When is your high school reunion? Check The Oklahoman's listing

The Oklahoman
·2 min read
HIGH SCHOOL CLASS RING: Class rings on display at Edmond Santa Fe.
Editor's note: Please confirm all reunion plans. To submit a reunion, email DLindauer@Oklahoman.com.

Oklahoma City

Capitol Hill High School class of 1959: Ladies' monthly lunch, third Thursday. Location changes. RSVP one week before. For more information, contact Connie at 405-634-3854.

Classen High School classes of 1964-65: Monthly lunch, 11:30 a.m. second Friday, Toby Keith’s, 310 Johnny Bench Drive. For more information, contact Ron Perkins at 405-420-5860 or oklavette00@cox.net.

Classen High School classes of 1979: Looking for classmates for an all-class ROARIN’ 20’s Banquet & Dance September 2024. Tickets will go on sale this fall. For more information, contact Cheryl Herron, Edward Kinchion, Gerald Reeves or Mardina Pullen.

John Marshall High School class of 1968: Monthly lunch, 11:30 a.m. first Thursday, Johnnie's Charcoal Broiler, 2652 W Britton Road. For more information, contact Halcy Hall at halcy@cox.net.

Harding High School class of 1959: Annual Christmas luncheon 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 15 at Johnnie's Charcoal Broiler, 2652 W Britton Road. For more information contact Jerry Richardson at jerryrich5313@gmail.com.

Northwest Classen High School Class of 1964:  Looking for classmates for a 60th reunion weekend of events April 26-27, 2024. For more information, go to www.64-knights.com or email vicki.l.roark@gmail.com.

Putnam City High School Class of 1974: Looking for classmates for a 50th reunion Oct. 25-27. Send updated contact information to pcreunion1974@aol.com. For more information, email Kim at Kimberlyjryan55@gmail.com, or Priscilla at pmcmillen3@gmail.com.

Southeast High School class of 1958: Monthly breakfast, 9 a.m. every first Thursday, Denny's, Interstate 240 and S Pennsylvania. Call Bob at 405-634-0777 or email okcbob@sbcglobal.net.

U.S. Grant High School class of 1959: 9 a.m. every second Tuesday, Denny's, Interstate 240 Service Road and Pennsylvania. For more information, email Robert Greenwell at rgreenwell@prodigy.net.

U.S. Grant High School class of 1975: Looking for classmates for a 50th reunion in 2025. For more information, email Cheryl1957ann@sbcglobal.net or go to the U.S. Grant 1975 Alumni Facebook page.

