High school basketball: See who is in and who is out in the latest Fresno Bee rankings

The Clovis North boys basketball team moved up one spot to No. 2 in the latest Fresno Bee high school basketball rankings.

Last week, the Broncos defeated Clovis West 79-67 to take over the No. 2 spot.

Clovis West dropped one spot to No. 3 following the loss.

Still atop of The Bee’s rankings is St. Joseph after defeating Arroyo Grande and Mission Prep.

Bullard moved up one spot to No. 4 after picking up wins over No. 10 San Joaquin Memorial and No. 16 Sanger.

On the girls side, the top 3 teams are still Clovis West, St. Joseph and Monache.

Monache defeated No. 7 Central last week.

San Joaquin Memorial moved up to No. 7 after defeating Bullard and Edison.

Entering the rankings is Caruthers, which started the season 3-4 before picking up three straight wins in the past week.

The Blue Raiders faced teams from out-of-area. Caruthers is 5-0 in the Northwest Sequoia League.

El Diamante enters the rankings at No. 25 replacing Hanford after the Bullpups lost to Dinuba and the Miners.

Boys

1. St. Joseph (21-2) defeated Arroyo Grande and Mission Prep. Pvs: 1

2. Clovis North (20-5) defeated Clovis West and Clovis East. Pvs: 3

3. Clovis West (20-5) lost to Clovis and defeated Central. Pvs: 2

4. Bullard (18-7) defeated San Joaquin Memorial and Sanger. Pvs: 5

5. Buchanan (18-5) defeated Clovis East and Clovis. Pvs: 6

6. Centennial (19-6) defeated Frontier, Stockdale and Bakersfield Christian. Pvs: 7

7. Redwood (17-8) defeated Mt. Whitney and El Diamante. Pvs: 12

8. Dinuba (21-3) defeated Mission Oak and Hanford. Pvs: 13

9. Clovis East (15-9) lost to Buchanan and Clovis North. Pvs: 4

10. San Joaquin Memorial (15-9) lost to Bullard and defeated Edison. Pvs: 8

11. Bakersfield Christian (14-10) defeated Independence and Bakersfield; lost to Centennial. Pvs: 9

12. Arroyo Grande (20-6) lost to St. Joseph and defeated San Luis Obispo. Pvs: 10

13. Frontier (18-6) lost to Centennial and defeated Ridgeview. Pvs: 11

14. McFarland (20-6) defeated Wasco, Chavez and Shafter. Pvs: 15

15. Templeton (17-6) defeated Nipomo and Lompoc. Pvs: 16

16. Sanger (14-9) defeated Madera and lost to Bullard. Pvs: 14

17. Sunnyside (17-5) defeated Sanger West, Madera South and Roosevelt. Pvs: 19

18. Lemoore (17-8) lost to Hanford and defeaed Tulare Union. Pvs: 17

19. Ridgeview (13-10) defeated Highland, lost to Frontier. Pvs: 18

20. Sierra (16-8) defeated Parlier, Yosemite and East Union. Pvs: 21

21. Liberty-Bakersfield (12-12) defeated Bakersfield, lost to Garces. Pvs: 20

22. Corcoran (18-2) defeated Lindsay, Strathmore and Woodlake. Pvs: 23

23. Hoover (14-9) defeated Sanger West and Fresno. Pvs: 24

24. Fresno Christian (17-6) defeated Chowchilla and Riverdale. Pvs: 25

25. North (19-5) defeated South and West. Pvs: NR

Girls

1. Clovis West (23-2) defeated Clovis North and Central. Pvs: 1

2. St. Joseph (18-4) defeated Orcutt Academy. Pvs: 2

3. Monache (22-2) defeated Porterville, Golden West and Central. Pvs: 3

4. Centennial (16-4) defeated Frontier and Stockdale. Pvs: 7

5. Tehachapi (20-2) defeated East Bakersfield, Arvine and South. Pvs: 8

6. Central (15-9) defeated Clovis, lost to Clovis West and Monache. Pvs: 5

7. San Joaquin Memorial (13-6) defeated Bullard and Edison, lost to Ontario Christian. Pvs: 10

8. Bullard (16-7) lost to San Joaquin Memorial, defeated Sanger. Pvs: 4

9. Buchanan (16-9) defeated Clovis East, lost to Clovis. Pvs: 6

10. Clovis (13-11) lost to Central, defeated Buchanan. Pvs: 9

11. Cabrillo (16-5) defeated San Luis Obispo and Mission Prep. Pvs: 12

12. Arroyo Grande (17-5) defeated Righetti and Nipomo. Pvs: 13

13. Frontier (16-7) lost to Centennial, defeated Ridgeview. Pvs: 11

14. Bakersfield Christian (17-6) defeated Independence, Bakersfield and Immanuel. Pvs: 15

15. Caruthers (15-6) defeated Minarets, Fowler and Heritage. Pvs: NR

16. Morro Bay (17-5) defeated Santa Maria, Paso Robles and Dinuba. Pvs: 16

17. Coalinga (19-4) defeated Mendota and Firebaugh. Pvs: 17

18. Clovis East (17-8) lost to Buchanan and defeated Clovis North. Pvs: 14

19. Mission Oak (17-8) defeated Dinuba and Tulare Western, lost to Shafter. Pvs: 18

20. Kerman (16-6) lost to Immanuel and SIerra Pacific. Pvs: 20

21. Sierra Pacific (13-11) defeated Hanford West, Kerman and Righetti. Pvs: 22

22. Mendota (19-6) lost to Coalinga and defeated Dos Palos. Pvs: 21

23. Reedley (15-9) defeted Exeter and Washington Union. Pvs: 23

24. Selma (14-7) defeated Kingsburg and Central Valley Christian. Pvs: 24

25. El Diamante (14-8) defeated Golden West, Redwood and Hanford. Pvs: NR