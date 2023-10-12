High school scoreboard for Oct. 11
Oct. 11—Boys soccer
Lake Catholic 12, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 1
Lake: Erceg 3g, Miljanovic 2g, 2a, Forkins 1g, 2a
Record: Lake 14-1
North 1, South 0
North: Heramb 1g
Saves: North, Wynn 18
Girls soccer
Gilmour 2, Beaumont 1
Halftime: Beaumont 1-0
Gilmour: DiGeronimo 1g, Nemeth 1g
Beaumont: McDonald
Records: Gilmour 12-2-2, Beaumont 8-6-2
Volleyball
Mayfield 3, Riverside 2
16-25, 26-24, 25-23, 22-25, 15-12
Chardon 3, South 0
25-22, 25-23, 28-26
Chardon: Toth 18 kills, 12 digs, 4 blocks, Legan 12 digs, 10 points, ace, Kolcum 24 assists, 11 points, 2 aces
Jefferson 3, Geneva 0
25-19, 25-12, 25-13
Geneva (9-11, 6-4): Costello 6 assists, 2 digs, Sartini 6 digs, ace, Richmond 9 kills, 5 dig, 3 blocks