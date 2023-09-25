High school football: Dave Cantrall’s top 25 teams through Week 6 (Sept. 24)

Dave Cantrall
Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State

TOP 25

Rating

LW

1. Boyle County (6-0)

92.5

5

2. Male (4-1)

92.1

4

3. Corbin (5-0)

92.0

1

4. Frederick Douglass (2-3)

91.7

3

5. Trinity (3-3)

91.0

6

6. Christian Academy-Louisville (5-1)

89.3

7

7. Highlands (5-1)

87.9

t8

8. Covington Catholic (6-0)

87.3

t8

8. Scott County (5-1)

87.3

11

10. Ballard (4-2)

87.0

13

11. Manual (5-1)

86.5

10

12. St. Xavier (3-2)

86.1

2

13. South Warren (5-1)

85.7

19

14. Owensboro Catholic (6-0)

85.5

14

15. Lexington Christian (5-1)

84.8

12

16. Bryan Station (3-2)

84.6

17

17. Beechwood (5-1)

84.0

t15

18. Lexington Catholic (2-4)

83.8

t15

19. Bowling Green (4-2)

83.6

18

20. Franklin County (5-0)

82.9

23

20. Mayfield (4-1)

82.9

21

22. Owensboro (3-3)

82.8

20

23. Paducah Tilghman (6-0)

82.1

22

24. Pikeville (3-2)

81.6

24

25. Bullitt East (5-1)

81.5

NR

25. Cooper (4-2)

81.5

25

25. Southwestern (3-2)

81.5

NR

Boyle County’s Montavin Quisenberry (5) rushes for a touchdown against Lexington Christian during a game at Boyle County High School in Danville on Aug. 26.
Ratings by class

CLASS A



1. Pikeville

81.6

2. Raceland

77.3

3. Campbellsville

60.8

4. Kentucky Country Day

56.3

5. Paris

55.7

6. Newport Central Catholic

53.9

7. Bethlehem

47.3

8. Sayre

44.7

9. Middlesboro

42.2

10. Hazard

41.8

11. Louisville Holy Cross

40.9

12. Newport

40.0

13. Williamsburg

33.7

14. Bishop Brossart

30.7

15. Paintsville

29.2

16. Ludlow

20.8

17. Frankfort

20.0

18. Harlan

19.6

19. Covington Holy Cross

19.2

20. Eminence

19.0

21. Russellville

18.4

22. Pineville

18.1

23. Dayton

16.4

24. Nicholas County

15.9

25. Caverna

8.9

26. Fulton County

6.9

27. Trimble County

5.3

28. Bellevue

3.6

29. Lynn Camp

3.3

30. Berea

0.1

30. Fairview

0.1

30. Jenkins

0.1

30. Phelps

0.1





CLASS 2A



1. Owensboro Catholic

85.5

2. Lexington Christian

84.8

3. Beechwood

84.0

4. Mayfield

82.9

5. Green County

54.5

6. Murray

52.9

7. Somerset

51.2

8. Breathitt County

50.6

9. Shelby Valley

49.8

10. Danville

43.4

11. Crittenden County

42.8

12. Metcalfe County

37.5

13. Bracken County

37.2

14. Martin County

34.9

15. Betsy Layne

34.6

16. Washington County

33.9

17. Walton-Verona

32.3

18. Carroll County

32.2

19. Leslie County

31.7

20. Monroe County

31.5

21. Caldwell County

30.6

22. Prestonsburg

27.8

23. Pike Central

25.7

24. Todd Central

24.0

25. Floyd Central

19.1

26. Fort Campbell

18.6

27. Gallatin County

16.0

28. East Ridge

14.9

29. Morgan County

14.6

30. Clinton County

13.2

31. W.E.B. DuBois

12.7

32. Edmonson County

10.3

33. Shawnee

8.6

34. Owen County

7.9

35. Knott Central

3.2

36. Fort Knox

0.2





CLASS 3A



1. Christian Academy-Louisville

89.3

2. Lexington Catholic

83.8

3. Central

80.4

4. Lloyd

71.3

5. Bell County

69.5

6. Mercer County

68.7

6. Union County

68.7

8. Belfry

66.3

9. Glasgow

65.0

10. Hart County

61.0

11. Franklin-Simpson

58.5

12. Lawrence County

57.3

13. Elizabethtown

56.7

14. Rockcastle County

53.9

15. Russell

51.7

16. Clay County

50.5

17. East Carter

50.4

18. Adair County

46.7

19. Fleming County

45.2

20. Casey County

44.8

21. McLean County

43.4

22. Hancock County

42.1

23. Knox Central

37.3

24. Webster County

36.5

25. Hopkins Central

34.4

26. Estill County

33.8

26. LaRue County

33.8

28. Trigg County

30.3

29. Garrard County

29.2

30. Butler County

25.2

31. West Carter

23.7

32. Bourbon County

23.4

33. Marion County

23.3

34. Magoffin County

17.9

35. Lewis County

16.2

36. Powell County

14.7

37. Jackson County

14.6

38. McCreary Central

10.3

39. Bath County

0.1

39. Pendleton County

0.1





CLASS 4A



1. Boyle County

92.5

2. Corbin

92.0

3. Covington Catholic

87.3

4. Franklin County

82.9

5. Paducah Tilghman

82.1

6. Ashland Blazer

81.2

7. Johnson Central

76.1

8. Logan County

67.8

9. Taylor County

65.6

10. Letcher Central

64.3

11. Bardstown

64.2

12. Warren East

63.7

13. Henry County

56.6

14. Whitley County

56.3

15. Spencer County

55.4

16. Mason County

54.1

17. North Oldham

52.8

18. Greenup County

52.1

19. Boyd County

51.7

20. Hopkinsville

51.6

21. Wayne County

50.5

22. Lincoln County

50.1

23. Perry Central

48.6

24. Nelson County

47.0

24. Shelby County

47.0

26. Allen County

46.7

27. DeSales

44.5

28. John Hardin

38.6

29. Rowan County

32.8

30. Harrison County

31.7

31. Western Hills

31.0

32. Calloway County

28.3

33. Western

25.5

34. Jeffersontown

25.3

35. Russell County

24.3

36. Holmes

22.6

37. Grant County

18.6

38. Doss

12.5

39. Waggener

9.6

40. Breckinridge County

8.6

41. Thomas Nelson

7.6

42. Valley

5.2





CLASS 5A



1. Highlands

87.9

2. Scott County

87.3

3. South Warren

85.7

4. Bowling Green

83.6

5. Owensboro

82.8

6. Cooper

81.5

6. Southwestern

81.5

8. Woodford County

79.9

9. South Oldham

76.3

10. Greenwood

73.3

11. Dixie Heights

72.1

12. Pulaski County

71.5

13. Collins

65.6

14. North Laurel

64.2

15. Madisonville

63.0

16. Conner

61.5

16. Graves County

61.5

18. Fairdale

59.2

19. Madison Southern

54.6

20. Atherton

52.7

21. Butler

51.7

22. Seneca

45.7

23. West Jessamine

42.3

24. Apollo

41.9

25. Grayson County

41.6

26. Montgomery County

41.1

27. Boone County

37.3

28. Harlan County

35.2

29. North Bullitt

34.7

30. South Laurel

31.0

31. Scott High

30.4

32. East Jessamine

28.4

33. Bullitt Central

26.3

34. Marshall County

25.8

35. Moore

21.3

36. Anderson County

18.0

37. Ohio County

14.8

38. Muhlenberg County

6.4

39. Iroquois

0.1





CLASS 6A



1. Male

92.1

2. Frederick Douglass

91.7

3. Trinity

91.0

4. Ballard

87.0

5. Manual

86.5

6. St. Xavier

86.1

7. Bryan Station

84.6

8. Bullitt East

81.5

9. Simon Kenton

79.9

10. Ryle

79.8

11. Pleasure Ridge Park

76.5

12. Central Hardin

76.4

13. Meade County

75.7

14. George Rogers Clark

73.3

15. Henderson County

72.9

16. Great Crossing

67.5

17. North Hardin

67.1

18. Tates Creek

65.3

19. Fern Creek

64.7

20. Madison Central

63.2

21. Campbell County

62.5

22. McCracken County

58.4

23. Daviess County

56.7

24. Eastern

55.5

25. Paul Laurence Dunbar

48.9

26. Christian County

48.8

27. Barren County

47.3

28. Oldham County

46.4

29. Henry Clay

40.8

30. Warren Central

36.1

31. Southern

33.5

32. Lafayette

26.2

