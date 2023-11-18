High School basketball update: live scores, news from Lynch Invitational, NC, SC games
We’re tracking live high school basketball scores throughout the Carolinas today, including from Myers Park High School, where Phenom Hoops is hosting the George Lynch Invitational.
The event includes a finale with four nationally ranked teams facing off: Chambers/Christ School at 6:30 and Myers Park/Combine at 8.
We’ll have boxscores, notes and game updates as they come in. Check back later for full coverage of the Lynch finale later tonight.
▪ Find a complete Charlotte-area schedule for Saturday as well as next week below.
▪ Photos from the George Lynch are also below
Live NC scores
Live SC scores
Upcoming schedule
Saturday
George Lynch Invitational (boys)
(at Myers Park High)
(main gym, Session 1)
United Faith Christian vs. Gaston Christian, 1
1 of 1 Academy vs. Winston-Salem Christian/National, 2:30
Lake Norman vs. Cannon School, 4
(auxiliary gym, Session 1)
Quality Education vs. N.C. Good-Better-Best, 12:30
Northside Christian vs. Carmel Christian, 2
Concord Academy vs. Davidson Day, 3:30
(main gym, Session 2)
Chambers vs. Christ School, 6:30
Myers Park vs. Combine Academy/National, 8
Mecklenburg nonconference
Cary Academy at Providence Day (girls, 2:30; boys, 4)
Durham Academy at Charlotte Christian (girls, 11 a.m.; boys, 12:30)
North Raleigh Christian at Covenant Day (girls, noon; boys, 1:30)
Area nonconference
Chatham Homeschool at Greater Cabarrus Stallions (girls, 4; boys, 5:30)
Monday
Mecklenburg nonconference
Carmel Christian at Concord Academy (boys)
Christ the King at Union Academy
Comenius School at Elevation Prep (boys)
High Point Christian at Hickory Grove Christian
Liberty Prep at Lab Univ. Prep (boys)
Mooresville at Garinger
Northside Christian vs. Jacksonville (FL) San Jose Prep, in Orlando (girls)
Olympic vs. Colliersville (TN), in Bluff City (TN) Thanksgiving Classic (boys)
Palisades at Harding
Rocky River at Cuthbertson
South Charlotte Thunder at Charlotte Elite Academy (boys)
Victory Christian at Combine Academy (boys)
West Mecklenburg at Sugar Creek Charter
Area nonconference
Bessemer City at Ashbrook
Central Academy at Sun Valley
East Gaston at Forestview
Gaston Day vs. Chapin (SC), 7:30, in Tipoff at the Dam, at River Bluff (SC) High (boys)
Gray Stone Day at Monroe (girls)
Statesville at Lincolnton
Valor Prep at Lake Norman Christian (boys)
Turkey Shootout (boys)
(at West Florence High)
Mullins vs. Marlboro County, 4
Catawba Ridge vs. Camden, 5:30
Darlington vs. Lee Central, 7
Cheraw vs. West Florence, 8:30
S.C. nonconference
Clover vs. Union County, 6, in Bob Dillon Invitational at Spartanburg (girls)
York vs.Clinton, 7:30, in Red Devil Tipoff at Clinton High (girls)
Tuesday
Mecklenburg nonconference
Central Cabarrus at Chambers (girls)
Charlotte Christian at Bessemer City
Charlotte Country Day at Metrolina Christian
Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Catholic
Community School of Davidson at Lake Norman Charter
Corvian Community at SouthLake Christian (boys)
Covenant Day at Olympic (girls)
Covenant Day at Greensboro Day (boys)
East Mecklenburg at Palisades
Garinger at Berry Academy
Hickory Grove Christian at Hickory Christian
Hopewell at Butler
Hough at Independence (boys)
Independence at Cuthbertson (girls)
Northside Christian vs. Venice (FL) Academy, in Orlando (girls)
Olympic vs. Millington (TN) Central, 3:30, in Bluff City (TN) Thanksgiving Classic (boys)
Quality Education at Victory Christian
Queen’s Grant Charter at Piedmont
Providence Day at Melbourne (FL) Holy Trinity Espitcopal, 5 (girls)
Richmond Senior at Myers Park
South Charlotte Thunder at Lake Norman Christian (boys)
South Mecklenburg at Providence
United Faith Christian at The Burlington School (boys)
Weddington at Ardrey Kell
Area nonconference
A.C. Reynolds at West Cabarrus
A.L. Brown at Concord
Bandys at Forestview
Calvary Day at Concord Academy
Carolina Bearcats at Greater Cabarrus Stallions
Carolina International at Hickory Ridge
Chase at Cherryville
Hickory Hawks at Greater Cabarrus Stallions (boys)
Lincoln Charter at Combine Academy (boys)
Monroe at Anson County (girls)
Mount Pleasant at East Rowan
North Gaston at East Gaston
North Iredell at Alexander Central
North Lincoln at Ashbrook
South Point at Cuthbertson (boys)
Stuart Cramer at East Rutherford
Sun Valley at Parkwood
T.C. Roberson at Cox Mill
Union Academy at Porter Ridge
Valor Prep at Greater Cabarrus Stallions (girls)
West Lincoln at East Lincoln
S.C. nonconference
Catawba Ridge in Turkey Shootout at West Florence (boys)
Clover in Bob Dillon Invitational at Spartanburg (girls)
York in Red Devil Tipoff at Clinton High (girls)
Wednesday
Mecklenburg nonconference
Mallard Creek vs. Forsyth Country Day, 5:30, at Glenn High (boys)
Providence Day vs. Shabach Christian, in Landover (MD) (girls)
Area nonconference
A.C. Reynolds at Cox Mill (girls, 2 p.m.; boys, 3:30)
North Stanly at Carolina International
S.C. nonconference
Catawba Ridge in Running Rebels Classic at Byrnes (girls)
Clover in Bob Dillon Invitational at Spartanburg (girls)
York in Red Devil Tipoff Classic at Clinton High (girls)
Indian Land vs. South Florence, 4:30, in Holiday Hoopsfest at Dreher High (boys)
South Pointe vs. James Island, 3, in Holiday Hoopsfest at Dreher High (boys)
Friday
Charlotte Hoops Challenge
(at Harding High)
(main gym)
Harding vs. Charlotte Latin, 11 am
Jay M. Robinson vs. Charlotte Catholic, 12:30 (girls)
West Charlotte vs. Charlotte Country Day, 2
Our Lady of Mount Carmel vs. Cannon School, 3:30
Independence vs. Northside Christian, 5
Independence vs. Mallard Creek, 6:30 (girls)
Providence Day vs. Mallard Creek, 8
(auxiliary gym)
South Mecklenburg vs. West Cabarrus, 11:30 am (girls)
United Faith Christian vs. West Cabarrus, 1
Jay M. Robinson vs. Olympic, 2:30
Northwestern vs. Westminster Catawba, 4
Charlotte Christian vs. Victory Christian, 5:30
Phenom Hoops Lakesgiving Classic
(at Lake Norman High)
Hickory Ridge vs. United Faith Christian, 11 a.m. (girls)
Northwest Cabarrus vs. Lincoln Charter, 12:30
Davidson Day vs. Chapel Hill, 2
Gaston Christian vs. Hopewell, 3:30
Lake Norman vs. Lincoln Charter, 4 (girls)
Rocky River vs. Carmel Christian, 5:30
Lake Norman vs. Caldwell Academy, 7
Leroy Holden Thanksgiving Classic
(at North Mecklenburg High)
Mooresville vs. East Mecklenburg, noon (girls)
Mooresville vs. East Mecklenburg, 1:30 (boys)
North Mecklenburg vs. Porter Ridge, 3 (girls)
North Mecklenburg vs. Porter Ridge, 4:30 (boys)
S.C. nonconference
Indian Land and South Pointe in Holiday Hoopsfest at Dreher High (boys)
Indian Land vs. Irmo, 8:30, in She Got Next Classic at White Knoll High (girls)
South Pointe vs. Lower Richland, 7, in She Got Next Classic at White Knoll High (girls)
Saturday
Charlotte Hoops Challenge
(at Harding High)
(main gym)
Our Lady of Mount Carmel vs. Northside Christian, 12:30
Fayetteville Academy vs. Cannon School, 2
Christ School vs. Concord Academy, 3:30
Northwestern-Westminster Catawba winner vs. Charlotte Christian-Victory Christian winner, 5
Watauga vs. Cannon School, 6:30 (girls)
Chambers vs. Covenant Day, 8
(auxiliary gym)
Providence Day vs. Ardrey Kell, 12 (girls)
Providence Day vs. Charlotte Catholic, 1:30
Northwestern-Westminster Catawba loser vs. Charlotte Christian-Victory Christian loser, 3
Butler vs. United Faith Christian, 4:30
Ardrey Kell vs. Gaston Day, 6
Phenom Hoops Lakesgiving Classic
(at Lake Norman High)
Pine Lake Prep vs. South Mecklenburg, 12
Hough vs. Hickory Ridge, 1:30
Rocky River vs. Gaston Christian, 3
Lake Norman vs. N.C. GBB, 4:30 (girls)
Carmel Christian vs. Central Cabarrus, 6
Lake Norman vs. Davidson Day, 7:30
Leroy Holden Thanksgiving Classic
(at North Mecklenburg High)
Girls’ third-place game: Friday’s losers meet, 12
Boys’ third-place game: Friday’s losers meet, 1:30
Girls’ championship: Friday’s winners meet, 3
Boys’ championship: Friday’s winners meet, 4:30
Mallard Creek Thanksgiving Classic (girls)
Chambers vs. United Faith Christian
Charlotte Country Day vs. Mallard Creek
Other nonconference
Combine Academy/Regional in Hoops & Dreams Classic, in Raleigh
Myers Park vs. Millbrook, at Southeast Raleigh, 2 (girls)
Northside Christian at Greensboro Day, 11:30 a.m. (girls)
Victory Faith Christian vs. Norcross (GA), in Hoops4Hunter Classic in Atlanta (boys)
S.C. nonconference
Indian Land and South Pointe in She Got Next Classic at White Knoll High (girls)
PHOTOS: George Lynch Invitational