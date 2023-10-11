High school brawl ends with 11 student arrests as Florida cops enter fray. See the video

Deputies jumped into action at a Florida high school after a fight between students turned into a massive brawl, leading to 11 student arrests, a sheriff’s office said.

Student resource deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office were in Matanzas High School when they received reports on Oct. 9 of students fighting in the hallways between buildings, according to a Facebook post.

They found a large group of students surrounding other students throwing punches at one another, deputies said.

When the deputies and school administrators tried to break up the fight, the students turned against the adults, shoving the deputies out of the way to keep fighting and in some cases punching administrators, according to the post.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office released a blurred video of the brawl.

Warning: This video contains graphic content.

“The lack of respect demonstrated by these students is simply shameful,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in the post. “But actions have consequences.”

A 14-year-old student shoved one of the deputies in order to attack another student, the sheriff’s office said, leading to her arrest on charges of disorderly conduct, disruption of a school function, and felony resisting a law enforcement officer with violence.

A 17-year-old student charged an administrator and swung his hands at them, hitting them in the shoulder, deputies said, leading to his arrest on charges of felony battery on a school official.

Another 17-year-old student attacked an administrator while they were trying to remove another student from the fight, according to the post, grabbing them and hitting them.

The student was charged with disorderly conduct and felony battery on a school official.

Charging affidavits were filed against other students on misdemeanor breach of peace and disturbance of a school function, deputies said, and their ages were not released.

“I agree with what our Sheriff has said in the past; this type of behavior is not to be tolerated by anyone. That said, these actions are not indicative of the thousands of students who come to our campuses each and every day to learn. There are so many students, teachers, administrators, and staff who work every day to promote and celebrate a positive school culture at their schools,” Flagler Schools Superintendent LaShakia Moore said in the post.

Matanzas High School is in Palm Coast, about 60 miles south of Jacksonville.

