High school play of the week: Gabriel Richard's Rodriguez beats buzzer
Ava Rodriguez of Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard beat the buzzer to help keep her team undefeated. Brad Galli has more
Ava Rodriguez of Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard beat the buzzer to help keep her team undefeated. Brad Galli has more
If the Raiders don't get their quarterback situation right, what happens with Adams and Jacobs won't matter much.
The best travel credit cards for your next Disney vacation maximize both your spending at Disney and at home when your Disney trip ends.
Joint credit card vs. authorized user: which is the better choice? Both options will boost your credit history, but they vary in terms of responsibility.
If the Chiefs tag L'Jarius Sneed it would cost about $19 million, while a tag for Chris Jones is around $32 million.
How do fermented foods actually help our health? And what are the best sources? Here’s what you need to know.
Giants GM Joe Schoen spoke glowingly of Barkley on Tuesday at the NFL combine. Now there's an interesting opportunity for Schoen to put his money where his mouth is.
The NFL offseason is already heating up with the start of the 2024 Scouting Combine.
Tumblr and WordPress are reportedly set to strike deals to sell user data to artificial intelligence companies OpenAI and Midjourney. The platforms’ parent company, Automattic, is nearing completion of an agreement to provide data to help train the AI companies’ models.
A lot has changed at HTC in the decade since a small team broke off to form its mixed reality division. Much like last year, HTC has gone big with the booth. Beyond this, a few representatives from third parties are talking up their own wares, including Nord Space ApS, which helped customize an HTC headset for Danish ISS crew member Andreas Mogensen.
Reviewers praise this body-boosting flat iron: 'It looks like I have double the amount of hair.'
Apple is scuttling its secretive, long-running effort to build an autonomous electric car, executives announced in a short meeting with the team Tuesday morning. The company is likely cutting hundreds of employees from the team and all work on the project has stopped, TechCrunch has learned. The car project still had around 1,400 employees working on it, according to one employee who was granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about their work.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
The move is expected to provide the Buccaneers approximately $5 million in salary cap relief.
The Yahoo Fantasy Baseball crew is back with their latest mock draft. Here, Scott Pianowski reviews the results and breaks down the big-picture takeaways.
From tiered dresses and ballet flats to light blue everything, these looks from Nordstrom need to be on your radar and in your closet.
Cold coffee bites. (Well, unless it's cold brew.) These cups keep the heat flowing from first sip to last.
GitHub today announced the general availability of Copilot Enterprise, the $39/month version of its code completion tool and developer-centric chatbot for large businesses. Copilot Enterprise includes all of the features of the existing Business plan, including IP indemnity, but extends this with a number of crucial features for larger teams. Copilot is now also integrated with Microsoft's Bing search engine (currently in beta) and soon, users will also be able to fine-tune Copilot's models based on a team's existing codebase as well.
Boston has been the best team in the NBA this season, and its new big man has been at the center of it all.
GenAI has its issues. Launched by Arvind Jain, the co-founder of cloud data management company Rubrik, Glean was inspired by Jain's observations that Rubrik employees often struggled to find the information they needed to do their jobs -- and that staffers at other companies were struggling with the same. "I saw that engineers were spending too much time outside code, account managers couldn’t find the latest research or presentation needed to close deals, new employees took too long to onboard, and so on" Jain told TechCrunch in an interview.
Recurring revenue is pretty much the holy grail for any business -- it's precisely why Apple has segued toward being almost as much a services company as it is a hardware company, with 20% of its revenue now emanating from Apple TV+, Apple Music, iCloud, and an array of other subscription and non-subscription-based services. The cost of acquiring new customers has also reportedly increased by more than 200% over the past decade, which highlights the importance of predictable revenue streams. Reducing churn is the name of the game.