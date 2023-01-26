High School Cafeteria Worker Arrested For Allegedly Selling Homemade Cannabis Edibles To Students

After allegedly selling students homemade marijuana edibles, a high school cafeteria worker in Louisiana was detained last week.

Superintendent Melissa Stilley of Tangipahoa Parish Schools said in a statement that the employee, identified as 45-year-old Tymetrica Cohn, was taken into custody by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office on Friday after being removed from the Jewel M. Sumner High School campus, 25NewsNow reports.

The substitute cafeteria employee allegedly sold homemade baked goods laced with marijuana — also known as edibles — described in the news release as a potential threat. Information was initially provided to law enforcement through the P3 anonymous reporting app.

“I want to commend this student who saw something and used the P3 app to bring this threat to the attention of our school officials and law enforcement,” Stilley said.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, Cohn was taken into custody and charged with a county of possession/distribution of CDS1 and a count of distribution of a CDS in a drug-free zone, WFTV9 reports.

According to WAFB, Cohn was said to be working as a temporary cafeteria worker at Jewel M. Sumner High School. She was recruited and hired by ESS, a company that helps schools find and place substitute teachers and other staff members.

Investigations into the circumstances continue. There is currently no new information available.