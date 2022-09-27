High school, middle school in Ashburnham on lockdown amid ongoing police investigation

A high school and middle school in Ashburnham were placed on lockdown Tuesday morning due to an ongoing police investigation.

There is an active investigation in the parking lots of both Oakmont Regional High School and Overlook Middle School, according to the Ashburnham Police Department.

In a statement, police said, “Currently the schools are in lockdown and there is no interior threat...This is not an active shooter incident.”

Traffic is not being allowed into the schools at this time.

There were no additional details immediately available.

There is an active investigation at both Oakmont Regional High School and Overlook parking lots. Currently the schools... Posted by Ashburnham Police Department on Tuesday, September 27, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW