High School Rewind: Hough volleyball gets North-South win

Hough was a big winner at last weekend’s North-South high school volleyball tournament at the Rock Hill Sports & Event Center.

The Huskies topped a field of more than two dozen high school volleyball teams from North and South Carolina, compiling a 7-0 record Friday and Saturday.

The Huskies handed both Ardrey Kell and Davidson Day their only losses in the tournament. Davidson Day finished 4-1, and Ardrey Kell had a 3-1 record.

Hough and Ardrey Kell met head-on Saturday, with the Huskies taking a 2-1 decision. Hough won the final set 15-11.

There also were weekend volleyball tournaments at Rocky River High and at Westminster Catawba School.

North-South Volleyball

FRIDAY

Aiken (SC) def. Mountain Island Charter 2-1 (25-20, 10-25, 25-11)

Ardrey Kell def. Spartanburg Academy 2-0 (25-12, 25-3): Layla King had six kills and three aces for the Knights.

Ardrey Kell def. Ashley Hall (SC) 2-1 (22-25, 25-12, 15-13): Kayla King (13 kills) led the offense, and Erin Wholley (18 digs) paced the defense.

Ardrey Kell def. Hanahan (SC) 2-0 (25-11, 25-15): The Knights got nine kills from Layla King and four aces from Sofia Fumero.

Community School of Davidson def. Cuthbertson 2-1 (20-25, 25-21, 16-14)

Davidson Day def. Dreher (SC) 2-0 (25-10, 25-17): Hallie Horton led the Patriots with 17 kills.

Davidson Day def. Forestview 2-0 (25-11, 25-20): Hallie Horton totaled 10 kills, and Carolina Alexander had 14 digs for the victors.

East Lincoln def. Pickens 2-0 (25-20, 28-26)

East Lincoln def. Phillip Simmons (SC) 2-1 (25-20, 16-25, 15-11)

East Lincoln def. Atlantic Collegiate (SC) 2-0 (25-8, 25-17)

Forestview def. Dreher (SC) 2-0 (25-9, 25-16)

Hough def. Union County (SC) 2-0 (25-11, 25-11): Hough’s Jordan Griffin had 10 kills.

Hough def. Northwestern 2-0 (25-11, 25-12)

Hough def. Pinecrest 2-0 (25-23, 25-20): The Huskies knocked off state power Pinecrest, as Ella Whittington and Jordan Griffin each had seven kills.

Legion Collegiate def. Mountain Island Charter 2-0 (25-19, 25-20): Legion Collegiate’s Addison Burke totaled nine kills.

Lexington (SC) def. Myers Park 2-1 (22-25, 25-20, 15-7)

Mountain Island Charter def. Indian Land 2-1

Myers Park def. South Pointe 2-0 (25-17, 25-21)

Nation Ford def. Forestview 2-0 (25-13, 25-20)

Pinecrest def. Northwestern 2-0 (25-10, 26-24)

T.C. Roberson def. Catawba Ridge 2-1 (20-25, 25-6, 15-10)

T.C. Roberson def. Jay M. Robinson 2-0 (25-15, 25-18)

SATURDAY

Cuthbertson def. Forest Hills 2-0 (25-7, 25-9)

Davidson Day def. Nation Ford 2-0 (25-16, 25-23)

Davidson Day def. Fort Mill 2-0 (25-21, 25-20)

Forestview def. Dutch Fork (SC) 2-0 (27-25, 25-19)

Fort Mill def. North Raleigh Christian 2-0 (25-13, 25-20)

Hickory Ridge def. Providence 2-0

Hickory Ridge def. Providence Day 2-0

Hough def. Pickens (SC) 2-0 (27-25, 27-25): Ella Whittington (15 kills) and Jordan Griffin (12 kills) led Hough.

Hough def. Ardrey Kell 2-1 (25-10, 22-25, 15-11)

Hough def. Davidson Day 2-0 (25-20, 25-18)

Hough def. River Bluff (SC) 2-0 (25-18, 25-14)

Kings Mountain def. Hickory Ridge 2-0 (25-10, 25-19)

Kings Mountain def. Providence Day 2-0 (25-16, 25-13)

Kings Mountain def. Cuthbertson 2-0 (25-11, 25-20)

Kings Mountain def. Community School of Davidson 2-0 (25-12, 25-15)

Nation Ford def. Pinecrest 2-1 (17-25, 25-19, 15-7)

North Raleigh Christian def. East Lincoln 2-1 (21-25, 25-22, 15-9)

North Raleigh Christian def. Nation Ford 2-1 (23-25, 25-21, 15-13)

Phillip Simmons (SC) def. Forestview 2-0 (25-21, 25-16)

Phillip Simmons (SC) def. Mountain Island Charter 2-1 (25-22, 15-25, 15-11)

Providence def. Forest Hills 2-1 (25-15, 20-25, 15-9)

Providence Day def. Cuthbertson 2-1 (25-23, 22-25, 15-6)

Rocky River volleyball tournament

FRIDAY

Rocky River def. Olympic 3-0 (25-22, 25-17, 25-17): Rocky River’s Alex Candria had eight kills.

South Mecklenburg def. Rocky River 3-0 (25-20, 25-15, 25-22): Nicole Johnson had 12 digs for Rocky River.

South Mecklenburg def. Garinger 3-0 (25-6, 25-7, 25-10)

SATURDAY

Rocky River def. Garinger 3-1 (25-9, 21-25, 25-10, 25-9): Jessie Davis had five kills and Nicole Johnson had 13 digs for the Ravens.

South Mecklenburg def. Chambers 3-0 (25-13, 25-16, 25-14): The victorious Sabres got 10 kills and 14 digs from Madison Bagwell.

South Mecklenburg def. Rocky River 3-0 (25-13, 25-16, 25-14): Reese Kern’s 10 kills led the Sabre attack, and Yasmin Pena added eight kills. Rocky River’s Nicole Johnson totaled 19 digs.

Westminster Catawba volleyball

FRIDAY

Westminster Catawba def. NorthPoint Christian 2-0 (25-12, 25-15)

York Prep def. Providence Classical 2-1 (25-17, 24-26, 15-12)

SATURDAY

Arborbrook Christian def. NorthPoint Christian 2-0 (25-13, 25-23)

Greater Cabarrus Stallions def. York Prep 2-0 (25-11, 25-17)

Providence Classical def. Arborbrook Christian 2-0 (25-22, 25-19)

South Charlotte Thunder def. Westminster Catawba 2-1 (25-21, 20-25, 15-7)

York Prep def. Westminster Catawba 2-1 (25-16, 16-25, 15-10)

Regular-season volleyball

FRIDAY

Carolina International def. Hope Academy 3-1 (23-25, 25-16, 25-22, 30-28)

Cary Academy def. Covenant Day 3-1

High Point Christian def. Hickory Grove Christian 3-0 (25-9, 25-17, 25-11)

High Point Wesleyan def. Carmel Christian 3-1 (25-13, 25-17, 17-25, 25-13)

Piedmont Community Charter def. Bradford Prep 3-0 (25-20, 26-24, 25-15)

Rabun Gap School def. Charlotte Country Day 3-2 (11-25, 25-13, 25-11, 23-25, 15-12)

Ravenscroft def. Metrolina Christian 4-0 (25-18, 25-18, 25-17)

Statesville Christian def. Forsyth Home Educators 3-2

SATURDAY

Cox Mill def. Watauga 3-0 (29-27, 25-20, 25-20)

Metrolina Christian def. Cary Academy 3-2 (25-19, 26-24, 24-26, 20-25, 15-9)

Soccer

FRIDAY

Carmel Christian 2, Concord Academy 1 (OT)

Charlotte Christian 3, Christ School 0

Durham Academy 2, Charlotte Country Day 0

Metrolina Christian 11, Arborbrook Christian 3: Elijah Wilson had a hand on seven goals, scoring four and assisting on three. Eli Robinson and Holden Dulin each added a pair of scores.

Statesville Christian 2, Neuse Christian 1

SATURDAY

Charlotte Country Day 3, Ravenscroft School 0

