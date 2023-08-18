High School Football: No. 9 Mallard Creek finds some offense, upsets No. 3 Independence

It’s been eight years since Mallard Creek won its third straight N.C. 4A state championship and was sitting atop North Carolina’s football elite.

Since then, the Mavericks have sputtered a little, mainly due to a lack of offense, as its tried to stay on top of the heap.

But playing Independence at Memorial Stadium Thursday, Mallard Creek gave its fans a reason to think that 2023 might be the year the Mavericks get all the way back.

Mallard Creek, No. 9 in The Observer’s preseason Sweet 16, rallied to upset No. 3 Independence XX-XX. In doing so, the Mavericks showed off the staunch defense that’s always been their calling card. Junior Nassor Ashenafi had two interception returns for touchdowns and the Mavericks slowed down a Patriots offense that regularly scored in the 40s and 50s a year ago. And the Mavericks had three interceptions overall.

More importantly, Mallard Creek also showed the type of sudden strike offense that Mavericks fans haven’t seen much of in years.

Sometimes, it was running back Khalil Ali busting through a strong Independence defense for a 50-plus yard run. Then, it was new QB Evan Rambert, the junior varsity starter a year ago, finding N.C. Mr. Football nominee Benjamin Black for a 62-yard touchdown.

Black’s fourth quarter touchdown catch gave Mallard Creek a 14-point lead and sealed an impressive season-opening win.

Next week, Mallard Creek (1-0) will host Buford (GA), ranked among the top 10 in several national polls. Independence will host Hickory Ridge from Cabarrus County.