High school juniors tour non-profit agencies

Nov. 9—Juniors from seven different schools participated in a youth leadership development program aimed at preparing students for life after high school.

Forty students from Boyd and Greenup counties toured mental health facilities and had a chance to hear first-hand knowledge on businesses and the economy.

Boyd, Ashland, Rose Hill, Raceland, Fairview, Greenup and Russell all sent students to attend. This was the third session hosted by Ashland Alliance. This year's theme was "brother's keeper."

Jeremy Holbrook, director at The Neighborhood, said it is his third year with the program and his first year as chair of the program.

"I really gained a lot from this program as a volunteer adult. I truly believe the students will do so, too. We are aiming to really help them advance their life after high school. We are trying to gain them some experience and knowledge about the organizations locally, businesses, the economy."

Students visited Safe Harbor, followed by The Drop at Pathways and The Neighborhood in Ashland, Holbrook said.

"We started off the day at Safe Harbor where Ann Perkins explained their mission, programs and gave a tour of the facility. We got to do some really cool projects. couple of our students got to help set up their Christmas tree which looked really good."

Holbrook said the purpose of the event is to try and build up students to understand their community better

"They saw some things that may not be pretty on the outside, but when we work together it became a pretty amazing thing. I was very proud of them as they served and had some unique encouraging conversations while they were there with people. It was a great positive day."

He added, "even if it was just in the lunch room passing out their food, there were more newer smiling faces and I think that changes the molecules in the room. When there is hope and encouragement it changes things and for the students specifically, they were made more aware of the need in our community."

