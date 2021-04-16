High school senior killed in hit-and-run as he walked to work, SC officials say

Elijah Major was headed to college on a full-ride scholarship, his co-workers say. Those dreams were cut short early Friday when the 18-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run in Upstate South Carolina.

Officials say the teen was struck around 5:30 a.m. as he walked to his job at the Holiday Inn Express in Spartanburg, WYFF reported, citing the county coroner’s office. He was knocked into the parking lot of a nearby skating rink, and the driver sped off.

He died at the scene, officials say.

Co-workers said Elijah had recently moved to the Spartanburg area, according to WHNS. He was a senior at Mundy’s Mill High School, taking classes remotely, in Jonesboro, Georgia, about 20 miles south of Atlanta.

Hotel manager Shane Carlisle said Elijah was finishing up his final classes online and would’ve graduated May 26, the news station reported.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is now asking for the public’s help in locating the vehicle involved in Friday’s hit and run.

If you have any information in regards to this fatal hit and run please contact the SCHP immediately. Thanks! pic.twitter.com/v8D7GRv9Iz — Trooper Joe SCHP (@SCHP_Troop_3) April 16, 2021

The vehicle is described as a dark colored 2014-2018 Nissan Sentra with damage to the grille and passenger side mirror, authorities said.

Anyone with information on the incident can submit an anonymous tip by calling the South Carolina Highway at 864-241-1000, or Spartanburg Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIMESC (274-6372)

