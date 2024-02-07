When is your high school reunion? Check The Oklahoman's listing

Editor's note: Please confirm all reunion plans. To submit a reunion, email DLindauer@Oklahoman.com.

Ardmore

Ardmore Douglass High School classes of 1919-1969: Looking for alumni, family and friends for a reunion July 26 and 27. For more information, call Shan Petties at 580-277-0387 or Kenneth Williamson at 405-808-3920.

Oklahoma City

Capitol Hill High School class of 1959: Ladies' monthly lunch, third Thursday. Location changes. RSVP one week before. For more information, contact Connie at 405-634-3854.

Classen High School classes of 1964-65: Monthly lunch, 11:30 a.m. second Friday, Toby Keith’s, 310 Johnny Bench Drive. For more information, contact Ron Perkins at 405-420-5860 or oklavette00@cox.net.

Classen High School classes of 1979: Looking for classmates for an all-class ROARIN’ 20’s Banquet & Dance September 2024. Tickets will go on sale this fall. For more information, contact Cheryl Herron, Edward Kinchion, Gerald Reeves or Mardina Pullen.

John Marshall High School class of 1968: Monthly lunch, 11:30 a.m. first Thursday, Johnnie's Charcoal Broiler, 2652 W Britton Road. For more information, contact Halcy Hall at halcy@cox.net.

Northwest Classen High School Class of 1964: Looking for classmates for a 60th reunion weekend of events April 26-27, 2024. For more information, go to www.64-knights.com or email vicki.l.roark@gmail.com.

Putnam City High School Class of 1974: Looking for classmates for a 50th reunion Oct. 25-27. Send updated contact information to pcreunion1974@aol.com.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: High school reunions are planned. Check The Oklahoman's listing.