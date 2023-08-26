High school football roundup for Friday, Aug. 25 (Week 3)

Desert Hills held off out-of-state foe, Minico Idaho with a 38-13 victory for the first win of the season for the Thunder. Desert Hills wracked up a 28-6 lead at half, with Ryker May striking early with two rushing touchdowns. The Thunder offense kept flowing, with 10 third-quarter points which prooved insurmountable for Minico.

In a matchup between the old guard and the new guard in 1A, the new guys won it on as 1A newcomer Beaver took down defending 1A champion and current 2A squad Layton Christian, 28-14.

In the second week of 8-player football, the Rich Rebels (2-0) secured a hard-fought victory against the Monticello Buckaroos (1-1). Carter Hoffman of Rich made a decisive impact, notching a 1-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter (12:00 2Q), followed by a 16-yard touchdown sprint in the third quarter (8:08 3Q). Despite Monticello quarterback JD McDonald’s 3-yard touchdown run (7:15 2Q), the Rebels’ defense held firm, preserving their lead. A missed extra point and a staunch defensive effort on both sides defined the low-scoring contest, showcasing the Rebels’ ability to maintain control and secure their undefeated record.

In a high-scoring clash, the Corner Canyon Chargers prevailed over the Lone Peak Knights, 51-36. Corner Canyon gained an early advantage, led by quarterback Isaac Wilson who found Boston Snow for two touchdown passes (10 yards and 42 yards). Lone Peak answered with a 6-yard touchdown pass from Jackson Blake to Jasean Mayberry. However, Corner Canyon dominated the second quarter, extending its lead with scores including a 54-yard rushing touchdown by Bryton Brady and three more touchdowns through the air, building a commanding halftime lead. Lone Peak rallied in the third quarter, as Jackson Blake connected with Trey Robinson for three touchdown passes (15 yards, 7 yards, and 17 yards), but Corner Canyon’s offense remained effective, and a key 19-yard touchdown pass from Wilson to Tate Kjar in the fourth quarter secured the Chargers’ victory. Defensive standout Caden Bonham sealed the game for Corner Canyon with a 21-yard interception return for a touchdown.

In dominant fashion, the Mountain Ridge Sentinels surged to a commanding 62-14 victory over the West Jordan Jaguars. Mountain Ridge’s potent offense led the charge, with Semisi Kinikini scoring twice on a 2-yard run and a 5-yard run, and Wyatt Bingham orchestrating the air attack, throwing for three touchdowns (20 yards, 6 yards, and 91 yards to Legend Glasker). The Sentinels’ defense contributed to the momentum with Cannon Montgomery’s 35-yard interception return for a touchdown. West Jordan fought back, with Jackson Roybal connecting on two touchdown passes (77 yards to Dominic Overby and 44 yards to Julius Mulitalo), but Mountain Ridge’s Brody Laga’s two field goals (41 yards and 51 yards) and a balanced offensive effort ultimately sealed its dominant win.

In a commanding performance, the American Fork Cavemen clinched a 45-21 victory over the West Panthers. American Fork set the tone early, as Dylan Story connected with Dax Watts for a 2-yard touchdown pass, followed by a 30-yard scoring pass to Davis Andrews. West countered with Kelvin Malepeai’s 1-yard rushing touchdown, but American Fork maintained control. The Cavemen showcased their diverse offensive prowess with key plays, including a 68-yard touchdown pass from Story to Andrews and a 6-yard rushing touchdown by Josh Andrus. American Fork’s balanced attack continued, as Dax Watts added a 5-yard rushing touchdown and Jett Nelson caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Story. Despite West’s efforts, including a 63-yard touchdown pass from Isaiah SueSue to Chachi Pan, American Fork’s strong performance secured its undefeated record heading into Week 4.

In a decisive performance, the Pleasant Grove Vikings emerged victorious over the Granger Lancers, 44-21. The Vikings started strong with a 5-yard touchdown pass from Carson Rasmussen to Shawn Cottle and a 6-yard rushing touchdown by Rasmussen. Granger responded with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Carson Su’esu’e to Landon Figueroa, but Pleasant Grove maintained momentum. Rasmussen continued his impressive performance with two more touchdown passes (15 yards to Bronco Winterton and 62 yards to Kael McCoy), building a substantial lead. The Vikings’ dominance continued with Rasmussen’s 5-yard rushing touchdown and a 13-yard touchdown pass to James Clarke. While Granger managed two late touchdowns, Pleasant Grove’s overall control was solidified with a late 25-yard field goal.

In a commanding performance, the Copper Hills Grizzlies dominated the Cyprus Pirates and secured a resounding 49-6 victory. Copper Hills started the game strong with an 85-yard kick return touchdown by Kenny Banza, followed by his 7-yard rushing touchdown. Cyprus responded with a 26-yard touchdown pass from Skyler Armenta to Spencer Speirs, but Copper Hills continued to control the game. Banza showcased his skills with three more rushing touchdowns (35 yards, 21 yards, and 45 yards), while Maverick Bowles contributed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Arthur Reed. The Grizzlies’ dominance was further evident with a 15-yard rushing touchdown by Nate Kitchen. Copper Hills’ balanced performance and strong special teams play secured its convincing win.

In a closely contested matchup, the Kearns Cougars secured a hard-fought victory over the Northridge Knights, 24-11. Both teams traded field goals in the first quarter – Felipe Alfaro’s 25-yarder for Kearns and Dawson Auger’s 25-yarder for Northridge. Kearns took the lead with Kymani Fauatea’s 2-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter. In the third, Bryce Benson connected with Kayden Morrey for a 20-yard touchdown pass. Benson’s 6-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth further solidified the Cougars’ position. Northridge responded with a late 9-yard touchdown pass from Porter Olsen to Malu Lumpkins, but Kearns’ resilient performance allowed the Cougars to claim the victory.

In a hard-fought matchup, the Olympus Titans clinched a narrow 13-10 victory over the Bountiful Redhawks. Throughout the game, both teams displayed strong defensive performances, resulting in minimal scoring opportunities in the first three quarters. It was late in the third quarter when Olympus managed to break the deadlock with Asher Gubler’s successful 26-yard field goal. The excitement escalated in the fourth quarter as both teams surged into action. Bountiful’s Landon Zayas secured a 32-yard field goal, narrowing the gap. Olympus responded with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Chase Moseley to Luke Bryant, showcasing their offensive prowess. Bountiful’s Faletau Satuala powered through with a 34-yard touchdown run after a pass from Emmerson Geilman. The game’s climax came as time expired, with Asher Gubler’s 38-yard field goal securing the win for Olympus.

In an action-packed matchup, the Box Elder Bees maintained their undefeated record with a commanding 49-28 victory over the Bear River Bears. The Bees took the lead early with Mason Jeppsen’s explosive 62-yard run for a touchdown in the first quarter. The Bears countered in the second quarter as Owen Olsen orchestrated two scoring drives, including a 1-yard rush and a 1-yard pass to Brody Miller. Box Elder’s Dax Sumko emerged as a pivotal player, contributing three touchdowns, two on the ground and one through an impressive 58-yard pass from Ryan Griffin. Bear River remained determined, with Olsen adding another 1-yard rushing touchdown and connecting with Jace Roberts for a 15-yard touchdown pass. However, the Bees’ offense continued to shine, with Damon Rodriguez and Quinlan O’Neal sealing the deal through two late-game rushing touchdowns.

In a clash against Coronado, Nevada, East High School emerged victorious with a final score of 49-33. Despite a few impactful passing plays from Coronado, East’s balanced offensive approach, including rushing touchdowns by Michael Nunu Fonua and Tucker McCormick, along with Dameon Crosby’s passing precision, propelled them to a commanding win. The game saw East’s calculated execution and offensive strategy shine, helping them secure the win in the cross-state clash.

The Cedar Valley Aviators secured a hard-fought 13-7 victory over the Westlake Thunder. The game’s momentum began to shift in the second quarter when Cedar Valley’s Brayden Jakins delivered a successful 28-yard field goal. Westlake responded with a touchdown as Greg Snow connected with Ezra Heiner on a 25-yard pass play. In the third quarter, Cedar Valley’s Chevas Gregory’s 20-yard run led to another touchdown, further solidifying their lead. The Aviators maintained their advantage throughout the game, with Jakins’ second 28-yard field goal securing the win in the fourth quarter. Despite Westlake’s efforts, Cedar Valley’s steady performance propelled them to a well-earned victory on the road.

The Spanish Fork Dons secured a 44-38 double-overtime victory against the Orem Tigers in a game filled with exhilarating moments. The matchup featured standout performances from players Kaden Vest, Brock Jacobson, Mack Hixson, and Ryan Olsen who each found the endzone. As the game progressed late into the fourth quarter, Easton Finch’s score propelled Orem to a brief three-point lead with just 1:01 remaining in regulation. Orem’s missed the ensuing extra point at that juncture and it proved crucial. Zachary Manning’s clutch 31-yard field goal as time expired forced the contest into an electrifying overtime. The extra period witnessed Tyson Mansfield and Asher Young exchanging touchdowns for their respective teams. It was Orem’s decision in the first overtime to kick the extra point that led to the dramatic second overtime. After the Tigers failed to score, McKay Smith’s connected on a 29-yard touchdown pass to Nixon Warren to wrap up a thrilling game with a Dons victory.

In a face-off between the Springville Red Devils and the Crimson Cliffs Mustangs, the Mustangs secured a convincing 28-7 victory. The turning point came in the second quarter when Steele Barben connected with McCord Christiansen for a 29-yard touchdown pass, putting Crimson Cliffs ahead 7-0. Expanding their advantage, the Mustangs notched another touchdown with a Christiansen run and then dominated the third quarter, scoring three more touchdowns, including a 60-yard Barben-to-Alofipo pass. Springville managed to get on the board in the fourth quarter when Tua Valeti rushed for a 3-yard touchdown, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Crimson Cliffs’ dominant lead. The Mustangs’ strong performance on both ends of the field secured the victory at home, elevating their season record to 2-1.

In a matchup between the Timpview Thunderbirds and the Provo Bulldogs, the Thunderbirds emerged victorious with a final score of 21-13. The first half saw a defensive struggle, with both teams entering halftime without any points on the board. However, Timpview broke through in the second quarter with a 6-yard touchdown run by Isaiah Vaea, giving them a 7-0 lead going into halftime. As the second half unfolded, Timpview continued to build their advantage. A 40-yard touchdown pass from Helaman Casuga to Kennan Pula extended their lead to 14-0. The Thunderbirds maintained their momentum, adding another touchdown to make it 21-0. Provo fought back in the final quarter, with Tagai Lesa scoring two rushing touchdowns to cut the deficit to 21-13 with only 67 seconds remaining. Despite their late surge, the Bulldogs were unable to complete the comeback within the limited time, allowing Timpview to finalize the win and improve their season record to 2-1.

The first quarter witnessed a thrilling exchange of pick-sixes, leaving both the Golden Eagles and Skyhawks tied as they entered the second quarter. However, it was Maple Mountain who capitalized on an opportune connection between Banks Jackson and Easton Merrell for a touchdown, granting the Golden Eagles a halftime advantage. As the second half unfurled, Salem Hills surged ahead, mounting the first four scoring drives. A safety marked the beginning of their offensive push, followed by a touchdown and two successful field goals. This succession of well-executed plays propelled the Skyhawks to a 24-14 lead. Though Maple Mountain managed to narrow the gap to within one possession, the clock ran down, sealing Salem Hills’ victory on the road. Christian Millar’s impactful performance, contributing 16 points through a combination of precise kicks and a remarkable long touchdown reception, underscored Salem Hills’ triumphant effort.

In a matchup between Payson and Richfield, the Wildcats secured a commanding 37-21 victory. Richfield’s explosive 23-point second half, highlighted by impressive plays from Cort Moon and Kai Thomas, solidified their undefeated 3-0 season record. Moon’s dynamic performance included a 38-yard touchdown pass and a 46-yard blocked kick return, while Thomas contributed two crucial rushing touchdowns. Despite Payson’s efforts, including a late touchdown run by Dylan Wall, they couldn’t match Richfield’s dominant second-half performance.

In a captivating Friday night football showdown, the Cottonwood Colts faced off against the Mountain View Bruins, resulting in a thrilling clash that ended with the Bruins securing a narrow 20-15 victory. Throughout the game, the teams exchanged blows and showcased their determination, making it a contest that kept fans on the edge of their seats. With just over a minute left in the game, the spotlight shone brightly on quarterback Sei Lesa and wide receiver Kalvin Floyd. Lesa’s precision and composure were on full display as he connected with Floyd for a game-winning touchdown, sealing the win for the Bruins and underscoring their ability to perform under pressure. While the Colts put up a valiant effort, the relentless defense of the Bruins and the pivotal Lesa-Floyd connection ultimately made the difference.

In a high-scoring Week 3 clash, the Pine View Panthers emerged victorious against the Tooele Buffaloes with a final score of 52-28. Pine View’s offensive efforts were fueled by the standout performance of quarterback Adam Moore, who orchestrated five touchdown passes and one on the ground. Brock Harris proved to be a crucial target for Moore, catching three touchdown passes. Despite Tooele’s efforts, highlighted by a 98-yard blocked kick returned for a touchdown, Pine View’s consistent offensive momentum propelled them to secure the win.

In a Week 3 high school football showdown, the Hunter Wolverines secured a commanding victory against the Murray Spartans with a final score of 42-23. Hunter’s Lote Sotele showcased an outstanding performance, rushing for an impressive four touchdowns throughout the game. The Wolverines surged ahead early and maintained their lead, with Sotele’s key touchdowns contributing significantly to their success. Despite Murray’s 3rd quarter efforts, highlighted by Dillon Curtis’ field goals and Kayden Rancine’s two receiving touchdowns, the Wolverines’ dominant rushing game proved to be the deciding factor.

The Ogden Tigers roared to an impressive victory in Week 3 of high school football, shutting out the Carbon Dinos with a final score of 55-0. Ogden’s dominance was evident from the opening quarter, as they swiftly built a substantial lead that they maintained throughout the game. Stellar performances were seen from multiple players, including Max Trujillo’s dynamic contributions with touchdowns both on the ground and through the air. The Tigers’ balanced offensive and solid defensive play kept the Dinos scoreless, highlighting Ogden’s cohesive performance. With this commanding win, the Tigers maintained their undefeated record for the season.

The Ben Lomond Scots emerged victorious in their Week 3 high school football matchup against out-of-state rival Evanston, Wyoming, with a final score of 39-21. The Scots displayed a strong offensive performance, led by Manase Tuatagaloa’s impressive passing, which yielded six passing touchdowns, including connections with Hunter Christensen, Aunese Tuatagaloa, and Davian Munoz. Despite Evanston’s efforts, including a fumble recovery for a touchdown, the Scots maintained their lead throughout the game to secure their second win of the season.

In a dominant Week 3 performance, the Manti Templars secured a convincing victory against the Grantsville Cowboys with a final score of 38-14. Maison Starkweather’s exceptional five-total touchdown display proved to be the driving force behind Manti’s success. Starkweather’s precise passing, including connections with Reggie Frischknecht, Bo Stevens, and Trace Justesen, allowed the Templars to build a substantial lead early in the game. Despite a late rally by Grantsville, Manti’s well-rounded offensive strategy, coupled with Austin Thomas’ accurate kicking, secured their second win of the season.

The Juab Wasps claimed their second win of the season in a 34-27 victory over South Summit. The 1-2 Wildcats prepare to travel to Wyoming for a matchup with Evanston next week, while Juab will host Granstville in Week 4.

In a dominant Week 3 performance, the Delta Rabbits secured a resounding victory over the North Sanpete Hawks with a commanding final score of 48-6. Delta’s early offense set the tone for the game, establishing a 27-0 lead in the first quarter. Delta quarterback Hunt Robinson, finished the game with four passing touchdowns, proving pivotal for the Rabbits. Marcus Chase showcased his receiving skills with several significant catches throughout the game, contributing to Delta’s high-scoring success. North Sanpete managed to find the end zone in the third quarter but ultimately couldn’t overcome Delta’s performance on both sides of the ball.

In a decisive Week 3 encounter, the North Summit Braves prevailed over the American Leadership Eagles with a final score of 39-10. The Braves took an early lead and maintained control throughout the game. Strong two-touchdown performances by Jake Smith and McKade Nelson contributed to North Summit’s offensive dominance, each scoring crucial touchdowns. The Braves’ defense displayed resilience as well, highlighted by Cutler Blonquist’s impactful interception return for a touchdown.

The Enterprise Wolves secured their third win in a row with a 34-20 victory over the Emery Spartans. Wolves’ Jaden Drake had two touchdowns in the win, one being an 85-yard interception return in the third quarter. Enterprise left Emery scoreless in the third quarter. Emery finally found a touchdown in the fourth quarter but it was too little too late for the Spartans.

The San Juan Broncos dominated the Bayfield Wolverines, securing a resounding 61-0 victory. The Broncos built an insurmountable lead early in the game, with Zack Conway’s 3-yard run and Jake Ivins’ 20-yard pass reception from Parker Snyder in the first quarter. They continued to pile on the points, with Brigham Nielson and Anthony Done contributing to the scoreboard. Whilt the Broncos offense shined, their defense held Bayfield scoreless throughout the game.

the South Sevier Rams clinched a tight 23-22 victory against the North Sevier Wolves. Things looked good for North Sevier as it held a strong 22-7 lead late in the third quarter. However, Rams’ Chase Spackman ran into the endzone with seconds remaining in the third quarter to bring his team within 22-14. Another South Sevier touchdown came at the hands of Boston Palmer who received a pass from Cannon Barney. With only 2 seconds remaining South Sevier trailed 20-23, but TJ Garrett kicked in a field goal as time expired and earned the Rams their first win of the season.

The Millard Eagles secured a hard-fought 20-18 victory over the Milford Tigers. The Tigers initially held a 12-0 lead at halftime with Kielen Tsoie finding Colton Barnes in the endzone twice. The Eagles’ offense came alive in the second half behind Kaden Turner, who found Preston Sanchez in the endzone and broke away for a rushing touchdown of his own. However, Millard still trailed 18-13 with just minutes remaining. Eagles’ Morgan Tingey came up big with an 80-yard interception return for the lead and the win with just two minutes remaining.

The Providence Hall Patriots secured a decisive 42-20 victory over the Parowan Rams. The Patriots dominated from the outset with five first-half touchdowns for a 35-0 lead. Parowan finally got something going with 20 points in the second half, but it was too late for the massive lead the Patriots had built. Tui Fonua ended the game with three touchdown passes in the Patriots win.

Kanab moved to 3-0 on the season with a non-region out-of-state trip to Arizona, beating up the Monument Valley Mustangs, 42-12.

In a Week 3 clash, the Gunnison Valley Bulldogs maintained their momentum, securing a solid victory against the Grand Red Devils with a final score of 42-20. Gunnison Valley’s offense was on point throughout the game, led by quarterback Tyson Tucker, who showcased his versatility with multiple passing and rushing touchdowns. The Bulldogs capitalized on well-timed plays, including key two touchdown receptions by Andres Valencia. Although the Red Devils fought back with touchdowns from JT Dowd and Lane Berry, Gunnison Valley’s cohesive performance ultimately secured their undefeated start to the season.

The Alta Hawks soared to a convincing 41-6 victory over Legacy, Nevada. The Hawks opened the game strongly, holding Legacy to just 6 first-half points while scoring 34 of their own. Alta’s Anthony Cottis had a standout performance, recording three rushing touchdowns.

In a dynamic clash between Hurricane and Hillcrest, the Tigers orchestrated a remarkable turnaround, overcoming a 14-point deficit and emerging triumphant with a resounding 56-35 victory. The game’s narrative took a swift turn in the second quarter as Hurricane unleashed an explosive offensive barrage, resulting in a quartet of touchdowns that completely reshaped the contest. Led by a stellar performance from LJ Langston, who showcased his versatility with rushing and an interception return for a touchdown, the Tigers amassed an astonishing 28 points in the second quarter alone. This offensive onslaught allowed them to secure a commanding lead, effectively solidifying their impressive 21-point comeback and capping off the night with a statement win.

In a Week 3 matchup, the Bonneville Lakers (1-2) secured a decisive victory against the Fremont Silverwolves (0-3) by a score of 28-3. Bonneville’s Jaxon Johnson orchestrated the offense, connecting with Tifaga Havili for a 12-yard touchdown in the 1st quarter. Although Cam Graves of Fremont responded with a 30-yard field goal, Bonneville continued to press ahead. Johnson’s 9-yard pass to Isaac Mansaray extended their lead at the end of the 2nd quarter. Havili’s 1-yard rushing touchdown in the 3rd quarter further solidified Bonneville’s advantage. The game’s final touchdown came in the 4th quarter, as Johnson found Max Diaz for a 2-yard score.

In a matchup of two solid teams, the Syracuse Titans (3-0) secured a 21-10 victory over the Herriman Mustangs (2-1). The Titans took an early lead with an 18-yard touchdown pass from Jake Hopkins to DJ Mayes, followed closely by Marriner Richards’ 20-yard interception return for another score. Imaj Hagan of Herriman responded with a 42-yard field goal in the second quarter, but Syracuse extended its lead with a 23-yard fumble recovery touchdown by Richards. The key moment of the game came with just 53 seconds left, as Syracuse’s defense held strong, stopping Herriman’s drive and sealing the Titans’ win.

The Green Canyon Wolves defense shined in a 16-3 victory over the Highland Rams. The Wolves’ defense set the tone early with the first touchdown of the night coming from a fumble recovery, for a 6-0 lead heading into the half. The offense was slow for both teams out of the half, with each only scoring a field goal. Green Canyon further secured the win with a fourth-quarter touchdown from Ethan Cutler.

In a Week 3 high school football clash, the Ridgeline Riverhawks clinched a narrow victory against the Stansbury Stallions with a final score of 28-27. The game, held at Utah State, witnessed a closely contested battle, with Ridgeline rallying to secure their 3-0 start to the season. A key moment came as the Riverhawks’ JT White’s touchdown scored his third touchdown of the night, breaking a 21-21 tie, and proving to be the game-winner for Ridgeline. Despite Stansbury’s strong effort, highlighted by Tyson Ferry’s two rushing touchdowns and Coleman Dearden’s two touchdowns through the air, it was Ridgeline’s collective offensive performance that made the difference.

the Davis Darts cruised to an easy 55-0 victory over the Clearfield Falcons. The Darts wasted no time establishing a 31-0 lead in the first quarter. Davis continued to pile on the points in the second quarter, ending the half with an insurmountable 45-0 lead. Darts’ Tradon Bessinger found Bode Sparrow in the endzone three times in the win. The Davis defense also prooved insurmountable for the Falcons, holding them scoreless.

In a dramatic Week 3 showdown, the Union Cougars emerged victorious in overtime, defeating the Uintah Utes with a final score of 46-44. Gannon Labrum’s exceptional seven-touchdown performance stood out, including the game-winning run in overtime. Both teams displayed offensive determination throughout the game, resulting in a high-scoring affair that remained tight until the end. JD Pickup’s impactful passes for the Uintah Utes kept the game competitive, but Labrum’s leadership ultimately guided the Cougars to a hard-fought victory.

In a dominant display, the Viewmont Vikings triumphed over the Taylorsville Warriors, 57-6. Viewmont wasted no time, as Dax Nielsen’s 9-yard touchdown run and subsequent 1-yard run put the Vikings ahead early. Taylorsville responded with Brandon Gustman’s 1-yard rushing touchdown, but Viewmont’s offense continued to shine with scores including Daren Tovey’s 4-yard run and Kingston Mickens’ 11-yard reception. Seth Valencia’s 45-yard fumble recovery touchdown further extended Viewmont’s lead. Titan Longson’s multi-faceted contributions included a touchdown pass and two rushing touchdowns, sealing the decisive victory for the Vikings.

In a commanding performance, the Lehi Pioneers dominated the Rigby Trojans of Idaho in a resounding 45-13 victory on the road. Lehi opened the scoring with Devaughn Eka’s 7-yard run, swiftly countered by a 12-yard pass touchdown from Rigby. The Pioneers’ momentum surged with Grayson Brousseau’s 8-yard reception and Kaleb Moore’s consecutive 19-yard touchdown catches from Jett Niu. A final-minute touchdown before halftime saw Moore’s 19-yard run, putting Lehi in a commanding position. Tyson Greenwood’s 85-yard reception and Wayde Watson’s 4-yard rushing touchdown extended Lehi’s lead in the third quarter. A 38-yard field goal by Gavin Fenn and a Rigby 20-yard run touchdown closed out the game.

In a matchup of two 1-1 teams, the Timpanogos Timberwolves showcased their high-powered offense with a 41-14 victory over the Logan Grizzlies. Timpanogos carried a 24-0 lead into halftime and never looked back, with Easton Bretzing, Luke Livingston, and Jaden Robinson combining for four touchdowns on the ground. Livingston added an early 15-yard touchdown pass to Dash McCann that helped set the tone early. Logan quarterback Keaton Pond threw for two touchdowns, including a 62-yard toss to Cooper Redd, but the Timpanogos rushing attack proved too much for the Grizzlies.

The Brighton Bengals secured a convincing 49-21 victory against the Riverton Silverwolves. Brighton’s offense surged to life early in the game, with Donovan Wismer making crucial receptions from quarterback Jack Johnson for two touchdowns in the opening quarter. Riverton countered with a remarkable 98-yard kick return by Owen Barton, but Brighton maintained their lead. Throughout the game, Brighton’s diverse offense continued to shine, with Case Beames and Myles Peters also contributing touchdowns. The Bengals demonstrated their defensive strength with a safety and maintained control in the second half. Despite Riverton’s efforts, Brighton’s solid performance remained unshaken, highlighted by key plays from Johnson and a late-game touchdown run by Mason Haertel.

In a Week 3 showdown, the Roy Royals (1-1) emerged victorious over the Weber Warriors (0-2) with a final score of 36-14. The teams traded touchdowns in the first quarter, with Tyler Payne running in a 1-yard score for Weber, matched by DaeQwan Snider’s 13-yard run for Roy. Roy then took command, amassing a 21-7 halftime lead, including a 19-yard touchdown pass from Dru Gardner to Kili Eleneke. The Royals’ momentum continued in the second half, highlighted by a safety and a 65-yard touchdown connection from Gardner to Robert Young. Though Weber found the end zone again with just 2:35 left in the fourth quarter on a 10-yard pass from Josh Hamblin to Salesi Moa, Roy’s balanced performance proved insurmountable.

The Sky View Bobcats secured a well-earned victory in Week 3 of high school football, defeating the Morgan Trojans with a final score of 45-28. The Bobcats maintained control of the game with a consistent offensive performance, marked by key touchdowns from Brevin Egbert and Carson Thatcher. Despite a spirited effort from the Trojans, Sky View’s dynamic plays, including a 76-yard pass from Carver Ballard and a series of short-yardage touchdown runs by Thatcher, secured their undefeated status. Morgan displayed resilience with Beck Sheffield leading their offensive charge, but Sky View’s robust defense and strategic plays ultimately clinched the win.

The Layton Lancers came up short after a fourth-quarter rally and lost to Skyline, Idaho 20-27. Skyline opened the game strong, holding the Lancers to just 0 points while cruising to 15. Layton mounted a comeback with a field goal and a late fourth-quarter touchdown. However, Skyline maintained their lead and secured a 27-20 victory.

Cedar City clashed with Canyon View in an intense showdown, resulting in a hard-fought victory for the Falcons at 20-17. The game unfolded in a seesaw fashion, with Canyon View surging back from an early double-digit deficit to secure a slim three-point advantage by halftime. The second half witnessed a defensive struggle, with both teams locked in a scoreless battle for nearly 20 minutes. Amidst the tense atmosphere, Jaxon Jensen and Traie Buhler’s second remarkable touchdown connection of the game propelled the Reds to what seemed like a lead that would hold with less than three minutes on the clock. Yet, the Falcons responded swiftly, orchestrating a decisive drive culminating in Tredyn Elliott’s five-yard touchdown, clinching the win and propelling the home team to an impressive 3-0 start to their season.

the Park City Miners narrowly defeated the Dixie Flyers with a final score of 24-21. Park City took a strong lead in the first half with three touchdown passes from Lincoln Jackson to Tyler Montzingo, Tate Campbell, and Owen Campbell. In the fourth quarter, Dixie mounted a strong comback, with three touchdowns to bring the score withing 21-24. However, the Miners held off Dixie and secured the win.

Summit Academy and Duchesne clashed in a closely contested matchup, with the Eagles soaring to a 29-25 victory. The game’s rhythm was set early as Chance Lazenby connected with Parker Crum for a 12-yard touchdown pass, quickly followed by a Summit Academy field goal. The Bears responded with a 12-yard touchdown pass of their own, authored by Kyan Anderson to Aden Stines. Throughout the game, both teams traded touchdowns and field goals, with Parker Crum leading Duchesne’s offensive charge. His multi-dimensional contributions, including passing and rushing touchdowns, proved pivotal in securing the win. Despite Summit Academy’s determined efforts, Duchesne’s final touchdown pass from Crum to seal the game with just 12 seconds remaining solidified their unblemished record, lifting the Eagles to a 3-0 start to their season.