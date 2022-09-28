High school football players ambushed after scrimmage, PA cops say. 5 shot, 1 killed

Five high school football players were shot and one was killed while leaving a scrimmage on Tuesday, Sept. 27, Pennsylvania police say.

The shooting happened after a scrimmage between Roxborough High School, Northeast High School and Boys’ Latin Charter School, Philadelphia Deputy Police Commissioner John Stanford said in a news briefing streamed by WPVI. As a group of Roxborough players were leaving the school, Stanford said they were ambushed by multiple shooters.

More than 70 shots were fired in the incident behind Roxborough High School around 4:40 p.m., according to WCAU.

Four of the five gunshot victims were taken to a hospital, and a 14-year-old died from his injuries, according to Sanford. The fifth victim was treated at the scene for a gunshot wound.

“There is one family where their son won’t make it home today,” Stanford said in the news briefing.

All of the victims were members of Roxborough’s team, though The Philadelphia Inquirer said the 14-year-old who died attended nearby Saul High School, which does not have a football team, the publication reported.

The 14-year-old was shot in the chest outside the team’s locker room, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. His name has not been disclosed.

Stanford said the incident was “disturbing,” adding that “something has to stop.”

It’s unclear what led to the shooting. Police did not release information about suspects, but said the shots were fired from a light green Ford Explorer, WCAU reported.

“There are no words for what transpired earlier tonight,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said. “Another young life has been cut short and others injured by needless violence. Tonight, a family will begin to grapple with the loss of their loved one. My deepest condolences go out to them.”

