High School Principal Dies After Donating Bone Marrow to Sick Teen He Never Met

From Prevention

Derrick Nelson, principal of Westfield High School in New Jersey, died on Sunday following a donating bone marrow to a sick teen.

Nelson fell into a month-long coma after the procedure, devastating his students and family.

Doctors explain the risks and complications of bone marrow donations.

A high school in New Jersey is in mourning following the death of its principal, who died after donating bone marrow to a sick teen he had never met.

Derrick Nelson, who was the principal at Westfield High School, went into a month-long coma and died on Sunday after donating his bone marrow to a 14-year-old in France, according to NJ.com. “After the procedure he did, he couldn’t speak and was lying in the bed,” his father, Willie Nelson, said. “His eyes were open and he realized who we were. But he couldn’t move. He never spoke again.”

The principal did an interview with his school’s newspaper about the procedure. He said he donated blood during college in 1996, and got the call from Be the Match, a national bone marrow donor program, in October 2018 that he was a match. He underwent the procedure a few months later.

Nelson told the school newspaper that there were some complications that delayed the surgery, which he had in February. His doctors were concerned about using anesthesia because he suffered from sleep apnea, and an original plan to harvest stem cells through an IV was also changed when doctors learned that Nelson was a carrier for sickle cell anemia. Doctors finally decided to do the bone marrow surgery under a local anesthetic. Nelson fell into a coma soon after.

“We really don’t know the full story of what happened,” his father said. “We were expecting him to come out of the coma he was in. But he didn’t make it.”

But what exactly is bone marrow-and do donations usually carry high risks? Here, doctors explain what the procedure looks like and what future donors should keep in mind.

What is bone marrow and why are donations important?

Bone marrow is the soft, spongy tissue in the center of most of your bones, according to the National Cancer Institute. It produces white and red blood cells, as well as platelets (small blood cells that help form blood clots to prevent excessive bleeding.)

A bone marrow donation is done to facilitate a bone marrow transplant, a potentially life-saving treatment for people with leukemia, lymphoma, and certain other diseases, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. In order for a bone marrow donation to work, a patient’s tissue type needs to be matched up as closely as possible to the donor’s tissue type.

For the actual bone marrow transplant, the patient undergoes chemotherapy or radiation to destroy their diseased bone marrow, which is replaced with a bloodstream injection of a donor’s healthy cells. The cells then begin to multiply and function.

What does bone marrow donation involve?

There are two main ways to go about this: via surgery or blood donation, says Muzzafar Qazilbash, MD, professor of stem cell transplantation at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Donating bone marrow is a surgical procedure done under general or regional anesthesia in a hospital, according to Be the Match. The donor is given anesthesia and doctors use needles to withdraw liquid marrow from the back of their pelvic bone.

A donor may be able to do a peripheral blood stem cell (PBSC) instead, which is a non-surgical procedure done in an outpatient clinic. PBSC donors receive daily injections of a drug called filgrastim for five days, which increases the number of blood-forming cells in the bloodstream, Be the Match explains. Then, a donor’s blood is removed through a needle in one arm and passed through a machine that separates out the blood-forming cells (this is a process called apheresis). The blood is then given back to the donor through their other arm. The bone marrow replaces itself within six weeks, according to DoSomething.org.

What are the risks and complications of donating bone marrow?

It ultimately depends on the type of procedure you have done, says Jack Jacoub, MD, medical oncologist and medical director of MemorialCare Cancer Institute at Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, Calif. “But, in general, donation is absolutely considered safe,” he says.

Risks can include bone pain due to the medications causing bone marrow expansion, and allergic reactions to the drugs, Dr. Jacoub says. But, he points out, “any drug you give anyone, regardless of how safe it is, could cause an allergic reaction.” Medications can also cause a person’s spleen to swell, and someone may have more minor reactions like a fever or flu-like illness, he says. Other side effects include: