High School Football: No. 7 Weddington smothers Cox Mill in season-opener

Weddington High School started the 2023 football season with a mistake, then spent the rest of its first game looking like a team that is very much a state title contender.

Weddington, which beat Cox Mill 54-3 Thursday afternoon, fumbled and gave up a score on its opening possession against Cox Mill at Memorial Stadium. Cox Mill kicked a field goal.

After that, Weddington, No. 7 in The Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 poll, found its gear. The Warriors took advantage of Cox Mill turnovers, including a pick 6 from Caleb Hill, and found plenty of openings in the Cox Mill defense to score 47 straight first-half points.

In the rush of scoring, new Weddington star Keenan Jackson — a UNC-bound wide receiver who transferred from Cuthbertson — caught a touchdown pass from starting QB Tyler Budge.

Weddington led 33-3 with nine minutes left in the first half and 40-3 with nearly seven. And the Warriors — a least in the first half — just kept pushing.

It was the first high school football game in North Carolina this season.

Weddington (1-0) plays at Ardrey Kell next week. Cox Mill (0-1) hosts N.C. 3A power Kings Mountain.