fayette County-GA, 1

Paul Bryant-AL vs. Lausanne Collegiate-TN, 2:30

Jasper-AL vs. Florence-MS, 4

Cullman-AL vs. Greenforest-GA, 5:30

Central Phoenix-AL vs. Norcross-GA, 7

Myers Park vs. Mountain Brook-AL, 8:30

Wednesday

Western Foothills 3A

East Lincoln at Hickory

Fred T. Foard at North Iredell

West Iredell at St. Stephens

Nonconference

East Gaston at North Gaston

Elevation Prep at Central Carolina Prep (boys)

Lincolnton at Hibriten

United Faith Christian vs. The Rock (FL), in Jumaine Jones Invitational at Orlando (boys)

York Prep (SC) at Piedmont (girls)

S.C. nonconference

York Prep at Piedmont (girls)

Big Mac Classic (boys)

(at Byrnes High, Duncan, SC)

(first round)

Mauldin vs. High Point Academy, 3:30

Columbia vs. J.L. Mann, 5

Catawba Ridge vs. Woodmont, 6:30

Rock Hill vs. Byrnes, 8

Cayce Roundball Classic (boys)

(at Brookland-Cayce High, SC)

(American Bracket)

(first round)

Providence Day vs. A.C. Flora (SC), 5:30

Gray Collegiate (SC) vs. Brookland-Cayce (SC), 8:30

(National Bracket)

(first round)

Greer (SC) vs. Oceanside Collegiate (SC), 1

Hiram (GA) vs. Spring Valley (SC), 2:30

New Hampstead (GA) vs. Lower Richland (SC), 4

Lancaster vs. Camden (SC), 7

Cherokee Invitational (girls)

(at Cherokee Resort Center)

(multiple gyms in use)

(first round)

(Adalvquodi/Honor Bracket)

Lake Norman vs. Campbell (GA), 9:45 a.m.

Hilgrove (GA) vs. Willow Spring, 12:05

Seaforth vs. Newton-Conover, 2:45

South Pointe vs. Patrick Henry (VA), 4

(Ditlihi/Warrior Bracket)

Luella (GA) vs. Scottsboro (AL), 8:30 a.m.

Huntsville (AL) Lee vs. Milton (GA), 2:45

Lanier (GA) vs. Wren (SC), 4:10

Chambers vs. Rabun County (GA), 7:45

(Gadugi/Collaboration Bracket)

Legacy Early College (SC) vs. Winston-Salem Christian Regional, 8:30 a.m.

N.C. GBB vs. Northside Christian, 9:45 a.m.

Central Pointe (FL) vs. Finest Basketball Academy, 4

Mount Zion Prep vs. Southeastern Prep (FL), 7:45

(Ghigali/Beloved Woman Bracket)

High Point Wesleyan vs. SI Academy (VA), 1:30

Winston-Salem Christian National vs. Carlisle (VA), 5:15

Cannon School vs. TPLS Christian (VA), 6:30

United Faith Christian vs. Oak City Prep, 6:30

(Otsaliheliga/Gratitude Bracket)

R.J. Reynolds vs. Shaker Heights (OH), 11 a.m.

Providence Day vs. Elizabethton (TN), 11:55 a.m.

1 of 1 Prep vs. Forsyth Home Educators, 1:25

Page vs. Florida High (FL), 5:15

(Ulitsvyasdi/Brave Bracket)

Independence vs. South Shore (NY), 11 a.m.

Jasper (AL) vs. McDonough (MD), 12:15

McEachern (GA) vs. Our Lady of Good Counsel (MD), 1:30

Panther Creek vs. Grayson (GA), 2:45

City of Palms Classic (boys)

(at Fort Myers, FL)

Consolation bracket game, 9 a.m.

IMG Academy (FL) vs. Richmond Heights (OH), 11:15 a.m,

Championship bracket game, 4:30

Hickory Tavern/Chick-fil-A Classic

(at Ardrey Kell High)

(boys’ first round)

Butler vs. Berry Academy, 3

Charlotte Latin vs. Cuthbertson, 4:30

Providence vs. Porter Ridge, 6

SouthLake Christian vs. Ardrey Kell, 7:30

(at Charlotte Latin)

(girls’ first round)

Hough vs. Cuthbertson, 9 a.m.

Garinger vs. Porter Ridge, 10:30 a.m.

Providence vs. Charlotte Latin, noon

Cox Mill vs. Ardrey Kell, 1:30

Jasper Christmas Classic (boys)

(at Jasper, AL)

Florence-MS vs. Huffman-AL, 10 a.m.

Itawamba-MS vs. Bob Jones-AL, 11:30 a.m.

South Pontotac-MS vs. McAdory-AL, 1

Greenforest-GA vs. Paul Bryant-AL, 2:30

Jasper-AL vs. Fayette County-GA, 4

Lausanne Collegiate-TN vs. Cullman-AL, 5:30

Central Phenix City-AL vs. Mountain Brook-AL, 7

Myers Park vs. Norcross-GA, 8:30

Thursday

Nonconference

Chattanooga (TN) East Ridge at Carolina International (boys)

Elevation Prep in Gil Reynolds Showcase (boys)

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Comenius School (SC) (boys)

Hunter Huss at Easley (SC) (girls)

Metrolina Christian vs. TBA, in Creek Classic at College Park, GA (boys)

Sugar Creek Charter at Garinger (boys), 2:30

S.C. nonconference

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Comenius School (boys)

BAM Winter Classic

(at Olympic)

Schedule TBA; area teams playing include Olympic, Palisades, Jackson Day, West Charlotte (girls), Weddington (girls), Sugar Creek Charter

Big Mac Classic (boys)

(at Byrnes High, Duncan, SC)

(consolation semifinals)

Mauldin-High Point Academy loser vs. Columbia-J.L. Mann loser, 3:30

Catawba Ridge-Woodmont loser vs. Rock Hill-Byrnes loser, 5

(championship semifinals)

Mauldin-High Point Academy winner vs. Columbia-J.L. Mann winner, 6:30

Catawba Ridge-Woodmont winner vs. Rock Hill-Byrnes winner, 8

Border Classic (boys)

(at Independence High)

Hickory Ridge vs. Dreher (SC), 10 a.m.

Andrews (SC) vs. East Ridge (TN), 11:30 a.m.

White Oak vs. Mill Creek (GA), 1

Charlotte Catholic vs. Science Hill (TN), 2:30

South Mecklenburg vs. Clover, 4

Independence vs. Rockdale County (GA), 5:30

Fort Mill vs. Panther Creek, 7

Cayce Roundball Classic (boys)

(at Brookland-Cayce High, SC)

(American Bracket)

(consolation semifinals)

Gray Collegiate-Brookland Cayce loser vs. North Augusta-Marion loser, 10 a.m.

Providence Day-A.C. Flora loser vs. Cross Creek-Sumter loser, 2

(championship semifinals)

Providence Day-A.C. Flora winner vs. Cross Creek-Sumter winner, 5:30

Gray Collegiate-Brookland Cayce winner vs. North Augusta-Marion winner, 8:30

(National Bracket)

(consolation semifinals)

Lancaster-Camden loser vs. New Hampstead-Lower Richland loser, 11:30 a.m.

Hiram-Spring Valley loser vs. Greer-Oceanside Collegiate loser, 1

(championship semifinals)

Hiram-Spring Valley winner vs. Greer-Oceanside Collegiate winner, 4

Lancaster-Camden winner vs. New Hampstead-Lower Richland winner, 7

Cherokee Invitational (girls)

(at Cherokee Resort Center)

(multiple gyms in use)

(Adalvquodi/Honor Bracket)

(consolation semifinals)

Lake Norman-Campbell loser vs. Hilgrove-Willow Spring loser, 7:45

Seaforth-Newton Conover loser vs. South Pointe-Patrick Henry loser, 7:45

(championship semifinals)

Lake Norman-Campbell winner vs. Hilgrove-Willow Spring winner, 2:45

Seaforth-Newton Conover winner vs. South Pointe-Patrick Henry winner, 2:45

(Ditlihi/Warrior Bracket)

(consolation semifinals)

Luella-Scottsboro loser vs. Huntsville Lee-Milton loser, 8:30 a.m.

Lanier-Wren loser vs. Chambers-Rabun County loser, 5:15

(championship semifinals)

Luella-Scottsboro winner vs. Huntsville Lee-Milton winner, 11 a.m.

Lanier-Wren winner vs. Chambers-Rabun County winner, 11 a.m.

(Gadugi/Collaboration Bracket)

(consolation semifinals)

Legacy Early College-Winston Salem Christian Regional loser vs. NC GBB-Northside Christian loser, 8:30 a.m.

Central Pointe-Finest Basketball Academy loser vs. Mount Zion Prep-Southeastern Prep loser, 5:15

(championship semifinals)

Legacy Early College-Winston Salem Christian Regional winner vs. NC GBB-Northside Christian winner, 9:45 a.m.

Central Pointe-Finest Basketball Academy winner vs. Mount Zion Prep-Southeastern Prep winner, 9:45 a.m.

(Ghigali/Beloved Woman Bracket)

(consolation semifinals)

High Point Wesleyan-SI Academy loser vs. Winston Salem Christian National-Carlisle loser, 11:55 a.m.

Cannon School-TPLS Christian loser vs. United Faith Christian-Oak City Prep loser, 1:25

(championship semifinals)

High Point Wesleyan-SI Academy winner vs. Winston Salem Christian National-Carlisle winner, 12:15

Cannon School-TPLS Christian winner vs. United Faith Christian-Oak City Prep winner, 12:15

(Otsaliheliga/Gratitude Bracket)

(consolation semifinals)

R.J. Reynolds-Shakers Heights loser vs. Providence Day-Elizabethton loser, 6:30

1 of 1 Prep-Forsyth Home Educators loser vs. Page-Florida High loser, 6:30

(championship semifinals)

R.J. Reynolds-Shakers Heights winner vs. Providence Day-Elizabethton winner, 2:45

1 of 1 Prep-Forsyth Home Educators winner vs. Page-Florida High winner, 4:10

(Ulitsvyasdi/Brave Bracket)

(consolation semifinals)

Independence-South Shore loser vs. Jasper-McDonough loser, 4

McEachern-Our Lady of Good Counsel loser vs. Panther Creek-Grayson loser, 4

(championship semifinals)

Independence-South Shore winner vs. Jasper-McDonough winner, 1:30

McEachern-Our Lady of Good Counsel winner vs. Panther Creek-Grayson winner, 1:30

City of Palms Classic (boys)

(at Fort Myers, FL)

Cannon School-Montverde loser vs. Columbus-Archbishop Ryan loser, 10:15 a.m.

North Mecklenburg-Link Academy loser vs. IMG Academy-Richmond Heights loser, 1:45

Cannon School-Montverde winner vs. Archbishop Stepinac (NY), 5:15

North Mecklenburg-Link Academy winner vs. Columbus-Archbishop Ryan winner, 7

Paul VI-Millennium winner vs. IMG Academy-Richmond Heights winner, 8:45

Hickory Grove Invitational

(at Hickory Grove Christian)

Schedule TBA

Hickory Tavern/Chick-fil-A Classic

(at Ardrey Kell)

(girls’ consolation semifinals)

Hough-Cuthbertson loser vs. Garinger-Porter Ridge loser, 9 a.m.

Providence-Charlotte Latin loser vs. Cox Mill-Ardrey Kell loser, 10:30 a.m.

(girls’ championship semifinals)

Hough-Cuthbertson winner vs. Garinger-Porter Ridge winner, noon

Providence-Charlotte Latin winner vs. Cox Mill-Ardrey Kell winner, 1:30

(boys’ consolation semifinals)

Butler-Berry Academy loser vs. Charlotte Latin-Cuthbertson loser, 3

Providence-Porter Ridge loser vs. SouthLake Christian-Ardrey Kell loser, 4:30

(boys’ championship semifinals)

Butler-Berry Academy winner vs. Charlotte Latin-Cuthbertson winner, 6

Providence-Porter Ridge winner vs. SouthLake Christian-Ardrey Kell winner, 7:30

Phenom Hoops Holiday Classic (boys)

(at Cox Mill High)

(holiday tournament first round)

Weddington vs. Northside Christian, 1:30

Lake Norman vs. Carmel Christian, 3

Davidson Day vs. Gaston Christian, 7:30

The Burlington School vs. Cox Mill, 9

(non-bracketed showcase games)

(girls) North Mecklenburg vs. Hickory Ridge, 10:30 a.m.

Concord Academy vs. Covenant Day, noon

Charlotte Christian vs. Winston-Salem Christian National, 4:30

Central Cabarrus vs. Chambers, 6

Y.C. Winborn Classic (girls)

(at Rock Hill High)

(C Gym)

York vs. Airport, 1:30

Indian Land vs. Gilbert, 3

Northwestern vs. Chesterfield, 4:30

Charlotte Country Day vs. Fort Mill, 6

Catawba Ridge vs. River Bluff, 7:30

(F Gym)

Great Falls vs. Bethune-Bowman, 12:30

Butler vs. Lancaster, 2

Hunter Huss vs. Easley, 3:30

Blythewood vs. Spartanburg, 5

Marvin Ridge vs. Clover, 6:30

A.C. Flora vs. Ivanhoe (Australia), 8

Friday

Nonconference

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Comenius School (SC) (boys)

Hopewell at Hickory Ridge (girls)

Hunter Huss at Blacksburg (SC) (girls)

Metrolina Christian vs. TBA, in Creek Classic at College Park, GA (boys)

North Hills Christian at West Charlotte (girls)

Statesville at Hough

BAM Winter Classic

(at Olympic)

Schedule TBA

Big Mac Classic (boys)

(at Byrnes High, Duncan, SC)

Seventh-place game, 3:30

Fifth-place game, 5

Third-place game, 6:30

Championship, 8

Border Classic (boys)

(at Independence High)

Hickory Ridge vs. East Ridge (TN), 10 a.m.

West Cabarrus vs. Dreher (SC), 11:30 a.m.

White Oak vs. Andrews (SC), 1

South Mecklenburg vs. Mill Creek (GA), 2:30

Fort Mill vs. Science Hill (TN), 4

Panther Creek vs. Rockdale County (GA), 5:30

Independence vs. Clover, 7

Cayce Roundball Classic (boys)

(at Brookland-Cayce High, SC)

(American Bracket)

Seventh-place game, 10 a.m.

Fifth-place game, 1

Third-place game, 5:30

Championship game, 8:30

(National Bracket)

Seventh-place game, 11:30 a.m.

Fifth-place game, 2:30

Third-place game, 4

Championship game, 7

Cherokee Invitational (girls)

(at Cherokee Resort Center)

(multiple gyms in use)

(Adalvquodi/Honor Bracket)

Seventh-place game, 11 a.m. (at Cherokee High)

Fifth-place game, 9:45 a.m.

Third-place game, 12:15

Championship game, 9:45 a.m.

(Ditlihi/Warrior Bracket)

Seventh-place game: 9:45 a.m. (at Cherokee High)

Fifth-place game, 12:15

Third-place game, 8:30 a.m.

Championship game, 12:15

(Gadugi/Collaboration Bracket)

Seventh-place game, 8:30 a.m. (at Cherokee High)

Fifth-place game, 8:30 a.m.

Third-place game, 1:30

Championship game, 1:30

(Ghigali/Beloved Woman Bracket)

Seventh-place game, 2:45 (at Cherokee High)

Fifth-place game, 1:30

Third-place game, 2:45

Championship game, 2:45

(Otsaliheliga/Gratitude Bracket)

Seventh-place game, 1:30 (at Cherokee High)

Fifth-place game, 8:30 a.m.

Third-place game, 2:45

Championship game, 9:45 a.m.

(Ulitsvyasdi/Brave Bracket)

Seventh-place game, 11 a.m.

Fifth-place game, 12:15

Third-place game, 11 a.m.

Championship game, 11 a.m.

City of Palms Classic (boys)

(at Fort Myers, FL)

Consolation games at 8 and 9:45 a.m.

Fifth-place bracket games at 1 and 2:40 p.m.

Championship semifinals at 7 and 9 p.m.

Hickory Grove Invitational

(at Hickory Grove Christian)

Schedule TBA

Hickory Tavern/Chick-fil-A Classic

(at Ardrey Kell)

Girls’ seventh-place game, 9 a.m.

Girls’ fifth-place game, noon

Girls’ third-place game, 3

Girls’ championship game, 6

Boys’ seventh-place game, 10:30 a.m.

Boys’ fifth-place game, 1:30

Boys’ third-place game, 4:30

Boys’ championship game, 7:30

Phenom Hoops Holiday Classic (boys)

(at Cox Mill High)

(tournament consolation semifinals)

Weddington-Northside Christian loser vs. Lake Norman-Carmel Christian loser, 1:30

Davidson Day-Gaston Christian loser vs. The Burlington School-Cox Mill loser, 3

(tournament championship semifinals)

Weddington-Northside Christian winner vs. Lake Norman-Carmel Christian winner, 7:30

Davidson Day-Gaston Christian winner vs. The Burlington School-Cox Mill winner, 9

(non-bracketed showcase games)

(girls) Hickory Ridge vs. Hopewell, noon

Concord Academy vs. Hopewell, 4:30

Chambers vs. Salisbury, 6

Y.C. Winborn Classic (girls)

(at Rock Hill High)

(C Gym)

Indian Land vs. Bethune-Bowman, 1:30

York vs. Great Falls, 3

Airport vs. Chesterfield, 4:30

Hunter Huss vs. Blacksburg, 6

Easley vs. River Bluff, 7:30

(F Gym)

Butler vs. Fort Mill, 12:30

Lancaster vs. Gilbert, 2

Charlotte Country Day vs. Catawba Ridge, 3:30

A.C. Flora vs. Spartanburg, 5

Marvin Ridge vs. Blythewood, 6:30

Rock Hill vs. Australian National Team, 8

Saturday

City of Palms Classic (boys)

(at Fort Myers, FL)

Consolation games at 11 a.m. and 12:45

Consolation championship, 2:30

Fifth-place game, 4:15

Third-place game, 7

Championship game, 9

Phenom Hoops Holiday Classic (boys)

(at Cox Mill High)

(tournament finals)

Seventh-place game, 11 a.m.

Fifth-place game, 12:30

Third-place game, 5

Championship game, 6:30

(non-bracketed showcase games)

Legion Collegiate (SC) vs. Quality Education, 2

Concord Academy vs. Salisbury, 3:30

Y.C. Winborn Classic (girls)

(at Rock Hill High)

Indian Land vs. Great Falls, 9 a.m.

Blythewood vs. Australian National Team, 10:30 a.m.

Hunter Huss vs. Airport, noon

Fort Mill vs. Spartanburg, 1:30

Butler vs. A.C. Flora, 3

Marvin Ridge vs. Easley, 4:30

York vs. Bethune-Bowman, 6

Rock Hill vs. Charlotte Country Day, 7:30





