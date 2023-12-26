High school basketball tournament scores, schedules

Follow live high school basketball scores, plus get final results and upcoming schedules during post-Christmas tournament week.

This week’s schedules/results

Tuesday

FREEDOM CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT (boys/girls)

(at Freedom High)

(first round)

(girls) Concord Academy vs. East Rutherford, 10 a.m.

(girls) T.C. Roberson vs. Hibriten, 11:30 a.m.

(boys) T.C. Roberson vs. Hibriten, 1

(boys) West Caldwell vs. Hickory Christian, 2:30

(girls) Asheville School vs. Draughn, 4

(boys) Draughn vs. North Cross (VA), 5:30

(girls) Freedom vs. RS Prep, 7

(boys) Chase vs. Freedom, 8:30

Wednesday

BUD BLACK/DENNIS TATE HOLIDAY CLASSIC (boys/girls)

(at Cherryville High)

(semifinals)

(girls) Piedmont Community Charter vs. Highland Tech, 3

(boys) Piedmont Community Charter vs. Highland Tech, 4:30

(girls) Thomas Jefferson Academy vs. Cherryville, 6

(boys) Thomas Jefferson Academy vs. Cherryville, 7:30

CAROLINAS CHALLENGE SHOWCASE

(at River Bluff High, Lexington, SC)

(boys) Northside Christian vs. Indian Land, 12:30

(boys) Charlotte Christian vs. Richland Northeast (SC), 2

(boys) Charlotte Country Day vs. Irmo (SC), 3:30

(girls) Sanford Grace Christian vs. Camden (SC), 7

COMET CHRISTMAS CLASSIC (boys)

(at North Stanly High)

(first round)

Valor Prep vs. Union Academy, 5:30

North Stanly vs. Central Academy, 7

EAST LINCOLN WINTER JAM (boys/girls)

(at East Lincoln High)

(first round)

(boys) Christ the King vs. Bessemer City, 1

(girls) Jay M. Robinson vs. East Mecklenburg, 1 (old gym)

(boys) Jay M. Robinson vs. Comenius School, 2:30

(girls) Central Cabarrus vs. Bessemer City, 2:30 (old gym)

(girls) West Cabarrus vs. North Gaston, 4

(boys) Lake Norman Charter vs. SouthLake Christian, 5:30

(girls) East Lincoln vs. Lake Norman Charter, 7

(boys) East Lincoln vs. North Gaston, 8:30

FREEDOM CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT (boys/girls)

(at Freedom High)

(semifinals)

(girls) Concord Academy-East Rutherford loser vs. T.C. Roberson-Hibriten loser, 10 a.m.

(girls) Asheville School-Draughn loser vs. Freedom-RS Prep loser, 11:30 a.m.

(boys) T.C. Roberson-Hibriten loser vs. West Caldwell-Hickory Christian loser, 1

(boys) Draughn-North Cross loser vs. Freedom-Chase loser, 2:30

(girls) Concord Academy-East Rutherford winner vs. T.C. Roberson-Hibriten winner, 4

(boys) T.C. Roberson-Hibriten winner vs. West Caldwell-Hickory Christian winner, 5:30

(girls) Asheville School-Draughn winner vs. Freedom-RS Prep winner, 7

(boys) Draughn-North Cross winner vs. Freedom-Chase winner, 8:30

JOHN WALL CLASSIC (boys/girls)

(Girls’ Wonderland Bracket)

(at William Peace Univ., Raleigh)

Charlotte Catholic vs. Watauga, 10:30 a.m.

Mallard Creek vs. Morris Catholic (NJ), 3

North Pitt vs. Rolesville, 4:30

(Girls’ non-tournament)

Independence vs. Bishop McGuinness, at William Peace Univ., noon

(Boys’ Day’Ron Sharpe Bracket)

(at Broughton High)

Word of God vs. Christ School, 2

Myers Park vs. Garner, 3:30

Millbrook vs. Highland (VA), 5

Moravian Prep vs. Enloe, 6:30

(Boys’ Devonte Graham Bracket)

(at Broughton High)

Cannon School vs. Broughton, 8

MOUNT PLEASANT HOLIDAY CLASSIC (boys/girls)

(at Mount Pleasant High)

(girls’ first round)

Parkwood vs. Albemarle, 9 a.m.

Mooresville vs. Concord, 10:30 a.m.

West Stanly vs. Northwest Cabarrus, noon

Mount Pleasant vs. Sun Valley, 1:30

(boys’ first round)

Concord vs. Albemarle, 4

Charlotte Catholic vs. Northwest Cabarrus, 5:30

Mount Pleasant vs. Albemarle, 7

Central Cabarrus vs. Sun Valley, 8:30

MOUNTAINEER CLASSIC (boys)

(at Kings Mountain High)

(first round)

Providence Day vs. Charlotte Lab School, 3

Gaston Day vs. Ballou (DC), 4:30

Shelby vs. East Rutherford, 6

Palisades vs. Kings Mountain, 7:30

PEOPLES BANK HOLIDAY CLASSIC (boys/girls)

(at North Lincoln High)

(first round)

(girls) Bandys vs. Stuart Cramer, 9 a.m.

(boys) Bandys vs. Stuart Cramer, 10:30 a.m.

(girls) Ashbrook vs. Lincolnton, noon

(boys) Ashbrook vs. Lincolnton, 1:30

(girls) Forestview vs. West Lincoln, 3

(boys) Forestview vs. West Lincoln, 4:30

(girls) North Lincoln vs. Christ the King, 6

(boys) North Lincoln vs. East Gaston, 7:30

Thursday

BATTLE AT THE VILLAGES (boys)

(at The Villages, FL)

(first round)

Concord Academy vs. Orlando Olympic, 1

Florida State Univ. High vs. Covington (KY) Catholic, 3

Fort Myers De La Salle vs. West Forsyth, 5

Miami Norland vs. The Villages, 7

BOBCAT CLASSIC (boys)

(at Bluffton High, SC)

(first round)

Marvin Ridge vs. Cincinnati Summit Country Day, 10:30 a.m.

Marietta (GA) vs. Hampton County (SC), 1:30

South Point vs. Jacksonville Episcopal, 4:30

Bluffton (SC) vs. Cypress Bay (FL), 7:30

BUD BLACK/DENNIS TATE HOLIDAY CLASSIC (boys/girls)

(at Cherryville High)

Girls’ third place: Piedmont Community-Highland Tech loser vs. Thomas Jefferson-Cherryville loser, 3

Boys’ third place: Piedmont Community-Highland Tech loser vs. Thomas Jefferson-Cherryville loser, 4:30

Girls’ championship: Piedmont Community-Highland Tech winner vs. Thomas Jefferson-Cherryville winner, 6

Boys’ championship: Piedmont Community-Highland Tech winner vs. Thomas Jefferson-Cherryville winner, 7:30

CAROLINAS CHALLENGE SHOWCASE (boys)

(at River Bluff High, Lexington, SC)

Indian Land vs. Charlotte Christian, 2:10

Charlotte Country Day vs. Richland Northeast (SC), 3:50

Northside Christian vs. Irmo (SC), 5:30

CHICK-FIL-A CLASSIC (boys)

(at River Bluff High, Lexington, SC)

(two gyms in use)

(American Bracket)

Grayson (GA) vs. Imani Christian (PA), 11:10 a.m.

St. John’s (DC) vs. Keenan (SC), 5:20

Ridge View (SC) vs. River Bluff (SC), 7:30

Lancaster vs. John Marshall (VA), 7:30

COMET CHRISTMAS CLASSIC (boys)

(at North Stanly High)

(first round)

West Stanly vs. Corvian Community, 5:30

South Stanly vs. Bonnie Cone Leadership, 7

COPPERHEAD CLASSIC (boy/girls)

(at Catawba Ridge High)

(first round)

(girls) Marvin Ridge vs. Fort Mill, noon

(boys) York vs. Phillip Simmons (SC), noon (auxiliary gym)

(girls) South Point vs. Dutch Fork (SC), 2 (auxiliary gym)

(boys) Conway (SC) vs. York Prep, 2

(girls) York Prep vs. Catawba Ridge, 4

(boys) Aiken (SC) vs. Fairfield Central (SC), 4 (auxiliary gym)

(girls) Palisades vs. Broom (SC), 6 (auxiliary gym)

(boys) Buford vs. Catawba Ridge, 6

DALE’S SPORTING GOODS / SAM MOIR CLASSIC (boys/girls)

(at Catawba College, Salisbury)

(first round)

(girls) Central Davidson vs. East Rowan, 9 a.m.

(boys) West Rowan vs. Jesse Carson, 10:30 a.m.

(girls) West Rowan vs. South Rowan, noon

(boys) Salisbury vs. East Rowan, 1:30

(girls) A.L. Brown vs. Jesse Carson, 3

(boys) Central Davidson vs. South Rowan, 4:30

(girls) North Rowan vs. Salisbury, 6

(boys) A.L. Brown vs. North Rowan, 7:30

EAST LINCOLN WINTER JAM (boys/girls)

(at East Lincoln High)

(semifinals)

(boys) Lake Norman Charter-SouthLake Christian loser vs. Jay M. Robinson-Comenius School loser, 1

(girls) East Lincoln-Lake Norman Charter loser vs. Central Cabarrus-Bessemer City loser, 1 (old gym)

(boys) East Lincoln-North Gaston loser vs. Christ the King-Bessemer City loser, 2:30

(girls) West Cabarrus-North Gaston loser vs. Jay M. Robinson-East Mecklenburg loser, 2:30 (old gym)

(girls) Jay M. Robinson-East Mecklenburg winner vs. West Cabarrus-North Gaston winner, 4

(boys) Lake Norman Charter-SouthLake Christian winner vs. Jay M. Robinson-Comenius School winner, 5:30

(girls) East Lincoln-Lake Norman Charter winner vs. Central Cabarrus-Bessemer City winner, 7

(boys) East Lincoln-North Gaston winner vs. Christ the King-Bessemer City winner, 8:30

FREEDOM CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT (boys/girls)

(at Freedom High)

Girls’ seventh-place game, 10 a.m.

Girls’ fifth-place game, 11:30 a.m.

Boys’ seventh-place game, 1

Boys’ fifth-place game, 2:30

Girls’ third-place game, 4

Boys’ third-place game, 5:30

Girls’ championship, 7

Boys’ championship, 8:30

HIGH COUNTRY CLASSIC (boys/girls)

(at Watauga High)

(girls) Ashe County vs. North Davidson, 1

(boys) Ashe County vs. North Davids, 2:30

(girls) Pine Lake Prep vs. West Caldwell, 4

(boys) Pine Lake Prep vs. Apex Friendship, 5:30

(boys) Watauga vs. Johnson County (TN), 7

HOGGARD HOLIDAY CLASSIC (girls)

(at Hoggard High, Wilmington)

Myers Park vs. New Hanover, noon

Ashley vs. East Bladen, 1:30

Laney vs. Dixon, 3

Topsail vs. Lucy Beckham (SC), 4:30

Hoggard vs. New Bern, 6

North Mecklenburg vs. Northern Guilford, 7:30

JOHN WALL CLASSIC (boys/girls)

(Girls’ Wonderland Bracket)

(at William Peace Univ., Raleigh)

Charlotte Catholic-Watauga loser vs. North Pitt-Rolesville loser, 10:30 a.m.

Pickerington (OH) vs. Chapel Hill, 3

Charlotte Catholic-Watauga winner vs. North Pitt-Rolesville winner, 4:30

(Boys’ Day’Ron Sharpe Bracket)

(at Broughton High)

Myers Park-Garner loser vs. Millbrook-Highland loser, 11 a.m.

Word of God-Christ School loser vs. Moravian Prep-Enloe loser, 12:30

Myers Park-Garner winner vs. Millbrook-Highland winner, 6:30

Word of God-Christ School winner vs. Moravian Prep-Enloe winner, 8

(Boys’ Devonte Graham Bracket)

(at Broughton High)

Richmond Senior vs. Jordan, 2

Pittsboro vs. Orange, 3:30

Farmville Central vs. Reidsville, 5

LINDBERG MOODY CLASSIC (boys/girls)

(at Northwestern High, Rock Hill)

(first round)

(girls) Lincoln Charter vs. North Central, 10 a.m.

(boys) Charlotte Elite vs. McBee (SC), 11:30 a.m.

(girls) Northwestern vs. Lewisville, 1

(boys) Elevation Prep vs. North Hills Christian, 2:30

(boys) Lincoln Charter vs. Carvers Bay (SC), 4

(boys) Northwestern vs. Legion Collegiate, 5:30

MOUNT PLEASANT HOLIDAY CLASSIC (boys/girls)

(at Mount Pleasant High)

(girls’ semifinals)

Parkwood-Albemarle loser vs. Mooresville-Concord loser, 9 a.m.

West Stanly-Northwest Cabarrus loser vs. Mount Pleasant-Sun Valley loser, 10:30 a.m.

Parkwood-Albemarle winner vs. Mooresville-Concord winner, noon

West Stanly-Northwest Cabarrus winner vs. Mount Pleasant-Sun Valley winner, 1:30

(boys’ semifinals)

Concord-Albemarle loser vs. Charlotte Catholic-Northwest Cabarrus loser, 4

Mount Pleasant-Parkwood loser vs. Central Cabarrus-Sun Valley loser, 5:30

Concord-Albemarle winner vs. Charlotte Catholic-Northwest Cabarrus winner, 7

Mount Pleasant-Parkwood winner vs. Central Cabarrus-Sun Valley winner, 8:30

MOUNTAINEER CLASSIC (boys)

(at Kings Mountain High)

(consolation semifinals)

Providence Day-Charlotte Lab loser vs. Shelby-East Rutherford loser, 3

Gaston Day-Ballou loser vs. Palisades-Kings Mountain loser, 4:30

(championship semifinals)

Providence Day-Charlotte Lab winner vs. Shelby-East Rutherford winner, 6

Gaston Day-Ballou winner vs. Palisades-Kings Mountain winner, 7:30

NORTH IREDELL CHRISTMAS CLASSIC (boys/girls)

(at North Iredell High)

(first round)

(girls) Rocky River vs. South Iredell, 10 a.m.

(boys) Community School of Davidson vs. West Iredell, 11:30 a.m.

(girls) North Iredell vs. Statesville, 1

(boys) Wilkes Central vs. South Iredell, 2:30

(girls) Wilkes Central vs. Langtree Charter, 4

(boys) North Iredell vs. Statesville, 5:30

(girls) Community School of Davidson vs. West Iredell, 7

(boys) South Mecklenburg vs. Langtree Charter, 8:30

PEOPLES BANK HOLIDAY CLASSIC (boys/girls)

(at North Lincoln High)

(semifinals)

(girls) Bandys-Stuart Cramer loser vs. Ashbrook-Lincolnton loser, 9 a.m.

(boys) Bandys-Stuart Cramer loser vs. Ashbrook-Lincolnton loser, 10:30 a.m.

(girls) Forestview-West Lincoln loser vs. North Lincoln-Christ the King loser, noon

(boys)Forestview-West Lincoln loser vs. North Lincoln-East Gaston loser, 1:30

(girls) Bandys-Stuart Cramer winner vs. Ashbrook-Lincolnton winner, 3

(boys) Bandys-Stuart Cramer winner vs. Ashbrook-Lincolnton winner, 4:30

(girls) Forestview-West Lincoln winner vs. North Lincoln-Christ the King winner, 6

(boys)Forestview-West Lincoln winner vs. North Lincoln-East Gaston winner, 7:30

PHENOM HOOPS NEW YEARS BASH (boys)

(at Chambers High)

(tournament first round)

Northside Christian vs. Cardinal Gibbons, noon

Gaston Christian vs. Mallard Creek, 4:30

United Faith Christian vs. Hickory Ridge, 6

Chambers vs. Victory Christian, 7:30

(non-tournament games)

Bull City Prep vs. Berean Baptist, 1:30

West Charlotte vs. Hunter Huss, 3

WOLVERINE CLASSIC (boys)

(at West Cabarrus High)

(first round)

Fort Mill vs. Independence, 3

Hickory Grove Christian vs. Slam (FL), 4:30

East Mecklenburg vs. Piedmont, 6

West Cabarrus vs. Harding, 7:30

Friday

BATTLE AT THE VILLAGES (boys)

(at The Villages, FL)

(consolation semifinals)

Concord Academy-Orlando Olympic loser vs. Florida State-Covington Catholic loser, 1

Fort Myers De La Salle-West Forsyth loser vs. Miami Norland-The Villages loser, 3

(championship semifinals)

Concord Academy-Orlando Olympic winner vs. Florida State-Covington Catholic winner, 5

Fort Myers De La Salle-West Forsyth winner vs. Miami Norland-The Villages winner, 7

BOBCAT CLASSIC (boys)

(at Bluffton High, SC)

(consolation semifinals)

South Point-Jacksonville Episcopal loser vs. Marietta-Hampton County loser, 10:30 a.m.

Marvin Ridge-Summit Country Day loser vs. Bluffton-Cypress Bay loser, 4:30

(championship semifinals)

South Point-Jacksonville Episcopal winner vs. Marietta-Hampton County winner, 1:30

Marvin Ridge-Summit Country Day winner vs. Bluffton-Cypress Bay winner, 7:30

CHICK-FIL-A CLASSIC (boys)

(at River Bluff High, Lexington, SC)

(American Bracket)

(consolation semifinals)

Lancaster-John Marshall loser vs. Ridge View-River Bluff loser, 10:50 a.m.

Grayson-Imani Christian loser vs. St. John’s-Keenan loser, 12:30

(championship semifinals)

St. John’s-Keenan winner vs. Grayson-Imani Christian winner, 5:30

Lancaster-John Marshall winner vs. Ridge View-River Bluff winner, 7

COMET CHRISTMAS CLASSIC (boys)

(at North Stanly High)

(consolation semifinals)

North Stanly-Central Academy loser vs. Valor Prep-Union Academy loser, 3

South Stanly-Bonnie Cone Leadership loser vs. West Stanly-Corvian Community loser, 4:30

(championship semifinals)

North Stanly-Central Academy winner vs. Valor Prep-Union Academy winner, 6

South Stanly-Bonnie Cone Leadership winner vs. West Stanly-Corvian Community winner, 7:30

COMPORIUM CHRISTMAS CLASSIC (boys/girls)

(at Andrew Jackson High)

(semifinals)

(girls) Lakewood (SC) vs. Dorman (SC), 3

(boys) Columbia (SC) vs. Marlboro County (SC), 4:30

(girls) Andrew Jackson vs. Marlboro County (SC), 6

(boys) Andrew Jackson vs. Anson County, 7:30

COPPERHEAD CLASSIC (boys/girls)

(at Catawba Ridge High)

(semifinals)

(girls) Marvin Ridge-Fort Mill winner vs. South Point-Dutch Fork winner, noon

(boys)York-Phillip Simmons loser vs. Conway-York Prep loser, noon (auxiliary gym)

(boys)York-Phillip Simmons winner vs. Conway-York Prep winner, 2

(girls) Marvin Ridge-Fort Mill loser vs. South Point-Dutch Fork loser, 2 (auxiliary gym)

(girls) York Prep-Catawba Ridge winner vs. Palisades-Broome winner, 4

(boys)Aiken-Fairfield Central loser vs. Buford-Catawba Ridge loser, 4 (auxiliary gym)

(boys)Aiken-Fairfield Central winner vs. Buford-Catawba Ridge winner, 6

(girls) York Prep-Catawba Ridge loser vs. Palisades-Broome loser, 6 (auxiliary gym)

DALE’S SPORTING GOODS / SAM MOIR CLASSIC (boys/girls)

(at Catawba College, Salisbury)

(consolation semifinals)

(girls) Central Davidson-East Rowan loser vs. West Rowan-South Rowan loser, 9 a.m.

(boys) West Rowan-Jesse Carson loser vs. Salisbury East Rowan loser, 10:30 a.m.

(girls) A.L. Brown-Jesse Carson loser vs. North Rowan-Salisbury loser, noon

(boys) Central Davidson-South Rowan loser vs. A.L. Brown-North Rowan loser, 1:30

(championship semifinals)

(girls) Central Davidson-East Rowan winner vs. West Rowan-South Rowan winner, 3

(boys) West Rowan-Jesse Carson winner vs. Salisbury East Rowan winner, 4:30

(girls) A.L. Brown-Jesse Carson winner vs. North Rowan-Salisbury winner, 6

(boys) Central Davidson-South Rowan winner vs. A.L. Brown-North Rowan winner, 7:30

EAST LINCOLN WINTER JAM (boys/girls)

(at East Lincoln High)

Girls’ seventh-place game, 10 a.m.

Girls’ fifth-place game, 11:30 a.m.

Boys’ seventh-place game, 1

Boys’ fifth-place game, 2:30

Girls’ third-place game, 4

Boys’ third-place game, 5:30

Girls’ championship, 7

Boys’ championship, 8:30

HIGH COUNTRY CLASSIC (boys/girls)

(at Watauga High)

(girls) Pine Lake Prep vs. North Davidson, 1

(boys) Pine Lake Prep vs. Johnson County (TN), 2:30

(girls) Ashe County vs. West Caldwell, 4

(boys) Ashe County vs. Apex Friendship, 5:30

(boys) Watauga vs. North Davidson, 7

HOGGARD HOLIDAY CLASSIC (girls)

(at Hoggard High, Wilmington)

Dixon vs. Ashley, noon

East Bladen vs. Topsail, 1:30

North Mecklenburg vs. Laney, 3

New Bern vs. New Hanover, 4:30

Hoggard vs. Northern Guilford, 6

Myers Park vs. Lucy Beckham (SC), 7:30

JOHN WALL CLASSIC (boys/girls)

(Girls’ Wonderland Bracket)

(at William Peace Univ., Raleigh)

Mallard Creek-Morris Catholic loser vs. Pickerington-Chapel Hill loser, 10:30 a.m.

Mallard Creek-Morris Catholic winner vs. Pickerington-Chapel Hill winner, 4:30

(Girls’ Frances Pulley Bracket)

(at William Peace Univ.)

Terry Sanford vs. Rutgers Prep (MJ), 1:30

South Mecklenburg vs. Grace Christian, 3

(Boys’ Day’Ron Sharpe Bracket)

Seventh-place game, 6 p.m. at William Peace Univ.

Fifth-place game, 11 a.m. at Broughton High

(Boys’ Devonte Graham Bracket)

(at Broughton High)

Cannon School-Broughton loser vs. Farmville Central-Reidsville loser, 12:30

Richmond Senior-Jordan loser vs. Northwoods-Orange loser, 2

Cannon School-Broughton winner vs. Farmville Central-Reidsville winner, 5

Richmond Senior-Jordan winner vs. Northwoods-Orange winner, 8

LINDBERG MOODY CLASSIC (boys/girls)

(at Northwestern High, Rock Hill)

(girls’ bracket)

Third-place game, 10 a.m.

Championship, 1

(boys’ consolation semifinals)

Charlotte Elite-McBee loser vs. Elevation Prep-North Hills Christian loser, 11:30 a.m.

Lincoln Charter-Carvers Bay loser vs. Northwestern-Legion Collegiate loser, 2:30

(boys’ championship semifinals)

Charlotte Elite-McBee winner vs. Elevation Prep-North Hills Christian winner, 4

Lincoln Charter-Carvers Bay winner vs. Northwestern-Legion Collegiate winner, 5:30

MOUNT PLEASANT HOLIDAY CLASSIC (boys/girls)

Girls’ seventh-place game, 9 a.m.

Girls’ fifth-place game, 10:30 a.m.

Girls’ third-place game, noon

Boys’ seventh-place game, 1:30

Boys’ fifth-place game, 4

Boys’ third-place game, 5:30

Girls’ championship, 7

Boys’ championship, 8:30

MOUNTAINEER CLASSIC (boys)

(at Kings Mountain High)

Seventh-place game, 3

Fifth-place game, 4:30

Third-place game, 6

Championship, 7:30

NORTH IREDELL CHRISTMAS CLASSIC (boys/girls)

(at North Iredell High)

(semifinals)

(girls) Rocky River-South Iredell loser vs. North Iredell-Statesville loser, 10 a.m.

(boys) Community School of Davidson-West Iredell loser vs. Wilkes Central-South Iredell loser, 11:30 a.m.

(girls) Wilkes Central-Langtree Charter loser vs. Community School of Davidson-West Iredell loser, 1

(boys) North Iredell-Statesville loser vs. South Mecklenburg-Langtree Charter loser, 2:30

(girls) Rocky River-South Iredell winner vs. North Iredell-Statesville winner, 4

(boys) Community School of Davidson-West Iredell winner vs. Wilkes Central-South Iredell winner, 5:30

(girls) Wilkes Central-Langtree Charter winner vs. Community School of Davidson-West Iredell winner, 7

(boys) North Iredell-Statesville winner vs. South Mecklenburg-Langtree Charter winner, 8:30

PEOPLES BANK HOLIDAY CLASSIC (boys/girls)

(at North Lincoln High)

Girls’ seventh-place game, 9 a.m.

Boys’ seventh-place game, 10:30 a.m.

Girls’ fifth-place game, noon

Boys’ fifth-place game, 1:30

Girls’ third-place game, 3

Boys’ third-place game, 4:30

Girls’ championship, 6

Boys’ championship, 7:30

PHENOM HOOPS NEW YEARS BASH (boys)

(at Chambers High)

(consolation semifinals)

Northside Christian-Cardinal Gibbons loser vs. Gaston Christian-Mallard Creek loser, 3

United Faith-Hickory Ridge loser vs. Chambers-Victory Christian loser, 4:30

(championship semifinals)

Northside Christian-Cardinal Gibbons winner vs. Gaston Christian-Mallard Creek winner, 6

United Faith-Hickory Ridge winner vs. Chambers-Victory Christian winner, 7:30

(non-tournament games)

Bull City Prep vs. West Charlotte, noon

Berean Baptist vs. Hunter Huss, 1:30

WOLVERINE CLASSIC (boys)

(at West Cabarrus High)

(consolation semifinals)

Fort Mill-Independence loser vs. Hickory Grove Christian-Slam loser, 3

East Mecklenburg-Piedmont loser vs. West Cabarrus-Harding loser, 4:30

(championship semifinals)

Fort Mill-Independence winner vs. Hickory Grove Christian-Slam winner, 6

East Mecklenburg-Piedmont winner vs. West Cabarrus-Harding winner, 7:30

Saturday

BATTLE AT THE VILLAGES (boys)

(at The Villages, FL)

Seventh place, 1

Fifth place, 3

Third place, 5

Championship, 7

BOBCAT CLASSIC (boys)

(at Bluffton High, SC)

Seventh place, 10:30 a.m.

Fifth place, 1:30

Third place, 4:30

Championship, 7:30

CHICK-FIL-A CLASSIC (boys)

(at River Bluff High, Lexington, SC)

(American Bracket)

Seventh-place game, 10:50 a.m.

Fifth-place game, 12:30

Third-place game, 3:50

Championship, 8:40

COMPORIUM CHRISTMAS CLASSIC (boys/girls)

(at Andrew Jackson High)

Girls’ third-place game, 3

Boys’ third-place game, 4:30

Girls’ championship, 6

Boys’ championship, 7:30

COPPERHEAD CLASSIC (boys/girls)

(at Catawba Ridge High)

Girls’ third-place game, noon

Boys’ seventh-place game, noon (auxiliary gym)

Boys’ third-place game, 2

Girls’ seventh-place game, 2 (auxiliary gym)

Girls’ championship, 4

Boys’ fifth-place game, 4 (auxiliary gym)

Boys’ championship, 6

Girls’ fifth-place game, 6 (auxiliary gym)

DALE’S SPORTING GOODS / SAM MOIR CLASSIC (boys/girls)

(at Catawba College, Salisbury)

Girls’ third-place game, 3

Boys’ third-place game, 4:30

Girls’ championship, 6

Boys’ championship, 7:30

HIGH COUNTRY CLASSIC (boys/girls)

(at Watauga High)

(girls) North Davidson vs. West Caldwell, 1

(boys) Pine Lake Prep vs. North Davidson, 2:30

(girls) Pine Lake Prep vs. Ashe County, 4

(boys) Ashe County vs. Johnson County (TN), 5:30

(boys) Watauga vs. Apex Friendship, 7

HOGGARD HOLIDAY CLASSIC (girls)

(at Hoggard High, Wilmington)

Northern Guilford vs. Topsail, 11 a.m.

Myers Park vs. Ashley, 12:30

Hoggard vs. Lucy Beckham (SC), 2

North Mecklenburg vs. New Hanover, 3:30

Laney vs. New Bern, 5

JOHN WALL CLASSIC (boys/girls)

(Girls’ Wonderland Bracket)

Seventh-place game, 10:30 a.m. at William Peace Univ.

Fifth-place game, noon at William Peace Univ.

Third-place game, 1:30 at William Peace Univ.

Championship, 5 at Broughton High

(Girls’ Frances Pulley Bracket)

Third-place game, 3 at William Peace Univ.

Championship, 6 at William Peace Univ.

(Boys’ Day’Ron Sharpe Bracket)

Third-place game, 12:30 at Broughton High

Championship, 8 at Broughton High

(Boys’ Devonte Graham Bracket)

Seventh-place game, 4:30 at William Peace Univ.

Fifth-place game, 11 a.m. at Broughton High

Third-place game, 2 at Broughton

Championship, 6:30 at Broughton

LINDBERG MOODY CLASSIC (boys)

(at Northwestern High, Rock Hill)

Seventh-place game, 10 a.m.

Third-place game, 11:30 a.m.

Fifth-place game, 1

Championship, 2:30

NORTH IREDELL CHRISTMAS CLASSIC (boys/girls)

(at North Iredell High)

Girls’ seventh-place game, 10 a.m.

Boys’ seventh-place game, 11:30 a.m.

Girls’ fifth-place game, 1

Boys’ fifth-place game, 2:30

Girls’ third-place game, 4

Boys’ third-place game, 5:30

Girls’ championship, 7

Boys’ championship, 8:30

PHENOM HOOPS NEW YEARS BASH (boys)

(at Chambers High)

Seventh-place game, noon

Fifth-place game, 1:30

Third-place game, 6

Championship, 7:30

(non-tournament games)

Bull City Prep vs. Hunter Huss, 3

Carmel Christian vs. Carolina International, 4:30

WOLVERINE CLASSIC (boys)

(at West Cabarrus High)

Seventh-place game, 3

Fifth-place game, 4:30

Third-place game, 6

Championship, 7:30