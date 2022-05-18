High school softball coach accused of sex crime with student, sheriff says

A coach at Lake Norman High School was charged with felony indecent liberties with a child after being accused of leaving a voicemail about a sexual act with a girl, the Iredell County sheriff stated in a news release.

The high school in Mooresville told a school resource officer that Thomas Patrick Strahan, 58, of Cornelius, left the message for the student. Strahan was a coach with the school’s softball team and not a teacher, the sheriff said.

Investigators then obtained search warrants for Strahan’s social media profiles and telephone records.

Strahan was arrested Wednesday and appeared before a magistrate.

He was issued a $50,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

