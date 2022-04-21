High school coach is charged with trading drugs for explicit photos of girl

A high school basketball coach was arrested Friday on suspicion of offering a 13-year-old girl alcohol and drugs in exchange for explicit photos and videos of herself, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.

Miles Alexander, 42, of Pasadena was arrested after a joint investigation with the sheriff's Special Victims Bureau and the FBI determined he messaged the girl on Snapchat in October and November, authorities said. He remains in police custody on a $340,000 bail.

Alexander has been charged with three counts of lewd act on a child under the age of 14, and one count of using a minor for sex acts, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Investigators say Alexander worked as a high school basketball coach for several schools in the San Gabriel Valley and as a high school referee in the Los Angeles area.

Investigators said Alexander was in contact with multiple females over Snapchat.

Anyone with information about the suspect or if they think they are a victim can contact investigators at the Special Victims Bureau toll free tip line at (877) 710-5273 or by email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.