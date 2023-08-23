HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Panthers aiming to return to the top of District 2-6A

Aug. 22—The Permian football team enters the 2023 season looking to reclaim its status at the top of the District 2-6A standings.

Despite losing players at key positions, the Panthers still return more than half of their starters as six return on offense and seven on defense.

Division I giant offensive lineman Harris Sewell is now in South Carolina playing at Clemson University.

However, the Panthers still retain size up front on both sides of the ball with offensive lineman Julio Madera (6-foot-5, 305 pounds) as well as defensive linemen Frank Alvarado (6-2, 250) and Sebastian Sanchez (6-0, 230) returning.

"I think we're big up front," Permian head coach Jeff Ellison said. "We're going to do a great job of coming off the ball and playing hard. Our size is great across the offensive line. We'll lean on those guys, early on and often. Same thing with our defensive line as well."

The Panthers also have a new quarterback with Jakob Garcia taking over with Rodney Hall graduating.

Permian's rushing attack will be led by senior running back Juztyce Lara.

"We have a good running back coming back with Juztyce Lara," Ellison said. "We have some young guys with him with Gavin Walker who have some experienced at slot with Isaac Herrera and we have a young guy at quarterback. I think our run game will lean on that. We also have some explosive players on the edge, as well and we have a good quarterback who can throw as well. As always, we're also relying on our defense flying to the ball and making big plays for us."

Ellison has been proud of Lara's work over the years.

"Oh man, Juztyce is a good player but he's a great person," Ellison said. "He's a great leader. He's a high leader guy. He cares about his teammates. He's a quiet guy, but when he talks, everyone listens. He's got a tough personality. We're very happy for him and he's great for our football team."

The Panthers are coming off a 9-2 overall (4-1 in district) record from last year.

Those two losses came to district rivals Midland Legacy (33-25) and to El Paso Pebble Hills (45-28) in the bi-district round of the playoffs.

After winning three-straight district titles from 2018-2020, the Panthers have come up short in the 2-6A standings as the Rebels have won the last two outright.

However, after this past spring workout, the Panthers are confident going into this season.

"I thought our spring was huge for us this year," Ellison said. "We had some guys who have not played much in the past year, so getting that confidence in the spring with those A-team practices and then carrying that over into the summer and then into the fall ... camp, I thought that was huge. Our improvement in our confidence level in what we're doing has grown so much since the spring."

Ellison is still expecting a tough battle once District 2-6A play begins.

"It's the same thing I say every year," Ellison said. "It's going to be a dog fight. There are good teams all over the place. It's fun for the fans. I can say that as much."

Permian will begin its season with a contest against Abilene High Friday at 7 p.m. at Ratliff Stadium.

The Panthers will then make the long drive to Waco to face Midway Sept. 1 before returning home to face Amarillo Tascosa Sept. 8.

Permian will travel to Harker Heights on Sept. 15 and remain on the road the following week against Abilene Cooper Sept. 22.

After a bye-week, Permian will face crosstown rivals Odessa High Oct. 6 at Ratliff Stadium.

The Panthers will face Legacy the following week at Astound Broadband Stadium.

Permian will close out its regular season with matchups against Wolfforth Frenship (Oct. 20), San Angelo Central (Oct. 27) and Midland High (Nov. 3).