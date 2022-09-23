High school senior missing for 3 days, Sanger police say in plea for help to find her

A Sanger High School senior has been missing for about three days and police are asking for help to find the 17-year-old girl, Sanger Police Department said Friday.

Police said Lauren Emily Johnson was last seen about 10 p.m. Tuesday at the Regency Park Apartments at 2488 10th St. in west Sanger.

The missing teen may be in Fresno, police said in a Facebook post.

She was described as 5-foot-5 and 135 pounds with green eyes and red hair.

Police ask anyone who knows of her whereabouts or has seen her to call the Sanger Police Dept at 559-875-8521.

Lauren Emily Johnson, 17, has been missing for about three days, Sanger police said Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.