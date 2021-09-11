High school student arrested in connection with murder of former Paris athlete

An 18-year-old high school student is the third person arrested in connection with a shooting that left a former high school basketball standout dead in Bourbon County late last year.

Isiah Beasley was arrested at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester Friday, WLEX reported.

Beasley was indicted Aug. 5 on charges of complicity to murder, complicity to first-degree robbery and tampering with physical evidence, online court records indicate.

Beasley was indicted in connection with the shooting death of Jekobi Wells, WKYT reported.

Wells, 21, a former Paris High School boys basketball player, was found with multiple gunshot wounds at the corner of Williams and Marshall streets in Paris Dec. 21.

Wells was last seen in a car belonging to Emilia Isabella Zahabi-Wisdom before the shooting, Paris police have said.

Tyre Q. Connor, 22, and Zahabi-Wisdom, 19, have also been charged in connection with the shooting.

Connor, whose last name also has been spelled Conner in court records, was indicted in March on charges of murder, first-degree robbery and tampering with physical evidence, according to Bourbon Circuit Court records.

Zahabi-Wisdom was indicted in March on charges of complicity to murder, complicity to first-degree robbery and tampering with physical evidence, court records show.