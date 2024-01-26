High school principal killed in crash with semi after basketball game, Texas officials say

A head-on collision with a semi-truck killed a high school principal who was heading home from basketball games, Texas officials said.

Scot Wright, 54, was the principal of Dalhart High School when the crash occurred Wednesday, Jan. 24, according to the Dalhart Independent School District.

“Words cannot express our grief,” Dalhart Superintendent Jeff Byrd said in a statement. “His kindness, strength, wisdom and compassion made him an inspiring role model to the students and staff of the entire District.”

According to a news release by the district, the accident occurred around 1 a.m. on Highway 87 between Dumas and Hartley.

Wright drove into the opposite lane and collided head-on with a semi-truck, Texas Department of Public Safety officials told KFDA. The crash remains under investigation.

Wright was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries, according to KFDA.

“His kindness, strength, wisdom and compassion made him an inspiring role model to the students and staff of the entire District,” Byrd said.

Human skull found in a historic Macon cemetery. Could it be from an ancient ritual?

Speed, wrong-way driver lead to separate crashes killing 2 overnight in Kansas City