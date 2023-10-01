High school football: Dave Cantrall’s top 25 teams through Week 7 (Oct. 1)

Dave Cantrall
Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State

TOP 25

Rating

Last week

1. Boyle County (6-0)

92.5

1

2. Corbin (6-0)

92.4

3

3. Male (5-1)

92.1

2

4. Frederick Douglass (2-3)

91.7

4

5. Trinity (4-3)

91.0

5

6. Christian Academy-Louisville (6-1)

88.6

6

6. Highlands (6-1)

88.6

7

8. Ballard (4-2)

87.0

10

9. St. Xavier (4-2)

86.8

12

10. Manual (5-1)

86.5

11

11. Covington Catholic (7-0)

86.0

t8

12. South Warren (5-1)

85.7

13

13. Scott County (6-1)

85.4

t8

14. Bryan Station (4-2)

85.1

16

15. Owensboro Catholic (7-0)

84.8

14

16. Bowling Green (5-2)

84.6

19

17. Beechwood (6-1)

83.9

17

18. Franklin County (6-0)

83.8

t20

18. Lexington Christian (6-1)

83.8

15

18. Lexington Catholic (2-4)

83.8

18

21. Paducah Tilghman (7-0)

83.7

23

22. Mayfield (5-1)

83.1

t20

23. Owensboro (4-3)

82.6

22

24. Cooper (5-2)

82.4

t25

25. Central (3-4)

82.1

NR

Boyle County’s Avery Bodner dives for a touchdown against Lexington Christian during a game in Danville on Aug. 26.

Ratings by class

CLASS A

Rating

1. Pikeville

81.6

2. Raceland

78.4

3. Campbellsville

62.5

4. Paris

57.3

5. Kentucky Country Day

56.3

6. Newport Central Catholic

53.9

7. Bethlehem

49.0

8. Sayre

47.8

9. Louisville Holy Cross

42.4

10. Middlesboro

41.6

11. Hazard

40.9

12. Newport

40.0

13. Williamsburg

37.5

14. Bishop Brossart

29.0

14. Paintsville

29.0

16. Ludlow

23.3

17. Russellville

20.4

18. Frankfort

20.3

19. Harlan

19.8

20. Covington Holy Cross

19.4

21. Eminence

19.0

22. Nicholas County

18.4

23. Dayton

16.4

24. Caverna

14.5

25. Pineville

13.8

26. Trimble County

5.3

27. Lynn Camp

3.3

28. Fulton County

0.5

29. Bellevue

0.4

30. Ballard Memorial

0.1

30. Berea

0.1

30. Fairview

0.1

30. Jenkins

0.1

30. Phelps

0.1





CLASS 2A



1. Owensboro Catholic

84.8

2. Beechwood

83.9

3. Lexington Christian

83.8

4. Mayfield

83.1

5. Green County

53.9

6. Somerset

53.7

7. Murray

50.0

8. Shelby Valley

49.8

9. Breathitt County

48.2

10. Crittenden County

45.7

11. Danville

41.8

12. Martin County

38.8

13. Bracken County

36.0

14. Metcalfe County

35.7

15. Betsy Layne

34.6

16. Washington County

34.5

17. Carroll County

33.1

18. Monroe County

33.0

19. Walton-Verona

32.6

20. Leslie County

31.7

21. Caldwell County

30.1

22. Pike Central

25.7

22. Todd Central

25.7

24. Prestonsburg

23.5

25. Fort Campbell

20.8

26. Floyd Central

19.1

27. East Ridge

14.5

28. W.E.B. DuBois

13.9

29. Gallatin County

13.7

29. Morgan County

13.7

31. Clinton County

13.5

32. Owen County

9.5

33. Edmonson County

7.4

33. Shawnee

7.4

35. Fort Knox

4.1

36. Knott Central

2.4





CLASS 3A



1. Christian Academy-Louisville

88.6

2. Lexington Catholic

83.8

3. Central

82.1

4. Lloyd

71.3

5. Union County

68.2

6. Mercer County

68.0

7. Bell County

67.3

8. Belfry

66.7

9. Glasgow

62.6

10. Franklin-Simpson

61.1

11. Hart County

61.0

12. Lawrence County

57.1

13. Rockcastle County

56.3

14. Elizabethtown

53.7

15. Clay County

50.5

16. Russell

49.6

17. East Carter

48.7

18. Adair County

46.8

19. Fleming County

46.4

20. McLean County

42.9

21. Hancock County

41.9

22. Casey County

41.7

23. Knox Central

37.9

24. Webster County

36.5

25. LaRue County

35.4

26. Hopkins Central

34.7

27. Estill County

33.8

28. Garrard County

32.2

29. Trigg County

30.8

30. West Carter

25.6

31. Marion County

23.9

32. Butler County

23.2

33. Magoffin County

20.2

34. Bourbon County

20.0

35. Jackson County

17.5

36. Lewis County

14.6

37. Powell County

11.7

38. McCreary Central

9.2

39. Bath County

1.4

40. Pendleton County

0.1





CLASS 4A



1. Boyle County

92.5

2. Corbin

92.4

3. Covington Catholic

86.0

4. Franklin County

83.8

5. Paducah Tilghman

83.7

6. Ashland Blazer

81.2

7. Johnson Central

76.0

8. Taylor County

65.5

9. Logan County

65.1

10. Warren East

64.6

11. Letcher Central

64.3

12. Bardstown

62.3

13. Spencer County

56.9

14. Mason County

56.3

14. Whitley County

56.3

16. Boyd County

55.7

17. Henry County

55.2

18. Hopkinsville

53.8

19. Lincoln County

51.3

19. North Oldham

51.3

21. Wayne County

49.4

22. Shelby County

48.9

23. Perry Central

48.6

24. Greenup County

48.2

25. Allen County

45.9

26. Nelson County

45.4

27. DeSales

45.1

28. John Hardin

40.3

29. Rowan County

32.9

30. Harrison County

31.7

31. Western Hills

28.9

32. Jeffersontown

27.3

33. Calloway County

25.9

34. Russell County

24.0

35. Western

23.0

36. Grant County

21.2

37. Holmes

20.2

38. Doss

14.4

39. Breckinridge County

10.2

40. Waggener

8.5

41. Thomas Nelson

5.3

42. Valley

2.5





CLASS 5A



1. Highlands

88.6

2. South Warren

85.7

3. Scott County

85.4

4. Bowling Green

84.6

5. Owensboro

82.6

6. Cooper

82.4

7. Southwestern

81.1

8. Woodford County

81.0

9. South Oldham

74.8

10. Greenwood

72.4

11. Dixie Heights

71.4

12. Pulaski County

69.4

13. North Laurel

67.4

14. Collins

65.6

15. Graves County

60.6

16. Conner

60.1

17. Madisonville

59.1

18. Fairdale

58.0

19. Madison Southern

55.2

20. Atherton

54.5

21. Butler

50.0

22. Grayson County

44.8

23. West Jessamine

43.2

24. Apollo

42.9

25. Seneca

41.6

26. Montgomery County

40.1

27. Harlan County

36.1

28. Boone County

35.4

29. Scott High

32.0

30. North Bullitt

31.4

31. Bullitt Central

28.1

32. South Laurel

27.8

33. East Jessamine

27.6

34. Marshall County

26.2

35. Moore

25.1

36. Anderson County

21.8

37. Ohio County

15.6

38. Muhlenberg County

10.0

39. Iroquois

0.9





CLASS 6A



1. Male

92.1

2. Frederick Douglass

91.7

3. Trinity

91.0

4. Ballard

87.0

5. St. Xavier

86.8

6. Manual

86.5

7. Bryan Station

85.1

8. Bullitt East

81.5

9. Simon Kenton

79.9

10. Ryle

79.0

11. Pleasure Ridge Park

77.2

12. Central Hardin

76.6

13. Meade County

75.5

14. George Rogers Clark

73.3

15. Henderson County

72.9

16. Great Crossing

67.5

17. North Hardin

67.0

18. Tates Creek

66.1

19. Madison Central

65.7

20. Fern Creek

63.3

21. Campbell County

62.5

22. McCracken County

58.4

23. Daviess County

56.7

24. Eastern

53.5

25. Paul Laurence Dunbar

48.2

26. Barren County

47.5

27. Christian County

47.1

28. Oldham County

46.4

29. Henry Clay

40.0

30. Warren Central

36.0

31. Southern

32.8

32. Lafayette

26.2

