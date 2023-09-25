High school football: Dave Cantrall’s top 25 teams through Week 6 (Sept. 24)
Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State
TOP 25
Rating
LW
1. Boyle County (6-0)
92.5
5
2. Male (4-1)
92.1
4
3. Corbin (5-0)
92.0
1
4. Frederick Douglass (2-3)
91.7
3
5. Trinity (3-3)
91.0
6
6. Christian Academy-Louisville (5-1)
89.3
7
7. Highlands (5-1)
87.9
t8
8. Covington Catholic (6-0)
87.3
t8
8. Scott County (5-1)
87.3
11
10. Ballard (4-2)
87.0
13
11. Manual (5-1)
86.5
10
12. St. Xavier (3-2)
86.1
2
13. South Warren (5-1)
85.7
19
14. Owensboro Catholic (6-0)
85.5
14
15. Lexington Christian (5-1)
84.8
12
16. Bryan Station (3-2)
84.6
17
17. Beechwood (5-1)
84.0
t15
18. Lexington Catholic (2-4)
83.8
t15
19. Bowling Green (4-2)
83.6
18
20. Franklin County (5-0)
82.9
23
20. Mayfield (4-1)
82.9
21
22. Owensboro (3-3)
82.8
20
23. Paducah Tilghman (6-0)
82.1
22
24. Pikeville (3-2)
81.6
24
25. Bullitt East (5-1)
81.5
NR
25. Cooper (4-2)
81.5
25
25. Southwestern (3-2)
81.5
NR
Ratings by class
CLASS A
1. Pikeville
81.6
2. Raceland
77.3
3. Campbellsville
60.8
4. Kentucky Country Day
56.3
5. Paris
55.7
6. Newport Central Catholic
53.9
7. Bethlehem
47.3
8. Sayre
44.7
9. Middlesboro
42.2
10. Hazard
41.8
11. Louisville Holy Cross
40.9
12. Newport
40.0
13. Williamsburg
33.7
14. Bishop Brossart
30.7
15. Paintsville
29.2
16. Ludlow
20.8
17. Frankfort
20.0
18. Harlan
19.6
19. Covington Holy Cross
19.2
20. Eminence
19.0
21. Russellville
18.4
22. Pineville
18.1
23. Dayton
16.4
24. Nicholas County
15.9
25. Caverna
8.9
26. Fulton County
6.9
27. Trimble County
5.3
28. Bellevue
3.6
29. Lynn Camp
3.3
30. Berea
0.1
30. Fairview
0.1
30. Jenkins
0.1
30. Phelps
0.1
CLASS 2A
1. Owensboro Catholic
85.5
2. Lexington Christian
84.8
3. Beechwood
84.0
4. Mayfield
82.9
5. Green County
54.5
6. Murray
52.9
7. Somerset
51.2
8. Breathitt County
50.6
9. Shelby Valley
49.8
10. Danville
43.4
11. Crittenden County
42.8
12. Metcalfe County
37.5
13. Bracken County
37.2
14. Martin County
34.9
15. Betsy Layne
34.6
16. Washington County
33.9
17. Walton-Verona
32.3
18. Carroll County
32.2
19. Leslie County
31.7
20. Monroe County
31.5
21. Caldwell County
30.6
22. Prestonsburg
27.8
23. Pike Central
25.7
24. Todd Central
24.0
25. Floyd Central
19.1
26. Fort Campbell
18.6
27. Gallatin County
16.0
28. East Ridge
14.9
29. Morgan County
14.6
30. Clinton County
13.2
31. W.E.B. DuBois
12.7
32. Edmonson County
10.3
33. Shawnee
8.6
34. Owen County
7.9
35. Knott Central
3.2
36. Fort Knox
0.2
CLASS 3A
1. Christian Academy-Louisville
89.3
2. Lexington Catholic
83.8
3. Central
80.4
4. Lloyd
71.3
5. Bell County
69.5
6. Mercer County
68.7
6. Union County
68.7
8. Belfry
66.3
9. Glasgow
65.0
10. Hart County
61.0
11. Franklin-Simpson
58.5
12. Lawrence County
57.3
13. Elizabethtown
56.7
14. Rockcastle County
53.9
15. Russell
51.7
16. Clay County
50.5
17. East Carter
50.4
18. Adair County
46.7
19. Fleming County
45.2
20. Casey County
44.8
21. McLean County
43.4
22. Hancock County
42.1
23. Knox Central
37.3
24. Webster County
36.5
25. Hopkins Central
34.4
26. Estill County
33.8
26. LaRue County
33.8
28. Trigg County
30.3
29. Garrard County
29.2
30. Butler County
25.2
31. West Carter
23.7
32. Bourbon County
23.4
33. Marion County
23.3
34. Magoffin County
17.9
35. Lewis County
16.2
36. Powell County
14.7
37. Jackson County
14.6
38. McCreary Central
10.3
39. Bath County
0.1
39. Pendleton County
0.1
CLASS 4A
1. Boyle County
92.5
2. Corbin
92.0
3. Covington Catholic
87.3
4. Franklin County
82.9
5. Paducah Tilghman
82.1
6. Ashland Blazer
81.2
7. Johnson Central
76.1
8. Logan County
67.8
9. Taylor County
65.6
10. Letcher Central
64.3
11. Bardstown
64.2
12. Warren East
63.7
13. Henry County
56.6
14. Whitley County
56.3
15. Spencer County
55.4
16. Mason County
54.1
17. North Oldham
52.8
18. Greenup County
52.1
19. Boyd County
51.7
20. Hopkinsville
51.6
21. Wayne County
50.5
22. Lincoln County
50.1
23. Perry Central
48.6
24. Nelson County
47.0
24. Shelby County
47.0
26. Allen County
46.7
27. DeSales
44.5
28. John Hardin
38.6
29. Rowan County
32.8
30. Harrison County
31.7
31. Western Hills
31.0
32. Calloway County
28.3
33. Western
25.5
34. Jeffersontown
25.3
35. Russell County
24.3
36. Holmes
22.6
37. Grant County
18.6
38. Doss
12.5
39. Waggener
9.6
40. Breckinridge County
8.6
41. Thomas Nelson
7.6
42. Valley
5.2
CLASS 5A
1. Highlands
87.9
2. Scott County
87.3
3. South Warren
85.7
4. Bowling Green
83.6
5. Owensboro
82.8
6. Cooper
81.5
6. Southwestern
81.5
8. Woodford County
79.9
9. South Oldham
76.3
10. Greenwood
73.3
11. Dixie Heights
72.1
12. Pulaski County
71.5
13. Collins
65.6
14. North Laurel
64.2
15. Madisonville
63.0
16. Conner
61.5
16. Graves County
61.5
18. Fairdale
59.2
19. Madison Southern
54.6
20. Atherton
52.7
21. Butler
51.7
22. Seneca
45.7
23. West Jessamine
42.3
24. Apollo
41.9
25. Grayson County
41.6
26. Montgomery County
41.1
27. Boone County
37.3
28. Harlan County
35.2
29. North Bullitt
34.7
30. South Laurel
31.0
31. Scott High
30.4
32. East Jessamine
28.4
33. Bullitt Central
26.3
34. Marshall County
25.8
35. Moore
21.3
36. Anderson County
18.0
37. Ohio County
14.8
38. Muhlenberg County
6.4
39. Iroquois
0.1
CLASS 6A
1. Male
92.1
2. Frederick Douglass
91.7
3. Trinity
91.0
4. Ballard
87.0
5. Manual
86.5
6. St. Xavier
86.1
7. Bryan Station
84.6
8. Bullitt East
81.5
9. Simon Kenton
79.9
10. Ryle
79.8
11. Pleasure Ridge Park
76.5
12. Central Hardin
76.4
13. Meade County
75.7
14. George Rogers Clark
73.3
15. Henderson County
72.9
16. Great Crossing
67.5
17. North Hardin
67.1
18. Tates Creek
65.3
19. Fern Creek
64.7
20. Madison Central
63.2
21. Campbell County
62.5
22. McCracken County
58.4
23. Daviess County
56.7
24. Eastern
55.5
25. Paul Laurence Dunbar
48.9
26. Christian County
48.8
27. Barren County
47.3
28. Oldham County
46.4
29. Henry Clay
40.8
30. Warren Central
36.1
31. Southern
33.5
32. Lafayette
26.2
