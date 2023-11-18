High School basketball update: live scores, news from Lynch Invitational, NC, SC games

Donnie Bui/Special to The Observer

We’re tracking live high school basketball scores throughout the Carolinas today, including from Myers Park High School, where Phenom Hoops is hosting the George Lynch Invitational.

The event includes a finale with four nationally ranked teams facing off: Chambers/Christ School at 6:30 and Myers Park/Combine at 8.

We’ll have boxscores, notes and game updates as they come in. Check back later for full coverage of the Lynch finale later tonight.

▪ Find a complete Charlotte-area schedule for Saturday as well as next week below.

▪ Photos from the George Lynch are also below

Upcoming schedule

Saturday

George Lynch Invitational (boys)

(at Myers Park High)

(main gym, Session 1)

United Faith Christian vs. Gaston Christian, 1

1 of 1 Academy vs. Winston-Salem Christian/National, 2:30

Lake Norman vs. Cannon School, 4

(auxiliary gym, Session 1)

Quality Education vs. N.C. Good-Better-Best, 12:30

Northside Christian vs. Carmel Christian, 2

Concord Academy vs. Davidson Day, 3:30

(main gym, Session 2)

Chambers vs. Christ School, 6:30

Myers Park vs. Combine Academy/National, 8

Mecklenburg nonconference

Cary Academy at Providence Day (girls, 2:30; boys, 4)

Durham Academy at Charlotte Christian (girls, 11 a.m.; boys, 12:30)

North Raleigh Christian at Covenant Day (girls, noon; boys, 1:30)

Area nonconference

Chatham Homeschool at Greater Cabarrus Stallions (girls, 4; boys, 5:30)

Monday

Mecklenburg nonconference

Carmel Christian at Concord Academy (boys)

Christ the King at Union Academy

Comenius School at Elevation Prep (boys)

High Point Christian at Hickory Grove Christian

Liberty Prep at Lab Univ. Prep (boys)

Mooresville at Garinger

Northside Christian vs. Jacksonville (FL) San Jose Prep, in Orlando (girls)

Olympic vs. Colliersville (TN), in Bluff City (TN) Thanksgiving Classic (boys)

Palisades at Harding

Rocky River at Cuthbertson

South Charlotte Thunder at Charlotte Elite Academy (boys)

Victory Christian at Combine Academy (boys)

West Mecklenburg at Sugar Creek Charter

Area nonconference

Bessemer City at Ashbrook

Central Academy at Sun Valley

East Gaston at Forestview

Gaston Day vs. Chapin (SC), 7:30, in Tipoff at the Dam, at River Bluff (SC) High (boys)

Gray Stone Day at Monroe (girls)

Statesville at Lincolnton

Valor Prep at Lake Norman Christian (boys)

Turkey Shootout (boys)

(at West Florence High)

Mullins vs. Marlboro County, 4

Catawba Ridge vs. Camden, 5:30

Darlington vs. Lee Central, 7

Cheraw vs. West Florence, 8:30

S.C. nonconference

Clover vs. Union County, 6, in Bob Dillon Invitational at Spartanburg (girls)

York vs.Clinton, 7:30, in Red Devil Tipoff at Clinton High (girls)

Tuesday

Mecklenburg nonconference

Central Cabarrus at Chambers (girls)

Charlotte Christian at Bessemer City

Charlotte Country Day at Metrolina Christian

Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Catholic

Community School of Davidson at Lake Norman Charter

Corvian Community at SouthLake Christian (boys)

Covenant Day at Olympic (girls)

Covenant Day at Greensboro Day (boys)

East Mecklenburg at Palisades

Garinger at Berry Academy

Hickory Grove Christian at Hickory Christian

Hopewell at Butler

Hough at Independence (boys)

Independence at Cuthbertson (girls)

Northside Christian vs. Venice (FL) Academy, in Orlando (girls)

Olympic vs. Millington (TN) Central, 3:30, in Bluff City (TN) Thanksgiving Classic (boys)

Quality Education at Victory Christian

Queen’s Grant Charter at Piedmont

Providence Day at Melbourne (FL) Holy Trinity Espitcopal, 5 (girls)

Richmond Senior at Myers Park

South Charlotte Thunder at Lake Norman Christian (boys)

South Mecklenburg at Providence

United Faith Christian at The Burlington School (boys)

Weddington at Ardrey Kell

Area nonconference

A.C. Reynolds at West Cabarrus

A.L. Brown at Concord

Bandys at Forestview

Calvary Day at Concord Academy

Carolina Bearcats at Greater Cabarrus Stallions

Carolina International at Hickory Ridge

Chase at Cherryville

Hickory Hawks at Greater Cabarrus Stallions (boys)

Lincoln Charter at Combine Academy (boys)

Monroe at Anson County (girls)

Mount Pleasant at East Rowan

North Gaston at East Gaston

North Iredell at Alexander Central

North Lincoln at Ashbrook

South Point at Cuthbertson (boys)

Stuart Cramer at East Rutherford

Sun Valley at Parkwood

T.C. Roberson at Cox Mill

Union Academy at Porter Ridge

Valor Prep at Greater Cabarrus Stallions (girls)

West Lincoln at East Lincoln

S.C. nonconference

Catawba Ridge in Turkey Shootout at West Florence (boys)

Clover in Bob Dillon Invitational at Spartanburg (girls)

York in Red Devil Tipoff at Clinton High (girls)

Wednesday

Mecklenburg nonconference

Mallard Creek vs. Forsyth Country Day, 5:30, at Glenn High (boys)

Providence Day vs. Shabach Christian, in Landover (MD) (girls)

Area nonconference

A.C. Reynolds at Cox Mill (girls, 2 p.m.; boys, 3:30)

North Stanly at Carolina International

S.C. nonconference

Catawba Ridge in Running Rebels Classic at Byrnes (girls)

Clover in Bob Dillon Invitational at Spartanburg (girls)

York in Red Devil Tipoff Classic at Clinton High (girls)

Indian Land vs. South Florence, 4:30, in Holiday Hoopsfest at Dreher High (boys)

South Pointe vs. James Island, 3, in Holiday Hoopsfest at Dreher High (boys)

Friday

Charlotte Hoops Challenge

(at Harding High)

(main gym)

Harding vs. Charlotte Latin, 11 am

Jay M. Robinson vs. Charlotte Catholic, 12:30 (girls)

West Charlotte vs. Charlotte Country Day, 2

Our Lady of Mount Carmel vs. Cannon School, 3:30

Independence vs. Northside Christian, 5

Independence vs. Mallard Creek, 6:30 (girls)

Providence Day vs. Mallard Creek, 8

(auxiliary gym)

South Mecklenburg vs. West Cabarrus, 11:30 am (girls)

United Faith Christian vs. West Cabarrus, 1

Jay M. Robinson vs. Olympic, 2:30

Northwestern vs. Westminster Catawba, 4

Charlotte Christian vs. Victory Christian, 5:30

Phenom Hoops Lakesgiving Classic

(at Lake Norman High)

Hickory Ridge vs. United Faith Christian, 11 a.m. (girls)

Northwest Cabarrus vs. Lincoln Charter, 12:30

Davidson Day vs. Chapel Hill, 2

Gaston Christian vs. Hopewell, 3:30

Lake Norman vs. Lincoln Charter, 4 (girls)

Rocky River vs. Carmel Christian, 5:30

Lake Norman vs. Caldwell Academy, 7

Leroy Holden Thanksgiving Classic

(at North Mecklenburg High)

Mooresville vs. East Mecklenburg, noon (girls)

Mooresville vs. East Mecklenburg, 1:30 (boys)

North Mecklenburg vs. Porter Ridge, 3 (girls)

North Mecklenburg vs. Porter Ridge, 4:30 (boys)

S.C. nonconference

Indian Land and South Pointe in Holiday Hoopsfest at Dreher High (boys)

Indian Land vs. Irmo, 8:30, in She Got Next Classic at White Knoll High (girls)

South Pointe vs. Lower Richland, 7, in She Got Next Classic at White Knoll High (girls)

Saturday

Charlotte Hoops Challenge

(at Harding High)

(main gym)

Our Lady of Mount Carmel vs. Northside Christian, 12:30

Fayetteville Academy vs. Cannon School, 2

Christ School vs. Concord Academy, 3:30

Northwestern-Westminster Catawba winner vs. Charlotte Christian-Victory Christian winner, 5

Watauga vs. Cannon School, 6:30 (girls)

Chambers vs. Covenant Day, 8

(auxiliary gym)

Providence Day vs. Ardrey Kell, 12 (girls)

Providence Day vs. Charlotte Catholic, 1:30

Northwestern-Westminster Catawba loser vs. Charlotte Christian-Victory Christian loser, 3

Butler vs. United Faith Christian, 4:30

Ardrey Kell vs. Gaston Day, 6

Phenom Hoops Lakesgiving Classic

(at Lake Norman High)

Pine Lake Prep vs. South Mecklenburg, 12

Hough vs. Hickory Ridge, 1:30

Rocky River vs. Gaston Christian, 3

Lake Norman vs. N.C. GBB, 4:30 (girls)

Carmel Christian vs. Central Cabarrus, 6

Lake Norman vs. Davidson Day, 7:30

Leroy Holden Thanksgiving Classic

(at North Mecklenburg High)

Girls’ third-place game: Friday’s losers meet, 12

Boys’ third-place game: Friday’s losers meet, 1:30

Girls’ championship: Friday’s winners meet, 3

Boys’ championship: Friday’s winners meet, 4:30

Mallard Creek Thanksgiving Classic (girls)

Chambers vs. United Faith Christian

Charlotte Country Day vs. Mallard Creek

Other nonconference

Combine Academy/Regional in Hoops & Dreams Classic, in Raleigh

Myers Park vs. Millbrook, at Southeast Raleigh, 2 (girls)

Northside Christian at Greensboro Day, 11:30 a.m. (girls)

Victory Faith Christian vs. Norcross (GA), in Hoops4Hunter Classic in Atlanta (boys)

S.C. nonconference

Indian Land and South Pointe in She Got Next Classic at White Knoll High (girls)

PHOTOS: George Lynch Invitational