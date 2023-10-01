High school football: Dave Cantrall’s top 25 teams through Week 7 (Oct. 1)
Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State
TOP 25
Rating
Last week
1. Boyle County (6-0)
92.5
1
2. Corbin (6-0)
92.4
3
3. Male (5-1)
92.1
2
4. Frederick Douglass (2-3)
91.7
4
5. Trinity (4-3)
91.0
5
6. Christian Academy-Louisville (6-1)
88.6
6
6. Highlands (6-1)
88.6
7
8. Ballard (4-2)
87.0
10
9. St. Xavier (4-2)
86.8
12
10. Manual (5-1)
86.5
11
11. Covington Catholic (7-0)
86.0
t8
12. South Warren (5-1)
85.7
13
13. Scott County (6-1)
85.4
t8
14. Bryan Station (4-2)
85.1
16
15. Owensboro Catholic (7-0)
84.8
14
16. Bowling Green (5-2)
84.6
19
17. Beechwood (6-1)
83.9
17
18. Franklin County (6-0)
83.8
t20
18. Lexington Christian (6-1)
83.8
15
18. Lexington Catholic (2-4)
83.8
18
21. Paducah Tilghman (7-0)
83.7
23
22. Mayfield (5-1)
83.1
t20
23. Owensboro (4-3)
82.6
22
24. Cooper (5-2)
82.4
t25
25. Central (3-4)
82.1
NR
Ratings by class
CLASS A
Rating
1. Pikeville
81.6
2. Raceland
78.4
3. Campbellsville
62.5
4. Paris
57.3
5. Kentucky Country Day
56.3
6. Newport Central Catholic
53.9
7. Bethlehem
49.0
8. Sayre
47.8
9. Louisville Holy Cross
42.4
10. Middlesboro
41.6
11. Hazard
40.9
12. Newport
40.0
13. Williamsburg
37.5
14. Bishop Brossart
29.0
14. Paintsville
29.0
16. Ludlow
23.3
17. Russellville
20.4
18. Frankfort
20.3
19. Harlan
19.8
20. Covington Holy Cross
19.4
21. Eminence
19.0
22. Nicholas County
18.4
23. Dayton
16.4
24. Caverna
14.5
25. Pineville
13.8
26. Trimble County
5.3
27. Lynn Camp
3.3
28. Fulton County
0.5
29. Bellevue
0.4
30. Ballard Memorial
0.1
30. Berea
0.1
30. Fairview
0.1
30. Jenkins
0.1
30. Phelps
0.1
CLASS 2A
1. Owensboro Catholic
84.8
2. Beechwood
83.9
3. Lexington Christian
83.8
4. Mayfield
83.1
5. Green County
53.9
6. Somerset
53.7
7. Murray
50.0
8. Shelby Valley
49.8
9. Breathitt County
48.2
10. Crittenden County
45.7
11. Danville
41.8
12. Martin County
38.8
13. Bracken County
36.0
14. Metcalfe County
35.7
15. Betsy Layne
34.6
16. Washington County
34.5
17. Carroll County
33.1
18. Monroe County
33.0
19. Walton-Verona
32.6
20. Leslie County
31.7
21. Caldwell County
30.1
22. Pike Central
25.7
22. Todd Central
25.7
24. Prestonsburg
23.5
25. Fort Campbell
20.8
26. Floyd Central
19.1
27. East Ridge
14.5
28. W.E.B. DuBois
13.9
29. Gallatin County
13.7
29. Morgan County
13.7
31. Clinton County
13.5
32. Owen County
9.5
33. Edmonson County
7.4
33. Shawnee
7.4
35. Fort Knox
4.1
36. Knott Central
2.4
CLASS 3A
1. Christian Academy-Louisville
88.6
2. Lexington Catholic
83.8
3. Central
82.1
4. Lloyd
71.3
5. Union County
68.2
6. Mercer County
68.0
7. Bell County
67.3
8. Belfry
66.7
9. Glasgow
62.6
10. Franklin-Simpson
61.1
11. Hart County
61.0
12. Lawrence County
57.1
13. Rockcastle County
56.3
14. Elizabethtown
53.7
15. Clay County
50.5
16. Russell
49.6
17. East Carter
48.7
18. Adair County
46.8
19. Fleming County
46.4
20. McLean County
42.9
21. Hancock County
41.9
22. Casey County
41.7
23. Knox Central
37.9
24. Webster County
36.5
25. LaRue County
35.4
26. Hopkins Central
34.7
27. Estill County
33.8
28. Garrard County
32.2
29. Trigg County
30.8
30. West Carter
25.6
31. Marion County
23.9
32. Butler County
23.2
33. Magoffin County
20.2
34. Bourbon County
20.0
35. Jackson County
17.5
36. Lewis County
14.6
37. Powell County
11.7
38. McCreary Central
9.2
39. Bath County
1.4
40. Pendleton County
0.1
CLASS 4A
1. Boyle County
92.5
2. Corbin
92.4
3. Covington Catholic
86.0
4. Franklin County
83.8
5. Paducah Tilghman
83.7
6. Ashland Blazer
81.2
7. Johnson Central
76.0
8. Taylor County
65.5
9. Logan County
65.1
10. Warren East
64.6
11. Letcher Central
64.3
12. Bardstown
62.3
13. Spencer County
56.9
14. Mason County
56.3
14. Whitley County
56.3
16. Boyd County
55.7
17. Henry County
55.2
18. Hopkinsville
53.8
19. Lincoln County
51.3
19. North Oldham
51.3
21. Wayne County
49.4
22. Shelby County
48.9
23. Perry Central
48.6
24. Greenup County
48.2
25. Allen County
45.9
26. Nelson County
45.4
27. DeSales
45.1
28. John Hardin
40.3
29. Rowan County
32.9
30. Harrison County
31.7
31. Western Hills
28.9
32. Jeffersontown
27.3
33. Calloway County
25.9
34. Russell County
24.0
35. Western
23.0
36. Grant County
21.2
37. Holmes
20.2
38. Doss
14.4
39. Breckinridge County
10.2
40. Waggener
8.5
41. Thomas Nelson
5.3
42. Valley
2.5
CLASS 5A
1. Highlands
88.6
2. South Warren
85.7
3. Scott County
85.4
4. Bowling Green
84.6
5. Owensboro
82.6
6. Cooper
82.4
7. Southwestern
81.1
8. Woodford County
81.0
9. South Oldham
74.8
10. Greenwood
72.4
11. Dixie Heights
71.4
12. Pulaski County
69.4
13. North Laurel
67.4
14. Collins
65.6
15. Graves County
60.6
16. Conner
60.1
17. Madisonville
59.1
18. Fairdale
58.0
19. Madison Southern
55.2
20. Atherton
54.5
21. Butler
50.0
22. Grayson County
44.8
23. West Jessamine
43.2
24. Apollo
42.9
25. Seneca
41.6
26. Montgomery County
40.1
27. Harlan County
36.1
28. Boone County
35.4
29. Scott High
32.0
30. North Bullitt
31.4
31. Bullitt Central
28.1
32. South Laurel
27.8
33. East Jessamine
27.6
34. Marshall County
26.2
35. Moore
25.1
36. Anderson County
21.8
37. Ohio County
15.6
38. Muhlenberg County
10.0
39. Iroquois
0.9
CLASS 6A
1. Male
92.1
2. Frederick Douglass
91.7
3. Trinity
91.0
4. Ballard
87.0
5. St. Xavier
86.8
6. Manual
86.5
7. Bryan Station
85.1
8. Bullitt East
81.5
9. Simon Kenton
79.9
10. Ryle
79.0
11. Pleasure Ridge Park
77.2
12. Central Hardin
76.6
13. Meade County
75.5
14. George Rogers Clark
73.3
15. Henderson County
72.9
16. Great Crossing
67.5
17. North Hardin
67.0
18. Tates Creek
66.1
19. Madison Central
65.7
20. Fern Creek
63.3
21. Campbell County
62.5
22. McCracken County
58.4
23. Daviess County
56.7
24. Eastern
53.5
25. Paul Laurence Dunbar
48.2
26. Barren County
47.5
27. Christian County
47.1
28. Oldham County
46.4
29. Henry Clay
40.0
30. Warren Central
36.0
31. Southern
32.8
32. Lafayette
26.2
