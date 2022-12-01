High school student dead after shooting in Monessen; motive, suspect unknown

Nov. 30—A Monessen High School student has died after being shot Tuesday evening in Monessen.

Monessen police confirmed Wednesday that the 16-year-old boy, who has not been identified, died after being flown to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Police were dispatched shortly before 8:15 p.m. to the incident on South 14th Street, according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher.

Evidence found at the scene indicates the boy left the home where he was wounded in the upper abdomen, Monessen Police Chief David Yuhasz said.

"We believe he went to a neighbor's property," Yuhasz said.

He said detectives with the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office are assisting the investigation.

"We're still trying to determine what led to it," he said Wednesday afternoon.

He said investigators were interviewing witnesses and reviewing video from city surveillance cameras in the area. They had not found the gun used in the shooting.

Monessen City School District Superintendent Robert Motte confirmed that a high school student was the victim of the shooting, which prompted a two-hour delay in classes Wednesday morning.

"The two-hour delay schedule we activated was to ensure our faculty and staff is prepared to deal with the event," Motte said in a statement. "We have contacted the Westmoreland County Intermediate Unit for counseling and support services for our student body at the middle/high school."

In a letter to the Monessen community later Wednesday, Motte said the district would continue to offer counseling and support services to students and staff "as the school community processes the tragic news and copes with grief.

"A student death is a difficult and challenging situation that can generate a high level of anxiety and distress for some students. If you feel your children are having difficulty, we encourage you to discuss their thoughts and feelings to help them work through their grief or concerns."

Story continues

Motte suggested that parents monitor their children's communications "to further assess their potential needs."

He invited parents to call the middle/high school, at 724-684-7100, to get advice from the guidance department on how to handle their children's concerns.

"This is a difficult time for everyone, but I know our students and staff will lean on each other as they fondly remember their classmate," Motte said.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff by email at jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .