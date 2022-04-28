High school student caught with loaded ghost gun at Cambridge school

An 18-year-old high school student in Cambridge is facing serious charges after allegedly bringing a loaded gun to school.

A law enforcement source told Boston 25 News that the firearm was a ghost gun loaded with hollow-point bullets.

Police said officers escorted the Prospect Hill Academy Charter School student out of gym class on Wednesday morning. The student, later identified by police as Jemi Pearson, was arrested and charged with Carrying a Firearm without a License, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon on School Grounds, Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License and Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card.

“That’s really scary for the school community, and I can’t imagine the fear that a young person is feeling that would prompt them to have that level of a weapon on them,” said Nicole Rodriguez, who works in the community.

Boston 25 News spoke with the Head of School at Prospect Hill Academy by telephone. Dr. Angela Allen said students and staff are safe and that she cannot comment any further because it’s a police matter.

Police said they weren’t able to find a serial number, manufacturer, make or model on the weapon that was seized.

Ghost guns can be bought online without a background check or license and assembled in minutes. They’re just as dangerous as registered guns but can’t be traced.

According to gun experts, the type of bullets the gun was reportedly loaded with expand on impact. Hollow-point bullets are designed to create a large wound cavity in order to incapacitate a target quickly.

