High school scoreboard for Sept. 13

TechCrunch

Public cloud services spending is projected to reach $1.1 trillion by 2026, up from $531.7 billion this year, according to IDC. The cloud management dilemma has given rise to a new category of startups building solutions to keep tabs on -- and optimize -- compute spending. Tony Shakib, who was recently appointed CEO of Exostellar, said that the new tranche values the company at $40 million.