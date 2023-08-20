High School Football: Providence Day gets statement win in historic game vs. Northwestern

In some ways, Saturday was the biggest high school football game in Providence Day’s school history.

Yes, the Chargers have won the past two N.C. Independent Schools state championships and yes, the Chargers have been blessed with a wealth of talent in recent years and played in their fair share of big environments.

But for a team still trying to establish itself as a true national power, Providence Day knew that Saturday presented one heckuva opportunity: playing nationally ranked Rock Hill Northwestern in front of a regional television audience, a regional radio audience and a big crowd at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium.

No high school football team had ever played there before. It’s where the Carolina Panthers play their home games.

And, playing on the biggest of stages, the Chargers started slow, showed some nerves, but eventually they picked up plenty of steam. Providence Day ran out to a pair of 21-point leads and held on for a 42-35 win over the No. 1 ranked 4A public school team in football-mad South Carolina.

America, Providence Day is legit.

And Northwestern is plenty good, too.

Boston College-bound running back Turbo Richard did a little bit of everything for the Trojans, running kicks back, catching passes, running the ball. Jaylen Burris had a pair of touchdown catches, and Northwestern’s infamous “Air Raid” offense caused Providence Day plenty of headaches and created several big plays and a few more that could’ve been.

But on this Saturday, Providence Day’s athletes and scheme were a little too much.

Just a little.

Down constantly all game, Northwestern kept pushing, getting an onside kick recovery after Burris’ second touchdown catch.

The Trojans got the ball in Providence Day territory down 42-28 with about 3:40 left. A roughing the quarterback play, on an in-bounds tackle, extended the game on fourth and 10 with 50 seconds left.

Northwestern scored its third fourth quarter touchdown on the next play, when sophomore Kameron Vance scored on a 12-yard pass from quarterback Finley Polk.

Providence Day recovered the onside kick to end what had been a pretty entertaining game, and a pretty big statement from the Chargers.

First half highlights

In the first half, the teams didn’t score in the first quarter, but combined for 28 points in the second.

Providence Day’s UNC-bound receiver Jordan Shipp had a monster quarter, scoring two touchdowns on pass receptions from Michigan bound quarter Jadyn Davis.

His second, near the end of the first half, gave the Chargers a 14-0 lead.

But Northwestern got right back into it, when quarterback Finley Polk appeared to try a misdirection run, before he stopped, pulled up and hit a wide open Jaylen Burris for a 75-yard touchdown.

Burris scored with just over a minute to play in the first half. Providence Day coach Chad Grier figured he had enough time, and after a few Davis throws, the Chargers moved down the field. Once in range, Providence Day ran Shipp across the field and he drew a lot of defensive attention.

Chargers receiver Jaylen Himes ran free behind all that action, and he scored an easy touchdown with just seconds left in the half, giving his team a 21-7 halftime lead.

Worth Mentioning

▪ Providence Day three interceptions, including one in the end zone

Game Summary

Rock Hill Northwestern 0 7 7 21 -- 35

Providence Day 0 21 14 7 -- 42