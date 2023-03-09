High school fight turns into 200-person brawl involving parents, Louisiana cops say

What started as a fight at a Baton Rouge, Louisiana, high school ended in a brawl that left an officer in a hospital and led to at least 10 arrests, news outlets report.

At 8:15 a.m. on March 8, East Baton Rouge Parish School Board security responded to the EBR Readiness alternative school following reports of a “major campus disturbance,” according to an East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office statement obtained by WBRZ.

A fight had broken out and escalated, spilling into the courtyard and gym area, WBRZ reported.

Ultimately, the sheriff’s office said 200 people were participating in multiple fights across the campus, including parents, as reported by WAFB.

Baton Rouge police officers and East Baton Rouge deputies responded to the fight, and one officer was taken to a hospital with a broken hip and cuts on their head, officials told WBRZ.

After the fight was over, 10 people all 18-years-old or younger were arrested between both law enforcement agencies, WAFB reported.

They were arrested on various charges, including battery of a police officer, disturbing the peace with force or violence, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace by fistic encounter and disruption of the operation of a school, according to WAFB.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System said in a statement obtained by WAFB that it intends to “work closely with our law enforcement partners to not only elevate our security measures proactively, but to provide the staff and resources to intervene in the areas at the root causes of unacceptable activities such as those that occurred today.”

“Learning of a situation like this is beyond disturbing to the entire community, but we will be vigilant in continuing to work with our school leaders, community partners and law enforcement to provide the services needed,” the school system said, according to the outlet.

McClatchy News has reached out to the school system for further comment.

Videos of the fight have been circulating on social media, and The Advocate reports that some people were concerned with the amount of force used against students.

Story continues

The NAACP and other activists groups released a statement about the incident, saying the behavior of authorities required “immediate action,” according to the outlet.

One video that gained traction showed a deputy push a student against a wall before hitting him in the head and wrestling the student to the ground, The Advocate reported.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to the video in the statement obtained by WBRZ and said that the student had tried to bite the officer and came at the deputy with a closed fist.

Casey Rayborn Hicks, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told The Advocate that the deputy responded with “an open palm heel defensive maneuver,” and said “it’s clear that all law enforcement and administration on scene were focused on restoring order and maintaining everyone’s safety.”

The sheriff’s office did not immediately provide McClatchy News with additional information on March 8.

11-year-old pours bleach in fifth-grade teacher’s coffee cup, New Mexico cops say

Elementary ‘teacher of year’ accused of sexually abusing a child, California cops say

Intruder at high school attacks teen girls in restroom, California police say

High school baseball player killed riding brother’s motorcycle, Missouri officials say