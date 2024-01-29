High school basketball: See who is in and who is out in the latest Fresno Bee rankings

Anthony Galaviz
·4 min read

The Clovis North boys basketball team moved up one spot to No. 2 in the latest Fresno Bee high school basketball rankings.

Last week, the Broncos defeated Clovis West 79-67 to take over the No. 2 spot.

Clovis West dropped one spot to No. 3 following the loss.

Still atop of The Bee’s rankings is St. Joseph after defeating Arroyo Grande and Mission Prep.

Bullard moved up one spot to No. 4 after picking up wins over No. 10 San Joaquin Memorial and No. 16 Sanger.

On the girls side, the top 3 teams are still Clovis West, St. Joseph and Monache.

Monache defeated No. 7 Central last week.

San Joaquin Memorial moved up to No. 7 after defeating Bullard and Edison.

Entering the rankings is Caruthers, which started the season 3-4 before picking up three straight wins in the past week.

The Blue Raiders faced teams from out-of-area. Caruthers is 5-0 in the Northwest Sequoia League.

El Diamante enters the rankings at No. 25 replacing Hanford after the Bullpups lost to Dinuba and the Miners.

Boys

1. St. Joseph (21-2) defeated Arroyo Grande and Mission Prep. Pvs: 1

2. Clovis North (20-5) defeated Clovis West and Clovis East. Pvs: 3

3. Clovis West (20-5) lost to Clovis and defeated Central. Pvs: 2

4. Bullard (18-7) defeated San Joaquin Memorial and Sanger. Pvs: 5

5. Buchanan (18-5) defeated Clovis East and Clovis. Pvs: 6

6. Centennial (19-6) defeated Frontier, Stockdale and Bakersfield Christian. Pvs: 7

7. Redwood (17-8) defeated Mt. Whitney and El Diamante. Pvs: 12

8. Dinuba (21-3) defeated Mission Oak and Hanford. Pvs: 13

9. Clovis East (15-9) lost to Buchanan and Clovis North. Pvs: 4

10. San Joaquin Memorial (15-9) lost to Bullard and defeated Edison. Pvs: 8

11. Bakersfield Christian (14-10) defeated Independence and Bakersfield; lost to Centennial. Pvs: 9

12. Arroyo Grande (20-6) lost to St. Joseph and defeated San Luis Obispo. Pvs: 10

13. Frontier (18-6) lost to Centennial and defeated Ridgeview. Pvs: 11

14. McFarland (20-6) defeated Wasco, Chavez and Shafter. Pvs: 15

15. Templeton (17-6) defeated Nipomo and Lompoc. Pvs: 16

16. Sanger (14-9) defeated Madera and lost to Bullard. Pvs: 14

17. Sunnyside (17-5) defeated Sanger West, Madera South and Roosevelt. Pvs: 19

18. Lemoore (17-8) lost to Hanford and defeaed Tulare Union. Pvs: 17

19. Ridgeview (13-10) defeated Highland, lost to Frontier. Pvs: 18

20. Sierra (16-8) defeated Parlier, Yosemite and East Union. Pvs: 21

21. Liberty-Bakersfield (12-12) defeated Bakersfield, lost to Garces. Pvs: 20

22. Corcoran (18-2) defeated Lindsay, Strathmore and Woodlake. Pvs: 23

23. Hoover (14-9) defeated Sanger West and Fresno. Pvs: 24

24. Fresno Christian (17-6) defeated Chowchilla and Riverdale. Pvs: 25

25. North (19-5) defeated South and West. Pvs: NR

Girls

1. Clovis West (23-2) defeated Clovis North and Central. Pvs: 1

2. St. Joseph (18-4) defeated Orcutt Academy. Pvs: 2

3. Monache (22-2) defeated Porterville, Golden West and Central. Pvs: 3

4. Centennial (16-4) defeated Frontier and Stockdale. Pvs: 7

5. Tehachapi (20-2) defeated East Bakersfield, Arvine and South. Pvs: 8

6. Central (15-9) defeated Clovis, lost to Clovis West and Monache. Pvs: 5

7. San Joaquin Memorial (13-6) defeated Bullard and Edison, lost to Ontario Christian. Pvs: 10

8. Bullard (16-7) lost to San Joaquin Memorial, defeated Sanger. Pvs: 4

9. Buchanan (16-9) defeated Clovis East, lost to Clovis. Pvs: 6

10. Clovis (13-11) lost to Central, defeated Buchanan. Pvs: 9

11. Cabrillo (16-5) defeated San Luis Obispo and Mission Prep. Pvs: 12

12. Arroyo Grande (17-5) defeated Righetti and Nipomo. Pvs: 13

13. Frontier (16-7) lost to Centennial, defeated Ridgeview. Pvs: 11

14. Bakersfield Christian (17-6) defeated Independence, Bakersfield and Immanuel. Pvs: 15

15. Caruthers (15-6) defeated Minarets, Fowler and Heritage. Pvs: NR

16. Morro Bay (17-5) defeated Santa Maria, Paso Robles and Dinuba. Pvs: 16

17. Coalinga (19-4) defeated Mendota and Firebaugh. Pvs: 17

18. Clovis East (17-8) lost to Buchanan and defeated Clovis North. Pvs: 14

19. Mission Oak (17-8) defeated Dinuba and Tulare Western, lost to Shafter. Pvs: 18

20. Kerman (16-6) lost to Immanuel and SIerra Pacific. Pvs: 20

21. Sierra Pacific (13-11) defeated Hanford West, Kerman and Righetti. Pvs: 22

22. Mendota (19-6) lost to Coalinga and defeated Dos Palos. Pvs: 21

23. Reedley (15-9) defeted Exeter and Washington Union. Pvs: 23

24. Selma (14-7) defeated Kingsburg and Central Valley Christian. Pvs: 24

25. El Diamante (14-8) defeated Golden West, Redwood and Hanford. Pvs: NR