High school student dies after jumping from moving bus, NC cops say. ‘Heartbreaking’

A 17-year-old high school student died after leaping from a moving school bus in North Carolina, officials said.

Officers were called to an intersection on Nov. 20 and found the teenager “lying in the road.” The boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition but died from his injuries days later on Nov. 27, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

An investigation revealed “the student was riding on a school bus and jumped out of the back of the bus while it was still in motion,” police wrote in a news release. He reportedly went out an emergency exit door as the bus traveled on its afternoon route.

The teen was identified as Alex Wilson, who attended Parkland High School. Though Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools didn’t release an updated comment on Nov. 28, the district shared a statement after the incident.

“This is a heartbreaking situation,” Superintendent Tricia McManus said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with our student and the family.”

At the time — just days before Thanksgiving break — the district reportedly was offering on-campus support to students.

“We know this event has been traumatizing for the student, the family, for the students on board the bus, and for the bus driver,” McManus said.

As of Nov. 27, officials continued to investigate the incident, which was reported south of downtown Winston-Salem. Police in their initial news release said they didn’t suspect criminal activity.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or a Spanish language line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers also has an online submission form.

