High school scoreboard for Oct. 11

The News-Herald, Willoughby, Ohio
Oct. 11—Boys soccer

Lake Catholic 12, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 1

Lake: Erceg 3g, Miljanovic 2g, 2a, Forkins 1g, 2a

Record: Lake 14-1

North 1, South 0

North: Heramb 1g

Saves: North, Wynn 18

Girls soccer

Gilmour 2, Beaumont 1

Halftime: Beaumont 1-0

Gilmour: DiGeronimo 1g, Nemeth 1g

Beaumont: McDonald

Records: Gilmour 12-2-2, Beaumont 8-6-2

Volleyball

Mayfield 3, Riverside 2

16-25, 26-24, 25-23, 22-25, 15-12

Chardon 3, South 0

25-22, 25-23, 28-26

Chardon: Toth 18 kills, 12 digs, 4 blocks, Legan 12 digs, 10 points, ace, Kolcum 24 assists, 11 points, 2 aces

Jefferson 3, Geneva 0

25-19, 25-12, 25-13

Geneva (9-11, 6-4): Costello 6 assists, 2 digs, Sartini 6 digs, ace, Richmond 9 kills, 5 dig, 3 blocks

