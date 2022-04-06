High school student arrested after homework found in car tied to deadly home invasion

A high school student was arrested after authorities uncovered his math homework in a getaway car linked to a deadly home invasion in Nevada, according to authorities.

Kamari Oliver, an 18-year-old student in the Clark County School District, is facing charges of murder, robbery, burglary and kidnapping in connection with the killing of Natalie Manduley. She was fatally shot in the Las Vegas home she shared with her friend and boyfriend the afternoon of March 25, the Las Vegas-Review Journal reported.

According to authorities, a group of suspects — three men and a woman — busted into the home around 2:10 p.m. and demanded the residents hand over cash. At one point during the break-in, Manduley’s female roommate was forced into a closet at gunpoint by an assailant repeatedly asking what they stashed inside a safe at the home.

Just moments later, Manduley was struck amid a gunfire exchange with the suspects and was later pronounced dead on the scene.

A man returning to the home spotted the suspects and used his vehicle to ram their white Mercedes sedan into a wall, police said. From there, the suspects fled on foot.

Investigators believe the robbery was targeted and noted that Manduley’s boyfriend is known for selling high-end jewelry. Amid their investigation, officers discovered $5,000 in cash and a red backpack tucked inside the abandoned Mercedes, allowing them to identify their first suspect.

“Inside the backpack was a school Chrome Book along with a notebook of schoolwork, specifically math work,” police said. “In the top right corner of the schoolwork, the name ‘Kamari Oliver’ and ‘5th Period’ were written.”

Authorities were able to confirm Oliver had unexcused absences the last two periods the same day the killing occurred. He was arrested at the high school on March 28 with a burn and a laceration above his right eye.

His attorney, Dan Winder, said in a statement to the Journal that evidence would vindicate his client.

“I think the evidence is going to show he never went inside of that house,” Winder said. “He’s an 18-year-old with no prior criminal history as an adult or juvenile. We believe the facts are going to show he was not involved in any murder.”