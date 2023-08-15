High School Gameday game of the week: Palm Beach Central vs. Atlantic

TechCrunch

Zeelo — a ‘smart buses’ platform providing bus operators, employers and schools with private bus and shuttle transport programs — has secured $14 million in a fresh Series A ‘Extension’ round of funding. The new investment was led by FlatzHoffmann (a European growth equity investor) and was joined by IREON Ventures (the CVC arm of Motor Oil Hellas), and an unnamed Boston-based family office. A company spokesperson clarified that this round is an equity-based extension rather than a Series B or growth equity round because - based on its growth in the US - the company plans to attract US lead investors for it’s next stage of funding.