High school senior dies in hydroplane crash, Indiana cops say. ‘Beloved young woman’

A beloved high schooler just months from graduating was killed in a single-vehicle crash during Thanksgiving weekend, Indiana cops say.

Lindsay Locker, a 17-year-old senior at Eastern Hancock High School, was the only passenger in a Sunday, Nov. 26, crash involving a Chevy Silverado, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the 18-year-old driver of the Silverado hydroplaned on a road that was slick and wet. The driver over-corrected, and the truck slammed into two trees.

Locker, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff said.

The driver, who loved ones said was Lindsay’s boyfriend, suffered critical injuries. He is hospitalized with a collapsed lung and brain swelling, among other injuries, family said Monday.

Locker was a cheerleader for 13 years and was active in her FFA organization, her Eastern Hancock cheerleading coach said in a GoFundMe. The coach called Locker a “beloved young woman.”

“To know Lindsay was to know friendship, passion, happiness and love,” Brittany Feltner said in the GoFundMe. “Lindsay was full of life and an old soul. She was a ray of sunshine in her community, family and friends’ lives.”

The Hoosier Cheer Coaches Association said in a Facebook post Lindsay had an “incredibly impact” on her community.

“My goofy lil cheerleader with ‘THE’ personality,” Angela Gray said in a Facebook post about Lindsay. “You always had me in stitches because you were the show for sure.”

Eastern Hancock High School is in Hancock County is Charlottesville, about 30 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

