High school student accused in school threat investigation faces terrorism charge

Feb. 10—TRAVERSE CITY — A 16-year-old Traverse City West Senior High School student will face one count of a threat of terrorism, a felony, after a December incident when a threat was found written in a school bathroom stall, according to Grand Traverse County Sheriff's officials.

Grand Traverse Prosecuting Attorney Noelle Moeggenberg said her office authorized the count and the teen will be charged as a juvenile.

Also because the student is a juvenile, no arrest was made. Traverse City Area Public Schools officials declined to comment on the case because "this is a legal and disciplinary matter involving a student".

The Dec. 20 incident that precipitated the charge closed down the high school after school officials found a threat scrawled on a bathroom wall.

Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Lt. Chris Oosse said investigators pinpointed a suspect the threat was found

Moeggenburg said she received the police report and details of the investigation Friday.

Michigan law defines an act of terrorism as a "willful and deliberate act", whether or not committed in Michigan, "an act that the person knows or has reason to know is dangerous to human life," and as "an act that is intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population or influence or affect the conduct of government or a unit of government through intimidation or coercion."

"Obviously, it's different in juvenile court because our goal there is to obviously have some level of accountability and punishment, but also to do some rehabilitation to make sure this type of thing doesn't happen again, especially when the juvenile becomes an adult," Moeggenberg said. "So, the options are anywhere from secure detention to probation and counseling."

Moeggenberg said the charge would be the same regardless of whether the student intended to do harm or if the student made a false threat intending to disrupt the school system, because the same statute applies to both. She said there was no evidence found that showed this student had any means to carry out the threat he is accused of making.

It was possibly done to get out of school or cause some disruption, she said, but otherwise said she didn't know what the students' motive was for causing the threat.

"Well, regardless or not if it's a hoax, it's completely inappropriate and it would still be a false threat of terrorism," she said. "So, I mean, obviously, if someone was intending to shoot someone at school or someone was intending to get out of school, we would take that into consideration when it comes to resolving the case and when the judge decides what the appropriate penalty would be. But in either case, we're going to charge it."

More than 100 schools across Michigan dealt with "copycat" threats of violence following a Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School in Oakland County that killed four and injured seven. Since the beginning of December, TCAPS faced multiple threats at its middle and high schools.

Each was investigated by local authorities and will be reviewed by Moeggenberg for possible charges, although none of the local threats have been deemed credible.

Moeggenburg said she has charged students in 10 other similar cases since December, some which were already moving through the court system. She said she knew some students had been suspended because following school threats, but didn't know of any who faced expulsion.

"Every case was different, the motivation. Some were kids that were upset with something that was happening at school, some were peer pressure. The motivation in almost every case was different. And, like I said, I looked while we were talking and I think this was the tenth that we had charged. So, there's not a one box fits all. They each have their own reasons for doing what they did," she said.

