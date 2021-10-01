High school brawl leads to arrest

Oct. 1—A Falls high school student was arrested and 10 others will face district discipline after a brawl in the Performing Arts Center at the high school Thursday afternoon.

Falls Police dispatchers called for all available law enforcement personnel in the city to respond to the high school at about 3:15 p.m. for what was described as a "large fight." Falls Police patrol officers, along with plainclothes Criminal Investigation Division and Narcotics & Intelligence Division detectives and New York State Park Police officers and U.S. Border Patrol agents all descended on the high school campus in an attempt to restore order.

Schools Superintendent Mark Laurrie said a large group of students were in the Performing Arts Center, waiting for buses to return to the campus to take them home, when two 11th grade male students began "throwing paper at each other." Laurrie said the paper throwing escalated into a fight between the two 11th-graders and three female students then became involved.

"Two more girls then jumped in, so we had seven students involved altogether," Laurrie said.

The superintendent said the Thursday fight was "completely unrelated to the other issues we've had," an apparent reference at a large fight, involving female students on Sept. 9. A high school teacher who was involved in trying to stop the fight, suffered a "bruise on his face" and was treated by the high school nurse.

Laurrie confirmed that one unidentified student was arrested by police and charged with menacing and disorderly conduct as a result of the fight.

The superintendent said that 10 other students refused directions to move away from the fighting. Laurrie said those students would face district discipline for insubordination.

There were no weapons involved in Thursday's melee. Students at the high school and the district's two middle schools have been subjected recently to bag checks and metal detector wand checks when they enter their school buildings.

Laurrie said no weapons have ben seized as a result of those checks, but there have a number of instances of pepper spray being taken from students. The students have told school administrators that they've been given the pepper spray by the parents as a means of protection.