2 students in custody after someone pulls fire alarm, makes threat at local high school

Two students have been taken into custody after someone pulled a fire alarm and made a threat at Newton High School Thursday morning, prompting a massive police response.

Students were evacuated for several hours and then dismissed early.

“This morning, threats were made to harm the students and staff at Newton High,” deputies said. “The school has been placed on a lockdown while law enforcement officials conduct a search of the building.”

TRENDING STORIES:

One student was taken to the hospital during the incident after she had a seizure.

NewsChopper 2 was over the scene, where it appeared that students were being let back into the school around 10:45 a.m.

Dozens of law enforcement vehicles are still at the school.

The sheriff’s office said two students were taken into custody and are being interviewed. It’s unclear if they are facing any charges. The students have not been identified.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]











