High school student in custody after making threats on social media

A Maplewood High School student is in police custody after authorities say they made shooting threats on Instagram.

Metro Nashville Police Department said the student, 14, is charged in juvenile court with threatening mass violence in a school and making false report of an emergency, according to MNPD release.

Police are also investigating a similar threat of gunfire Wednesday was made regarding Stratford High School.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Shooting threats investigated at Maplewood, Stratford High School